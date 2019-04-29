Canadian Pacific Railway: A Challenging Quarter, But Outlook Remains Favorable

CP’s outlook is still favorable as its crude by rail shipment is expected to continue to grow in 2019.

Investment Thesis

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) (TSX:CP) had a challenging Q1 2019 due to harsh winter conditions and a number of network outages. Nevertheless, CP's outlook still looks good as its crude by rail shipment is expected to continue to grow in 2019. In addition, several auto compounds have reached completion in Q1 2019. However, its shares are currently fairly valued. Conservative investors may want to stay on the sideline and patiently wait for a better entry point.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Challenging Q1 2019

CP had a difficult quarter in Q1 2019 due to a severe derailment, harsh winter conditions and a number of outages that challenged its rail network. Despite the challenge, CP still delivered revenue growth of 6% year over year. As can be seen from the chart, its revenue grew to C$1.8 billion in Q1 2019. Its adjusted diluted EPS increased by 3% year over year to C$2.79 per share. The slightly lower EPS growth vs. revenue growth was due to the 9% increase in its operating expenses. The increase was largely due to higher casualty costs.

Source: Investor Presentation

Despite a challenging quarter, CP reiterated its 2019 guidance. The company still expects mid-single digit revenue ton miles growth and double-digit adjusted diluted EPS growth.

We still like CP’s growth outlook

Although CP had a challenging quarter, we still like CP’s growth outlook for the following reasons:

Crude curtailment likely to ease

Since Canada’s pipeline capacity has already reached full capacity, and new capacity won’t be ready any time soon, a lot of energy producers now rely on railroads to ship its excess crude capacity. As can be seen from the chart below, the gap (in white space) continues to widen in 2018. CP has benefited from this trend in 2018. However, the government of Alberta introduced crude curtailment in late 2018. This caused the crude by rail volumes to decline to 17,000 carloads in its Q1 2019 result. Fortunately, the delay of Enbridge’s (ENB) Line 3 pipeline expansion from H2 2019 to H2 2020 means that the energy industry in Alberta will continue to rely on railroads to ship its excess crude supply. In addition, the newly elected Alberta government appears to be in favor of easing the crude curtailment. This means that railroads will continue to play an important role to ship excessive crude supply out of the province. CP should benefit from this favorable trend. In fact, management in the latest conference call indicated that crude by rail will return to Q4 2018 levels in Q2 2019. This means that crude by rail carloads should return to about 25,000 carloads in Q2 2019. This number will be significantly higher than the 17,000 carloads in Q1 2019.

Source: Global News

Long-term exclusive service agreement with Inter Pipeline

In its Q1 2019 report, CP announced that it has entered a long-term exclusive service agreement with Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) for the shipment of plastics from Inter Pipeline’s new facility in the Alberta Heartland. Shipment should start ramping up as the new facility reaches completion in late 2021. This should provide long-term growth opportunities for CP.

Newly opened auto compounds will contribute to its revenue positively

Despite a weaker auto demand environment, CP’s automotive revenues were up 3% year over year in Q1 2019. This was largely driven by the completion of its Wolverton Auto Compound. CP also recently completed its new Vancouver auto compound and opened the facility on March 4, 2019. The newly opened auto compound, with Ford (F) being its anchored tenant, is in the early stage of the ramp-up. We believe these two auto compounds should be a solid growth driver for its automotive revenues in 2019 and 2020.

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind of several risks that might impact CP’s business:

(1) Fuel price

Since fuel expense represents a significant portion of CP’s expenses, a surge in fuel price can negatively impact its operating income. For reader’s information, the company’s fuel expense as a percentage of its total operating expenses was in the range of ~20% in the past few quarters.

(2) Macroeconomic condition

CP’s revenue is exposed to macroeconomic risks. A slowdown in economic activities in North America and the rest of the world will impact CP’s revenue negatively. This is because about 30% of its revenue derives from shipments coming to or from Asia and Europe. In addition, a significant portion of its revenue derives from shipping of cyclical commodities.

Valuation

CP’s share price has surged by nearly 25% since the beginning of the year. As a result, it currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 18.24x (see chart below). Its P/E ratio is currently about one multiple above its 5-year average of 17.25x. CP’s P/E ratio of 18.24x is below its peer Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) 20.28x. Therefore, we believe CP is fairly valued.

Data by YCharts

A growing dividend

For dividend investors, CP currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.65 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 0.87%. This dividend yield is not high. However, the company has significantly increased its dividend in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart below, its quarterly dividend has increased from C$0.2475 per share in 2009 to C$0.65 per share today. This represents a growth rate of 163% in 10 years. CP’s dividend is sustainable with a payout ratio of 30% based on its free cash flow in the past 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We believe CP is an attractive investment choice in the long-term, as the company and its peer CN Rail are the only two companies that can provide rail shipment services across Canada. We are optimistic that CP will be able to deliver its 2019 guidance. However, its shares appear to be fairly valued. We think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.