Sentiment Speaks: Will April Showers Grow The Market To 3000SPX?

I am going to start this week’s article with a small lesson in market analysis.

Whenever we approach the financial markets, we must recognize that there is nothing – and I mean NOTHING – that is definitive. Moreover, we must also understand that markets are not linear.

Therefore, the most effective manner in which to approach the market is through the use of a non-linear methodology which is able to identify the higher-ranking probabilities, as well as be able to identify when those probabilities change.

Allow me to explain how we do this in practice in the minority of circumstances when the market does not strike our ideal targets.

Back in 2018, I had wanted to see the market rally up towards the 3011 region before it topped out. And, when the market continued to rally during the trade war escalation (in fact, it rallied 9% during the heart of that trade war), it confounded many market participants. But, our analysis was still pointing higher.

Yet, when the market struck 2940, the manner in which it struck that level had us quite concerned about the ability of the market to follow through to our ideal target just a bit higher. And, when we broke below 2880SPX, it provided us with a strong warning that not only has the upside become much less likely, but the potential that we had begun the 20-30% correction we expected once we topped out had significantly increased.

Another example of how we adjust in practice was presented in December of 2018. While we had identified to the members of The Market Pinball Wizard the set up for the market to drop from the 2800 region to at least the 2400SPX region in December, our larger degree downside target had been 2200SPX for this correction. But, as the market began its drop in December, we modified our bottoming target to the 2250-2335SPX region. As we now know, the futures struck a low of 2316 and began to rally.

So, while our methodology is able to identify the changing trends rather well, sometimes we have to adjust based upon the smaller degree structures, as that is simply the nature of financial markets. It is impossible to be perfect. Yet, our methodology allows us to adjust early enough due to the market providing us clues along the way.

For those that have followed my work during the last 6 months, you would know that my expectation was that the rally which began at the December lows would take us to AT LEAST the 2800SPX region, with the potential to rally as high as 3011-40SPX. Yet, the market never provided the standard pullback we normally see on our way to the 2800+ region. And, as the market subdivided in February, I set a target of 2865-85SPX for a potential topping. In fact, I even published several articles in March noting that the market had potential to strike a top around that time.

However, as the market continued to subdivide in March, it morphed into a structure that began to point to the 3011-40SPX higher target. In fact, we were able to identify this potential even before we broke out through the initial 2865-85SPX target.

Unfortunately, most people that read market analysis expect something definitive and written in stone. However, markets do not provide anything definitive. Those that provide high quality analysis are able to identify changing market conditions well before they occur. And, this allows investors to make the necessary adjustments. But, if you expect anything definitive in the market, then you are doing nothing but fooling yourself.

My job is to present to you how I see the market in an honest and straightforward way, but from a probabilistic perspective. For those that understand how to utilize my analysis, I am glad to be able to help. For those that do not feel they understand the non-linear approach I take, you can always feel free to move on to other analysts that may be a better fit for you. We will certainly not be appropriate for every single investor out there and many simply cannot comprehend a non-linear approach to a non-linear environment. But, consider how effective the alternative would be - applying a linear approach to a non-linear environment!? Have you ever tried to fit a square peg into a round hole?

But, even though many that follow my work recognize that our primary perspectives have proven to be correct much more often than not, I will not always be right in my primary assessments. Because I am human and am unable to attain 100% perfection, you must understand that my approach entails also providing you an alternative path. For if the market is unable to follow through on the primary path we outline, you know when to recognize it and begin to look the other way. And, I provide that analysis up front so you can recognize those movements on your own. (In fact, one of the goals in our service is to teach you how to fish rather than providing you the fish).

While many who do not understand how the market works will claim this is “playing both sides,” it is simply outlining where the risks reside based upon specific price levels we identify as potential turning points, and knowing when to adjust, rather than be stuck in a wrong position. It is an important aspect of risk management, and anyone who fails to understand this aspect of our analysis fails to understand how to apply appropriate risk management to the financial markets.

So, in my continuing efforts to provide general guidelines in my public articles (with much more specifics being provided to my members at The Market Pinball Wizard), allow me to provide you with those general guidelines for the upcoming week.

As noted last week, the 2865 level was the lower level of support, and as long as the market held over 2865/85SPX support, it could open the door to the 3011-40 region. This past week, we clearly opened that door. This now raises support to the 2892-2915SPX region. Our next target overhead is the 2955-65 region.

All these levels are based upon the standards presented to us through the use of Fibonacci mathematics utilizing an objective framework we developed to enhance Elliott Wave analysis which we call Fibonacci Pinball. And, as my subscribers have also noted, “[t]here is simply no better system of applying EW analysis, period!”

So, as long as noted support is not violated in the coming week, I am expecting a rally to 2955/65 next, potentially on our way to the 3011-3045SPX region over the coming weeks.

