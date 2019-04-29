Nissan Motors: Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Thesis

In this analysis, I have discussed the financial and operating performance of Nissan Motor Company Ltd (OTCPK:NSANY) during FY 2018 together with the opportunities in the automobile industry that could be capitalized by the company to deliver business growth. I have also evaluated the comparative position of the company against another Japanese automaker. Finally, technical analysis of the share price reveals that the stock is trading at cheap levels and is likely to deliver suitable gains from the current price levels.

Figure-1 (Source: Nissan)

Financial performance review

In a recent revision to its financial projections for the FY 2018 (that ended on 31st March 2019), NSANY has lowered its projected sales by ~¥26 BB (from ~¥11,600 BB to ~¥11,574 BB), thereby recording a 0.2% decline from the previous estimates. In contrast, the company’s projections for operating profits were lowered by ~¥132 BB (from ~¥450 BB to ~¥318 BB), resulting in a massive 30% decline from the previous estimates. The company also had to reduce its expected ‘net income per share’ from ¥104/share to ¥81.55/share.

It’s evident that despite the marginal 0.2% decline in sales revenues, the profitability of the company was significantly affected during FY 2018. Have a look at Figure-2 for details.

Figure-2 (Source: Nissan Global)

The primary reason for lower profitability was the implementation of a warranty extension program covering vehicle sales in the US. Nevertheless, I believe that such measures are not uncommon for automakers to retain their business reputation. In fact, their responsiveness to the needs of their customers is what upholds the brand loyalty when a customer decides to change his or her car. On that note, it should be considered that North America (and particularly the US) is the strongest market for NSANY's unit sales.

In the following section, I have discussed the factors that impact NSANY's performance outlook in its two major geographical segments, namely China and the US.

Operational performance review

As shown in Figure-3, NSANY's major geographical segments include Japan, China, North America (and particularly the US), Europe, and 'Others.' We can see that except for China, NSANY's actual unit sales in all other regions were lower than the FY 2018 outlook. The unit sales were lower than expectations by ~2.3%, 1%, 2.1%, and 4.5%, respectively, for the geographical segments of Japan, North America (and the US), Europe, and 'Others.'

Figure-3 (Source: Nissan FY 2018 Outlook)

The business growth opportunity for Nissan

A global shift towards electric vehicles: As discussed above, NSANY’s financial and operating performance during FY 2018 had been far from expectations. Nevertheless, I believe that it has a promising outlook. The company's major market segments are the US and China (in terms of unit sales). These economies are witnessing an increase in demand for EVs (read: Electric Vehicles). In the US, a bill is proposed that calls for a tax credit of $7,000 for every EV sold by an automobile manufacturer (subject to an annual limit of 400k vehicles per manufacturer). Even though the proposed legislation is largely expected to benefit Tesla (TSLA) and General Motors (GM), it will also boost the demand for EVs produced by other manufacturers, including NSANY. On a similar note, the recently concluded Shanghai Auto Show saw the increased interest for EVs in the Chinese automobile market.

Nissan's response to the global opportunity: Having discussed the importance of EVs in shaping the future of transportation in NSANY's major market segments, let's evaluate the company's responsiveness to this emerging opportunity. NSANY commenced its production of a series of electric cars with the introduction of the LEAF brand (in 2010). Since then, this brand has been serving the needs of customers in Japan and the US. Moreover, the company has also launched its 2019 version of Nissan LEAF EV. Launched under the logo of 'Nissan Intelligent Mobility' (Figure-4), Nissan LEAF has been titled as the world's best-selling electric vehicle.

Figure-4 (Source: Nissan USA)

The new Nissan LEAF EV will help support NSANY's sales in the US and Japan (during FY 2019). As shown above, the vehicle's prices currently start at ~$29,990. However, due to the proposed bill that calls for a $7,000 tax credit for EVs sold in the US (discussed earlier), LEAF's price may well go as low as ~$22,490. In my view, LEAF's sleek design, eco-friendly mechanism and pricing would attract customers to the newly launched model. Have a look at Figure-5 that specifies the key features of the Nissan LEAF 2019.

Figure-5 (Source: Batfa)

Moreover, NSANY has announced plans to launch its first EV under its premium brand 'Infiniti.' This announcement was made in the Shanghai Auto Show. In my view, the newly announced 'Infiniti-QX Inspiration' (Figure-6) would help the company expand its unit sales in an emerging Chinese EV market.

Figure-6 (Source: Infiniti)

According to Reuters, the 'Infiniti-QX Inspiration' will be manufactured in China and will cater to the Chinese market. At present, NSANY does not have plans to export these cars from China to its other regional markets (Figure-7). Nevertheless, if at a later time NSANY does make such plans, then surely it would improve the company's competitive position in those markets.

Figure-7 (Source: Reuters)

It should be noted that the 'Infiniti-QX Inspiration' would be launched in ~3 years (somewhere in 2022), and this vehicle would provide a blend of luxury together with eco-friendly power consumption. In my view, this should act as a catalyst to improve NSANY’s unit sales in China in the medium-to-long term. Moreover, from 2021 onwards, Infiniti plans to manufacture only all-electric cars or hybrid cars. Such a decision would also help NSANY to take advantage of a growing EV market.

Peer comparison indicates Nissan's weaker position

Let's analyze NSANY's fundamental position against another Japanese automaker, namely Honda Motor Company (HMC). I have selected HMC since its market cap is closer to NSANY and both automakers are based in Japan. Have a look at the following table:

Company Market Cap ($ BB) P/E ratio Earnings Debt/Equity Price Performance (trailing 12 months) Nissan $35.15 BB 14.09 $0.16 1.33x Approx. (-25%) Honda $48.93 BB 7.36 $0.87 0.76x Approx. (-20%)

The table above shows that NSANY has a weaker fundamental position compared with HMC. It lags behind in terms of valuation based on P/E ratio. Also, NSANY needs to improve its earnings profile to bring it in line with HMC. Similarly, NSANY has a higher D/E ratio compared with HMC, and NSANY has shred more in value (~25%) compared with HMC (~20%) during the past 12 months.

Nevertheless, despite its weaker position, I believe NSANY's bright future outlook promises business growth, and that expectation is also reinforced by the technical analysis (discussed in the following section).

Technical analysis

NSANY's 52-week price range lies between $15.28 and $21.23. At the time of writing, the stock last traded at $15.97 (and that price was very close to the lower end of the 52-week range). With the business growth opportunity in NSANY's major markets (as discussed earlier), I believe that the stock is likely to move north. This is supported by the technical price chart (Figure-8) which indicates that the stock is currently at support levels and is likely to witness a rebound.

Figure-8 (Source: TradingView)

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that NSANY's FY 2018 has been troubled in terms of both operating and financial performance. This has adversely impacted the share prices that are currently nearing the 52-week lows. Nevertheless, NSANY is expected to deliver sales growth through the introduction of new EV models (in its major geographical segments) that should help the company to seize the growth opportunity in an expanding EV market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.