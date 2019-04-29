A Deep Dive Into Seagate's Fundamentals For Dividend Investors

For income investors looking for a 5+% dividend yield, Seagate could be a good investment option in the tech sector.

Although it has had a recent run up in price and has shown modest earnings growth the company has not increased its dividends for three years.

Introduction

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) is currently trading at $48.22 and yields 5.23%. Based on my M.A.D Assessment STX has a Dividend Strength score of 72 and a Stock Strength score of 99.

In this article I will demonstrate why I believe that in spite of these high scores, dividend growth investors should not invest in Seagate Technology PLC.

Seagate Technology public limited company, incorporated on January 22, 2010, is a provider of electronic data storage technology and solutions.

The company’s principal products are hard disk drives (HDDs). In addition to HDDs, the company produces a range of electronic data storage products, including solid state hybrid drives (SSHDs), solid state drives (SSDs), peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) cards and serial advanced technology architecture (SATA) controllers.

The company competes with Western Digital Corporation and Toshiba Corporation.

The analysis presented in this article is divided into two sections - dividend strength and stock strength.

For me dividend strength and stock strength are two distinct phenomena. Companies with a high dividend strength score are ones which are interesting to dividend investors as they have a strong dividend supported by strong underlying fundamentals and are more likely to continue paying and growing their dividends. Whereas stocks with high stock strength are likely to be good picks for capital gain investors.

As such companies which score well in both categories are more likely to have higher total returns (capital + dividend).

Dividend Strength

A strong dividend stock is one that will:

most certainly continue to pay you a decent dividend. one that will likely raise its dividend regularly.

So I look at 2 different aspects - how likely the company is to be able to continue paying the dividend (safety) and how likely it is to grow (potential),

In order to assess the dividend safety, I will analyze the coverage & payout ratios. Dividend potential will be assessed by focusing on the company's dividend yield, historical dividend growth as well as evolution of top and bottom-line results throughout the past years.

Dividend Safety

Seagate Technology PLC has an earnings payout ratio of 44%. This makes STX's payout ratio better than 44% of dividend stocks. This good as I tend to favour sub 60% payout ratios

I then look at cashflow payout ratio; which is dividends in relation to operating cashflow. By looking at cashflow payout as well as earnings payout, I get a better grip of the company's ability to pay its dividend. Dividends represent 38% of STX’s operating cashflow, which puts the company in front of 30% of dividend stocks.

Finally, I look at the company's free cash flow payout. This adjusts operating cashflow for capital expenditures & paints the clearest picture of whether the company can afford its dividend. 60% of Seagate Technology PLC's free cashflow are paid out as dividends, putting it ahead of 34% of dividend stocks.

Based on these numbers, I believe Seagate Technology PLC’s pay-out ratio to be decent. From the chart below we can see that despite the increase in net income payout ratio the dividends were comfortably covered by the cash from operations and free cash flow ratios. For 2018 all 3 ratios are 60% or below which is good.

02/01/2015 01/01/2016 30/12/2016 29/12/2017 28/12/2018 Dividends $1.8300 $2.2500 $2.5200 $2.5200 $2.5200 Net Income $6.03 $2.01 $1.71 $2.20 $5.76 Payout Ratio 31% 112% 148% 115% 44% Cash From Operations $9.12 $6.00 $5.77 $6.03 $6.62 Payout Ratio 18% 36% 42% 42% 39% Free Cash Flow $6.59 $3.00 $3.51 $3.82 $4.19 Payout Ratio 28% 75% 72% 66% 60%

I also want to make sure that the company is earns enough to cover its interest payments, and more broadly to service its debt.

STX has an interest coverage ratio of 36x which is better than 93% of stocks. This level of coverage is more than adequate.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like STX’s dividend is safe.

Dividend Potential

Next, we look at the stock’s potential to pay us a decent dividend, which grows at a satisfying rate.

Seagate Technology PLC has a dividend yield of 5.23% which is better than 87% of dividend stocks. Over the last 5 years the company has seen an average dividend growth of 9%. As good as this may seem it must be noted that the dividend has not increased in the last 36 months. As we have seen in the coverage ratios the company has the excess cash to increase dividends and maybe it will start doing so.

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have not grown showing a -2% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 39% CAGR.

Although the annual figures show a return to low revenue growth, the most recent quarter shows a decrease in revenues compared to the previous quarter and the same quarter 1 year ago.

