2 Quality Dividend Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows

I consider BMY to be the better buy for its more stable dividend growth history, its consistently more optimistic (management) sentiment, and a number of other factors.

As these two stocks trade near their 52-week lows and as we enter the economic business cycle in which biotechs produce excess returns, dividend investors should consider these two bargains.

I remember watchlisting both Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Gilead (GILD) after seeing both of them listed in the Top 50 list for gross profit per employee by Craft:

(Source: Craft.co)

Both of these stocks recently lit up for me as they are near their 52-week lows. I like both of these dividend stocks, but I’ve decided to do a comparison in response to a request. The answer to which is the better stock is not binary, but at least I can present some information that investors would find helpful in picking one of the two, should they be forced to choose only one.

Timing: Near New Lows, News, and the Business Cycle

For the most part, BMY has been the topic of more discussion than GILD this year. The bullish news topic was that of the acquisition of Celgene (CELG), which was approved by the majority of shareholders this month. This was the largest acquisition in the drug manufacturing industry – ever.

The bearish news topic was the $1B lawsuit BMY faces for its 1940s' experiments with syphilis, an experiment that left hundreds of beautiful Guatemalans dealing with a dangerous sexually transmitted disease. Of course, the BMY now is not that of the 1940s. Nevertheless, the $1B is still a problem for both the company and investors.

Usually, stocks hitting new yearly lows tend to see a continued selloff. In fact, this is the concept on which “turtle trading” relies. Turtle traders play the side of the breakout, getting out once the momentum begins to wane.

Thus, the turtle-trading philosophy would predict further losses for both these companies and do so regardless of news. Yet both of these companies have good balance sheets and offer dividends, bolstering the extent to which their stocks can fall before value and dividend investors dip-buy.

I agree with the dip-buying at this point. Not only are we looking at a potential 4% yield no matter which stock we choose, but we are also looking at excess returns, on average, for our current business cycle phase. As the economy sees its growth peaking, we enter the slowdown phase, in which healthcare stocks outperform:

The Dividends

The first question we should ask, seeing as both companies offer similar dividend yields, is whether the dividend growth is consistent and stable. Many dividend investors look to dividend history first for this sort of investigation, and those investors would see BMY as the more reliable dividend stock. GILD’s dividend growth history is only four years old, compared to BMY’s nine years of dividend growth:

(Source: Simply Wall St.)

(Source: Simply Wall St.)

Both companies are covering their dividends equally well with earnings, to the tune of 2x. We really do not see much difference in terms of safety here. We have little to run on besides history, and so I suggest we look at the dividends charted in a slightly different way; interpret these as you may.

Here is BMY’s dividend plotted against stock price, which explains the falling yield in the chart above:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

And here is GILD’s, again explaining the yield trend in the above chart:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

Earnings Sentiment

Personally, I think both companies offer stable dividend growth and that the main factor in your choice between BMY and GILD will be the fundamentals, not the dividend itself. Novel information for both companies is entering the market and will certainly be priced into the stock. This is already happening for BMY, as it reported earnings on April 25; GILD will report on May 2.

Let’s take a quick look at earnings sentiment, as it offers information in predicting the stock’s performance over the coming quarter. Usually, I do this via comparing the sentiment for the recent quarter over the company’s history, but because we are currently comparing two companies I will simply compare the management sentiment between the two companies. That is, we will look at the ratio of optimistic to pessimistic statements (as defined by financial lexical analysis’s best practices, such as categorizing detailed plans as positive sentiment and hand-waving as negative sentiment) in the earnings call transcripts and finding whether one company is consistently more optimistic than the other.

Running my code over the earnings call transcripts for these two companies, we find that BMY generally has more optimism in its forward-looking statements than GILD. On average, BMY was 30% more optimistic than GILD. This adheres to BMY’s outperformance (or dampened underperformance, rather) over GILD in my look-back period (starting with the dividend increases in GILD):

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Q1 2019 Earnings

However, BMY bulls should be warned that BMY’s recent earnings call was much less optimistic than average, though it was still net positive. We see a 40% drop in positive sentiment with the current earnings call. We will have to wait for GILD’s earnings report in May to see if a similar sentiment change occurred. (If this interests investors, let me know so that I can run a detailed analysis of the earnings call a la this article).

Earnings are hard to predict, though we can still try. GILD’s new HIV product, Biktarvy, will most likely boost the company’s revenue. Seasonal business patterns predict a drop in sales in GILD’s products, especially as pertains to its HCV products, as HCV becomes more common in the spring and summer.

Pipeline updates will be important here but are hard to guess. The investor reactions to such updates are even harder to guess. But for now, my guess based on the more tangible and more predictable aspects of GILD’s earnings is that sentiment for GILD will drop in a similar fashion to that of BMY.

Other Factors

A couple other factors potential investors should consider are market risk and speculation. BMY has a beta under 1, while GILD has a beta above one, roughly the same distance to the other side. While this says nothing of volatility, it does show that BMY is safer for general market bears, while GILD likely has a risk premium for the bulls.

As for speculation, the options market is implying a 4% upward movement by May’s options expiration date for BMY. The speculators are positioned more bearishly for GILD, with a 2% downward bias. The difference here is slight, but the option market still has the ability to pressure the stock market for a multitude of reasons.

Overall, I feel that BMY is a better bang for your buck here. BMY offers less market risk, upward pressure from the options market, and more reliable dividend growth (historically). While GILD offers the same dividend yield, the company lags in many areas (e.g., earnings growth; return on capital, assets, and equity; in addition to the issues discussed above) as compared to BMY.

While I am not bearish on GILD, I think BMY is the better choice. With both stocks near their 52-week lows, you can pick either one up at a discount. To me, one seems to clearly offer more value, although neither would be a bad choice at these prices.

What do you think? Is BMY’s longer dividend growth history irrelevant? Is the BMY-to-GILD value differential explained by GILD’s stronger potential pipeline?

Let me know in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.