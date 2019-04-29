Freeport-McMoRan: Biding Time For A Move Higher

The company is positioned to generated billions in annual free cash flows from a combination of a copper market headed to a deficit and stronger volumes.

The copper miner is in the midst of a 2-year transition to higher volumes.

The Q1 results for Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) were slightly disappointing, but investors need to remember that anytime the copper miner fails to hit production, it impacts global copper supply. The key to the investment story is that Q1 copper sales hit the low point of their transition with substantial future upside in cash flows to eventually drive the stock higher.

Image Source: Freeport-McMoRan website

Transition Year Hiccups

While my prior article highlighted that Freeport-McMoRan was in the bargain bin when the stock dipped back below $10, my warning was that the stock might struggle in 2019 due to perceived weak results. The copper miner is in the midst of transitioning mining at the Grasberg mine in Indonesia to underground.

The company has a couple of tough years ahead at the mine with lower ore milled at lower ore grades. The mine doesn't return to normal mining levels until 2021 with a further ramp in 2022.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q1'19 presentation

What made the Q1 results worse is that Freeport-McMoRan missed their own internal guidance by a wide margin. Copper sales of 784 million pounds and gold sales of 242 thousand ounces were far below estimates of 825 million pounds of copper and 255 thousand ounces of gold.

The key copper sales were just about 5% below internal estimates. The copper sales were far below the Q1'18 sales of 993 million pounds of copper. Either way one slices the numbers, the market wasn't going to be impressed no matter the reason.

In previous years, Freeport-McMoRan averaged just below 1 million pounds of copper sales quarterly. The company forecasts that 2021 copper sales will top that rate at 4.2 million pounds for the year. The combination of the normalization of the Grasberg mine production and the addition of the Lone Star mine in Arizona sets up Freeport-McMoRan for stronger numbers down the road.

Focused On These Cash Flows

The company guided up 2019 operating cash flows to $2.3 billion, up from $1.8 billion. The number should mostly be ignored due to the large fixed costs for running a large mining operations and the limited supply in the short term.

The company forecasts that capital expenditures will hit $2.5 billion so Freeport-McMoRan is actually going to burn a little cash this year. The end result is a company setup for big cash flows by 2021.

Freeport-McMoRan is set to reach operating cash flows of $6 billion with copper only at $3.25/lb. With those capex expenses, Freeport-McMoRan quickly returns to generating free cash flows in the $3.5 billion range.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q1'19 presentation

Now copper prices can go either way and are currently down at $2.90/lb. The company estimates a $265 million operating cash flow impact on every $0.10/lb move in copper prices. For the full year, the amount is naturally above $350 million for each $0.10 move in copper prices.

Every $0.25/lb move in 2021 will impact operating cash flows by somewhere around $750 million to $1 billion. The lower copper production rates by the leading copper producer this year only helps boost prices in following years.

Over the next decade, copper supplies are estimated to fail to keep up with demand. A long period with copper prices below $3/lb has caused miners to scale back new large-scale projects.

By 2028, research firm WoodMackenzie forecasts that an annual supply gap of ~4.75 million metric tonnes will exist.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q1'19 presentation

Naturally, the likely outcome is that copper prices creep up towards $4/lb causing the copper project pipeline to expand. At the same time, higher copper prices will reduce demand, but the natural cycle is for higher prices to occur first.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan is positioned for substantially higher cash flows a few years down the road. The stock is far too cheap at a market valuation of ~$18 billion. Freeport-McMoRan is likely to be volatile in the short term, but the end result is higher copper prices and a higher stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.