For a company to continue paying a growing dividend in the foreseeable future, it needs to keep growing both the top and bottom lines. This is clearly not the case currently and is perhaps the reason why management is not increasing the dividend.

Dividend Summary

STX has a dividend strength score of 72 / 100.

So, whilst I consider the dividend to be safe in terms of generated cash and earnings, I do not see much potential for dividend growth until the company returns to more stable earnings growth.

Stock Strength

Focusing only on dividends is a mistake which many dividend investors have made in the past. While companies which pay stable and growing dividends usually fare quite well, one would be foolish to not look closely at the fundamentals.

Four main factors dictate stock performance: value, momentum, financial strength & earnings quality.

I look at these factors separately and jointly to assess the quality of the company which I’m considering investing in.

Value

Put plainly, undervalued stocks fare better than overvalued stocks. Value can be quantitively assessed by looking at ratio such as P/E, P/S, P/CFO & Shareholder Yield. Depending on the stock’s ratios, I assign it a value score out of 100.

STX's value ratios are:

P/E of 8.00x

P/S of 1.17x

P/CFO of 6.96x

dividend yield of 5.47%

buyback yield of 1.37%

combined shareholder yield of 6.84%.

According to these values, STX is more undervalued than 97% of stocks, which is extremely satisfying.

Value Score: 97 / 100

Furthermore, I like to draw PE Lines over the stock chart, like Peter Lynch used to do back in his day. Doing so gives investors an idea of the stock's valuation range as a multiple of earnings.

As you can see, STX is currently trading at a price below its average price earnings. This implies that the market is not convinced about STX’s growth prospects.

Momentum

The trend is your friend. Many investors mistakenly believe that buying trending stocks is reserved to growth investors.

Believing this, I feel is a grave mistake. Since stocks which have been going down will likely continue to go down, and those which are going up are more likely to continue to increase, one could argue that purchasing on the way down generally isn’t the best strategy.

Seagate Technology PLC trades at $46.07 and is up 5.52% these last 3 months, 8.12% these last 6 months but is down 20.98% over the last 12 months. It does not compare favourably with the S&P500. This shows that it has under-performed the market and due to its recent lack lustre earnings history is likely to continue to do so.

This gives it better momentum than 47% of stocks, which puts it in the lower half of stocks based upon momentum. It has under-performed the market and the recent pull back is indicative of market nervousness concerning its upcoming earnings release.

Momentum score: 47/ 100

Financial Strength

Company’s which are financially sound don’t need to increase their leverage dramatically; they also produce high amounts of cashflow in relation to their liabilities.

They also tend to outperform those which are not financially sound. Furthermore, rapid increase in leverage might indicate problems down the line, especially for dividend investors.

STX has a Debt/Equity ratio of 3.5, which is better than only 24% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have decreased by 11% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 27.7% of liabilities.

Overall, this makes STX more financially sound than 78% of U.S. listed stocks.

Financial Strength Score: 78/100

The decrease in liabilities is a pleasant surprise but the debt equity ratio is very high when compared to the Technology sector average.

Earnings Quality

Do you know what can really mess with your analysis of a stock? Shady Management. You wouldn’t believe how easy it is to influence earnings through accounting shenanigans.

Companies which have high quality earnings will have low levels of accruals, will depreciate assets quickly and will have high quality assets which produce lots of revenue.

STX has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -20.9%, which is better than 79% of companies.

It depreciates 117.7% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 52% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $1.3 in revenue, which is better than 82% of stocks. This makes STX’s earnings quality better than 91% of stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 91 / 100

Stock Strength summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 98 / 100 which is excellent.

The stock maybe near the top overall it is hurt by the price momentum.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 73 & a stock strength of 98, Seagate Technology PLC looks like a good choice for dividend investors. The dividend is safe but has no history of recent growth. With revenues and earnings growth sending mixed signals this looks unlikely to change anytime soon. So, from a dividend growth perspective I would not recommend STX.

From an income point of view, the 5.4% dividend looks attractive and safe. With earnings for the 1st quarter due to be released on the 30 th April and the recent pull back, Seagate looks extremely undervalued compared to the rest of the market. However investors might want hold back from investing until the stock's momentum improves.

Only consider investing in Seagate if dividend growth is not important to you.

