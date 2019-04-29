Golden Star CEO Replaced By The Man Of La Mancha

Golden Star Resources (NYSEMKT:GSS) is a small gold mining company with several mines in Ghana, one of the more stable countries in Africa. It's also a company that I have occasionally written articles about on Seeking Alpha since 2011. I have also owned and traded Golden Star shares and options since 2007.

One of the latest headlines out of Golden Star was about the replacement of Samuel Coetzer by Andrew Wray, the current CEO of La Mancha. Wray is also currently a Director on the board of Golden Star. If La Mancha sounds familiar to Golden Star investors, it's probably because they invested

...$125.7 million cash into Golden Star through a private placement and La Mancha [was] issued 163,210,500 Golden Star common shares...

back in August of 2018. That comes to ~$0.77 per share and gave La Mancha a 30% stake in the company. The press release at the time also noted that the price represented:

... an approximate 14% premium to the 30 day volume weighted average price on the NYSE American ("VWAP") of $0.676 to July 31, 2018.

These prices were before the Golden Star 1:5 reverse split that took place later that year, and would equate to split adjusted prices of $3.85 (for the $0.77) and $3.38 (for the $0.676). The stock closed on Friday at $4.27, so at this point, it looks like a timely investment for La Mancha.

The agreement also included standstill restrictions and anti-dilution provisions. If you're still wondering about La Mancha, so am I. According to the La Mancha web site

La Mancha is a business owned by the Sawiris Family with investments in Endeavour Mining, Golden Star Resources and Evolution Mining. La Mancha is continually looking at new opportunities to invest in gold mining across Africa, Central Asia and South America.

La Mancha also owns 30.5% of Endeavour Mining and 9.6% of Evolution Mining. And, there was this bit of additional information about the Sawiris family and the capital structure of La Mancha:

Mrs. Yousriya Loza‐Sawiris owns all of the issued and outstanding shares of Marchmont Limited, the holding company of La Mancha Holding S.à r.l. Mrs. Loza‐Sawiris is the mother of Mr. Naguib Sawiris, Chairman of the Advisory Board of La Mancha Holding S.à r.l.

One final note about the cash position and capital infusion by La Mancha. In the middle of March, Golden Star announced a

...normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,440,950 common shares (the "Shares"), representing approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding Shares as of March 15, 2019. ... The Board of Directors believes that the purchase of its Shares would be an appropriate use of corporate funds, in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders, when the underlying value of the Company is not reflected in the market price of its shares, ....

If the company needed a significant cash infusion less than a year ago, why are they now using a significant portion of those funds to repurchase shares? And, unless La Mancha participates in the program, their ownership position will increase. This leads us back to Wray.

Wray spent seven years at Acacia Mining, but it's from the financial side of the business rather than operational. His experience prior to Acacia was

...close to 15 years with JPMorgan Cazenove, advising companies in their capital-raising activities and other strategic objectives across a range of sectors. Prior to joining JPMorgan Mr. Wray worked for the Kuwait Investment Office in London.

Whether the choice of Wray, and the buyback, indicate some future merger and/or acquisition plans remains to be seen.

More interesting than the appointment of Wray is the unexpectedly sudden departure of Coetzer. I used the term "unexpectedly sudden" because the Proxy Form I recently received from the company for the annual meeting to be held on May 2nd still lists him as a director up for re-election to the board. Those materials also showed that Coetzer was given a 2018 performance rating of 90%.

I can't say that I will be sorry to see Coetzer leaving. The past eighteen months have been marked by the reverse split, the need for a capital raise, and more importantly, the recent failure to meet the long range production guidance. 2017 was a decent year, with production of 267,565 ounces, up 38% over 2016. That number was right in the middle of the company's revised guidance range of 255,000 to 280,000 ounces.

Then, the company issued guidance of 230,000-255,000 ounces for 2018, guidance that had to be considered very disappointing. Not only was the top end of the range nearly 5% below 2017 actual production, but it was also well below a longer term forecast issued at the European Gold Forum in April of 2017. It was there that Golden Star showed the following chart:

(Source: April 2017 Company Presentation)

Note that the chart projected "Average annual production from 2017 onwards of 281,000 ounces." By now we know that the 2018 actual production missed the company's low end of guidance, coming in at just 224,784 ounces. Even worse, was the report that

...consolidated cash operating cost per ounce and AISC per ounce, both results ($847 and $1,107, respectively) were above the top end of the guidance ranges. These results also represent an 11% increase in cash operating cost per ounce and a 17% increase in AISC per ounce compared to FY 2017. Additionally, Golden Star's consolidated cost of sales per ounce was $1,156.

The 2019 guidance doesn't indicate much production improvement, if any, is on the way. On the plus side, the costs are projected to drop significantly.

Gold production of 220,000-240,000 ounces

Cash operating cost per ounce of $620-$680

AISC per ounce of $875-$955

The company is also projecting capital expenditures of $61.7 million. From my perspective, the size of the cap-ex numbers, along with the inability of the company to meet its production and cost projections, don't indicate that a share buyback at this time is prudent.

Buy, Sell or Hold?

My record on Golden Star hasn't been particularly good. According to TipRanks, my success rate is just 50% with a measly average gain of 0.5%. In December of 2017 I had thought that there was the potential for a 20% gain in the share price of Golden Star. It was a bad call on my part, and even if the company had been able to achieve its production and cost targets, it might not have reached that target.

It's a highly speculative play that will depend on the price of gold, the company's ability to meet or exceed guidance, and the ability of Wray, the Man Of La Mancha, to not only manage the company but also to promote the company to Wall Street. For now, I will continue to hold.

Addendum: The title of this article was carefully chosen and might need some explanation. The Man of La Mancha was a hit musical about Don Quixote that first ran on Broadway in the mid-1960s and it has been revived many times since then. The signature song from that production was "The Impossible Dream". As with all my speculative holdings, there is the dream of making a killing in Golden Star. So far it has been an impossible dream.

