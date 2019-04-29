HEICO: Growth Continues To Fly

The balance sheet is good with debt/equity of .38 and adequate cash sources for future acquisitions.

Investment Thesis

HEICO (HEI) deserves a serious look by growth investors. It is a growing technology-driven aerospace, industrial, defense and electronics company. I wrote about HEICO in a previous article. 1Q19 financial results and further analysis continue to support this thesis.

The current leadership (Laurans Mendelson and his two sons) has been with HEICO since 1990. In 1990, the net sales were $26 million. Since then the growth and results have been astonishing.

In this article, we will examine the balance sheet, recent acquisitions and full-year FY18 and FY19 1Q earnings results, all of which can fuel continued growth. Cash flow, together with a good balance sheet, limited debt and a revolving credit facility are allowing continuing acquisitions.

The stock is up 36% YTD.

Balance Sheet Shows Good Financial Management

HEICO's leadership appears to pay attention to the company's balance sheet. The financial position, liquidity and cash flows remain strong. As such, it can allow further acquisitions to spur further growth. The 2018 annual report current ratio (current assets/current liabilities) is 2.6. Thus, there is sufficient funding to cover short-term obligations. For 2017 it was 2.5, thus not a significant difference.

The 2018 debt/equity ratio (total liabilities/total shareholder equity) was .68. In 2017, it was .9. This is very acceptable, showing that excessive debt is not used to finance operations. The net debt/EBITA is a respectable 1.17.

2018 long-term debt was $532 million, reduced from $673 million in 2017. The repayment obligation on this debt is:

Thus, the bulk is due in 2022/2023. Of course, interest is due in the ensuing years. HEICO has a revolving credit Facility for most of the debt. In November 2017, the company entered into a five-year $1.3 billion revolving credit Facility Agreement. Under certain conditions, it may be extended two years and increased to $1.65 billion.

Net cash provided by operating activities contributes substantially. In FY18, it was $328 million. It has increased from $288 million in FY17 and $260 million in FY16, a 26% increase since FY16 further demonstrating liquidity and cash for capital investments, dividends and acquisitions.

Recent Acquisitions Fuel Accretive Growth

HEICO has grown extensively by acquisitions of small, niche aerospace companies. Most of these acquisitions are operated as subsidiaries. At the end of FY18, the Flight Support Group operated 33 subs while the Electronic Technologies Group operated 26 subs. HEICO has acquired in whole or in part, seven companies in the past 14 months.

Cash used primarily for acquisitions during the three-year financial period totaled $741.9 million - $59.8 million in FY18, $418.3 million in FY17 and $263.8 million in FY16.

During the three-year fiscal period, HEICO borrowed an aggregate of $740 million under the revolving credit primarily for acquisitions. Payments on the revolving credit for the three-year period was $564.9 million.

Per the FY18 annual report, the net cash paid for a representation of recent companies was:

Sept. 2017 AAT $331M Cash from revolving credit facility

Jan 2016 Robertson $253M Cash from revolving credit facility

These two acquisitions appear to be the largest during the past few years.

Here’s a link to the Robertson Fuel Systems website. As seen, this is a strong technology and manufacturing company with strong leadership.

There were five acquisitions in FY18 (Oct. 1, 2017 – Oct. 31, 2018). The FY18 annual report states that $59.8 million was used “primarily” for acquisitions. To get a sense of the type of organizations acquired, we provide the following scenario. This equates to about $12 million per acquisitions - much smaller than the two above. If they averaged 40 employees that would equate to about $300K/employee purchase price. Many of the acquired companies were privately owned and the owners were paid for the buyout. Previous ownership typically stays with the company following the acquisition.

Here’s a listing of other recent acquisitions and the method of payment:

Feb. 2019, Decavo (80.1%), 40 employees, all cash,

Feb. 2019, Solid Sealing Tech (85%), 50 employees, all cash

Nov. 2018, Apex (93%), 100 employees, all cash

Nov. 2018, Specialty Silicon Products, 70 employees, all cash

Sept. 2018, SST Components (51.3%), cash from operating activities

Aug. 2018, Optical Display Engineering, cash principally from operating activities

April 2018, Instrumar, Inc. product line, cash from operating activities

Feb. 2018, Sensor Technology (85%), cash from revolving credit

Nov. 2017, Interface Displays & Controls, cash from operating activities

June 2017, Carbon by Design, cash from operating activities

April 2017, Air Cost Control, not stated

HEICO’s management intent is for the acquisitions to be financially accretive in the year following the acquisition. This is standard wording in the post-acquisition press releases.

FY18 and 1Q FY19 Provide Record Financial Results

FY 18 (Year ending October 31, 2018) was another record year financially. Net sales were about $1.8 billion.

And 1Q 2019 (ending January 31, 2019) was a great quarter.

First quarter of fiscal 2019 resulted in net income up 22% on operating income increase of 23% and net sales increase of 15%. Net debt to EBITA ratio was 1.17 times. Organic growth was 13%, signifying improvements in sales and productivity at the acquired companies.

As CEO Laurans Mendelson said on the 1Q earnings conference call: “HEICO Corporation maintains substantial financial liquidity, which allows us to execute our robust acquisition strategy while aggressively growing our core businesses. We currently have a low level of debt relative to our cash flows, and we believe we’re uniquely positioned to swiftly act upon acquisition opportunities that expand our global capabilities and cement our leadership positions in the markets we choose to serve.”

Conclusion

HEICO is a small, fast-growing company but it is not for the faint of heart. Its forward P/E is 49 and the dividend yield is only .1%. As long as the company continues to acquire niche aerospace and electronics companies and continues its organic growth, it can fuel further corporate growth.

From the 1Q 2019 8-K, dated February 26, 2019:

A good balance sheet, growing organic sales, an acquisition strategy and participation in a growing aviation market continue to fuel HEICO's growth. It deserves a look from growth investors.

