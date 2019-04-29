Natural Gas Prices Extend Gains On Friday Amid A Combination Of Both Increased Heating And Cooling Demand

The pattern could very well reverse early to mid May with the AO and NAO turning positive (warmer); forecast models have had tendencies of over-playing the cool pattern.

Investment Thesis

Upside potential for now should be limited after the markets appear to have priced in the majority, if not all of the increased heating demand from the north and cooling demand from the south. Outside of the upcoming week's heat across the Southeast U.S., the weather pattern looks mild/bearish with no signs yet at this point of any heat ridges developing. Generally speaking, heating demand should become less important as we move deeper into the month of May.

Natural gas prices closed out the last trading day of the week higher as market continued to price in stronger heating and cooling demand

The May natural gas futures contract expired on Friday settling an additional 5.2 cents higher ($0.052) on Friday to $2.566, making gains of 10.4 cents since Thursday. Meanwhile, the front-month June contract settled up 3.2 cents higher ($0.032) at $2.583, and the July contract settled 2.8 cents higher ($0.028) at $2.633. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the new front-month June contract over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Friday higher 1.91% at $22.38.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), finished higher 5.43% and 3.19% at $24.85 and $18.46, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), finished lower 5.37% and 3.23% at $121.68 and $24.57, respectively.

Cash markets finished lower on Friday. Weak demand and thus stronger loses across the western U.S., offset slighter gains on cooler weather moving across the eastern half of the country.

One development that I'm monitoring in the forecast models is the persistence of higher heights/milder temperatures in the higher latitudes and over the Arctic, hence a -AO/negative Arctic Oscillation and a -NAO/negative North Atlantic Oscillation. Figure 2 below are images of the NAO and AO index. Both are forecasted to be in a negative phase over the next couple of weeks.

Source: NOAA

This is resulting in lower heights/cooler temperatures to be trapped underneath extending from the central North Atlantic into Canada. This setup raises the risk for persistent cooler shots to not only impact Canada, but also the risk for these cooler shots penetrating into the Lower 48. The northern U.S, especially the north-central and northeastern U.S. will be at greatest risk. This is also especially true with lower heights being found mostly on the eastern side of the Arctic and Atlantic side of the globe. This is a bearish signal for the summer in terms of cooling demand. Now this can all change if we begin to see this reverse. That being the AO and NAO trend positive, lower heights over the north-central Atlantic and Canada begins to fade, and higher heights in the high latitudes/Arctic region gets replaced with lower heights. April is a month notorious for volatility and mixed signals so it will be interesting to see how things play out.

All of this in associated with a blocking signature, a mild/warm Arctic vs. cool Canada vs. mild U.S. sequence that I've touched on in previous articles.

Forecast models have recently trended cooler across the northern U.S. and warmer across the southern U.S. raising both heating and cooling demand. Across the northern U.S. upper level troughing/lower heights in Canada will now push further south into the U.S. also sending the jet stream farther south than initially anticipated. This will result in multiple impulses/storm systems tracking across the northern U.S. (northern Rockies and Plains, Midwest, and Northeast) over the next week. In fact, the first storm system will bring a rare, late-season winter storm across the Upper Midwest this weekend. Low temperatures in the 20s, 30s, and 40s will be seen across the northern sections of the country this weekend. Meanwhile, across the southeastern U.S., a mid-upper level ridge or sub-tropical high will develop early next week causing for temperatures to climb into the 80s and 90s.

Further out into the medium range, there are no signs of anything extreme. The weather pattern overall looks mild/bearish with light or near normal demand. The one development that's noteworthy was discussed above about the risk or possibility for lingering cool air impacting Canada and the northern parts of the country. Figure 3 below are comparisons from the 18z GEFS, 12z ECMWF, and 12z CMC models for the 10-16 day (May 6-12) time frame.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 below is a map from Thursday's ECMWF Weeklies depicting a mild Arctic with cooler temps across central and eastern Canada, northern, central and northeastern U.S. in the 14-21 (May 8-15) day time frame or early to mid May.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 5 below is a map of the CFSv2 model depicting cooler temps across the central and eastern U.S. in the 15-21 day (May 10-17) timeframe.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

