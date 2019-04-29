Honeywell: Margins Are Still The Story

Additionally, Honeywell's margin profile is a key component of the bull case. So it is encouraging that the company's operating margin was over 20% again this past quarter.

Honeywell's (HON) stock has outperformed the broader market by almost 6 percentage points over the last year.

Data by YCharts

In addition, HON shares are higher by ~28% so far in 2019 and, in my opinion, the stock still has room to run. As I previously described, the recent spinoffs - Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and Resideo (REZI) - have Honeywell better positioned for the future and I believe that the company's most recent operating results show that there is a lot to like about this industrial conglomerate in today's environment. More specifically, Honeywell's margin profile makes the stock a great long-term buy even at current levels.

The Q1 2019 Results, Margins Are Still The Story

On April 18, 2019, Honeywell reported better-than-expected Q1 2019 adjusted EPS of $1.92 (beat by $0.08) on revenue of $8.9B (beat by $0.26B). The company's Q1 2019 financial results were also significant improvements from what was reported in the year-ago quarter (ex-spins revenue and adjusted EPS were up 8% and 13%, respectively).

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

The highlights from the quarter:

Three of the four operating segments reported at least 9% YoY sales growth - Aerospace (10%), Home & Building Tech (9%), and Safety & Productivity Solutions (10%). Performance Materials & Tech was the lone standout with 5% top-line growth

Free cash flow of $1.2B, which was an increase of 55% from the prior period (ex-spins)

Segment profit margin was 20.4%, which was a 120bps YoY improvement

There was a lot to like about Honeywell's Q1 2019 results, but in my opinion, margins are the real story for this industrial conglomerate. To this point, segment margins were over 20% for the second straight quarter with Aerospace leading the charge.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

During the first three months of 2019, Aerospace's margin benefited from several factors (e.g., the Transportation Systems spin and internal projects within the commercial business). However, as shown above, Aerospace was not the only segment that had margin expansion (i.e., segment margins were up by over 100bps for three of the four operating units). And it is important to note that Honeywell's impressive margin profile is nothing new as this has been an area of focus for management since Darius Adamczyk took over as CEO. This was actually a topic that Mr. Adamczyk covered during the Q1 2019 conference call:

Segment margin exceeded 20% in the first quarter, driven by smart portfolio enhancements made in 2018, continued investments in sales excellence, increased sales volumes, and the benefits of previously funded repositioning projects. I’m also encouraged by the improvement in gross margin, which increased 300 basis points in the first quarter.

As expected, the company's margins were greatly impacted by the spinoffs (sometimes smaller is better). Additionally, the investments made over the last two-plus years are already paying huge dividends when it comes to margins and, in my opinion, investors should expect more of the same through at least 2020.

To this point, management expects margins to remain above 20% over the next nine months, but it also raised its full-year 2019 guidance for sales, EPS, and adjusted FCF.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

Therefore, looking forward, investors should begin to bake in expectations for Honeywell to have a strong finish to the current year, which should bode well for HON shareholders.

A Promising Backdrop?

Investors in industrial companies were encouraged after Honeywell and United Technologies (UTX) reported strong Q1 2019 results (UTX reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue) but sentiment changed when 3M (MMM) reported disappointing Q1 2019 results (3M reported results that missed the top- and bottom-line estimates).

3M, in my opinion, dealt with several self-inflicted wounds that had a material impact on its operating results during Q1 2019. As such, I do not think that it would be wise to use 3M's poor performance as a read through for the broader industrial sector. Additionally, it recently announced that the economy grew by 3.2% in Q1 2019, which was well above forecasts.

Source: MarketWatch

Another positive development is the fact that 77% of the S&P 500 companies that have reported Q1 2019 results so far have beaten their EPS estimates for Q1 2019.

Source: FactSet

The 77% is above the five-year average (72%) and, as shown, the industrials have had a strong showing so far. This is a positive sign for the sector and, more specifically, it is encouraging if you own the best house in a good neighborhood - i.e., Honeywell. It also helps the bull case that HON shares are still reasonably valued.

Valuation

To start, Honeywell's stock is not cheap by any means. For example, HON shares are trading at 21x forward estimates.

Data by YCharts

However, Honeywell is a best-of-breed company in the industrial space, in my opinion, so it makes sense that the conglomerate is trading at a slight premium. Moreover, the ability that management has shown to expand Honeywell's margins will, in my opinion, create significant shareholder value over the next few years.

Let's also not forget that the broader market is close to all-time highs so 21x forward estimates - earnings estimates that may very likely turn out to be too conservative - is not as rich as you might think.

Bottom Line

At the end of the day, Honeywell is the best-run industrial conglomerate that operates in an industry that has promising prospects. Moreover, the internal investments and recent spinoffs have already greatly impacted Honeywell's margin profile and I believe that Mr. Adamczyk and team have more levers to pull that have the potential to propel HON shares higher over the next three-to-five years. As such, investors with a time horizon longer than a year should treat HON pullbacks, especially if they are caused by broader market concerns, as long-term buying opportunities.

If you enjoyed our stock coverage, please consider joining the Going Long With W.G. marketplace service. We cover at least one new small-cap company each month and we regularly update our thoughts on past recommendations. Additionally, subscribers have access to a Live Chat feature that allows for one-on-one and/or group conversations. *Start your free trial today*

Disclosure: I am/we are long HON, UTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.