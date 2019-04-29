Saint-Gobain: 98% CAGR In ~4 Months

I run you through my considerations whether to sell the position and wait for another appealing entry, or whether this is a hold.

The stock of Saint-Gobain has recovered from its depressed lows of early 2019. The stock now trades closer to 2018 averages.

The building materials giant Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) (OTCPK:CODYY) has recovered much of the stock price depression suffered during late 2018/early 2019. My entry point in the stock provides me with some excellent returns at this time given the short time I've held it.

While macro tailwinds definitely played a part in driving the share price upwards, the truth of the matter is that the company reported some excellent results for 1Q19. In this article, I will go through them with you and translate what it means for my position in the stock, as well as how I consider it going forward.

Let's get this started.

Mirrors and Materials provide profits

Saint-Gobain has gone extremely well short term, both since I bought my shares and since the 2018/2019 lows.

(Source: Google Finance)

The reasons for this development are several. Overall, macro development across international markets is giving the company a significant tailwind. However, let's look at the 1Q19 results to add some more color here, and go into the "other" reasons.

The company has had:

Positive Pricing dynamics of 260 bps.

Strong volume growth of 310 bps.

Positive currency impact of 60 bps.

10 bps positive group structure impact, with company M&A, costs offset by divestment/disposal program.

5.7%/570 bps like-for-like sales increase, driven not only by prices but volumes as well, despite harsher weather conditions.

Sector by Sector

(Source: 1Q19 Presentation)

A joy to behold, these numbers. Regional trends are equally strong, with every single company region, apart from Africa/Middle East, showing positive development in up to double-digit sales/growth.

Despite ongoing weakness in automotive, HPS (High-performance solutions) provided excellent growth during the quarter, amidst supportive non-automotive industrial markets and the company's increased focus on VAP (Value-Added products). Gypsum and Mortar products have sold especially well in Northern Europe, with smaller increases in glass. This includes Scandinavia, where growth was excellent due to momentum in the building/construction industry. Overall, and looking at all of the company geographical segments, Gypsum, Mortar and Building glass are the product groups responsible for the excellent sales number increases in Q1.

All in all, most sectors delivered solid results here. The Middle East and Africa were the odd men out here, with drops specifically in Turkey. (Source: 1Q19 Press Release)

General Developments

(Source: 1Q19 Presentation)

The company provides continual updates on the progress of its new organization and its Transform & Grow program. So far, the updates and the progress have been encouraging. The company's program to recruit nationally-born/capable executives for national positions (such as a Vietnam-born/raised businessman/woman for a Vietnam portion of operations) has yielded some results as well. While the practice by some is viewed as controversial, I believe it to be positive.

(Source: 1Q19 Presentation)

Company outlook

Company outlook going forward into 2019 remains positive. The company expects growth in every single region and segment, with the previous focus remaining on the following things:

Focus on sales prices in relation to ongoing global inflationary pressure.

Company cost savings program, aiming to realize €300M in savings, €50M of which should be realized during 2019.

Company CapEx program, focusing on growth CapEx outside of Northern Europe as well as on associated productivity and digital transformation increases.

Increased spending on R&D to support its high-value strategical focus.

High levels of FCF generation

Looking at what the company has managed thus far, there's some reasonable safety that the company will achieve most, if not all, of these goals long term.

Takeaway

The company just reported an excellent first quarter, with organic growth in nearly all company business segments. In short, business is going well, despite a challenging industrial outlook in terms of the automotive industry and construction lags in certain areas (Turkey/Africa). This has caused the stock, which had already been recovering on a monthly basis, to go back to a ~€36 level during Friday.

At these levels, and giving my purchase price, my investment has grown 24.96% over less than 4 months (including dividends), translating to a ~98% CAGR, which is a testament to my own investment strategy and considerations not only in Scandinavia where I live but in all of Europe, where I am mostly active.

The company once again showed that it can thrive even in challenging industrial climates. While I moderated my expectations for the company going forward upon purchasing the stock, it seems that the more positive range of my expectations for the stock has realized itself, and a sudden dip towards sub €30/share seems rather unlikely at this point.

The company simply runs too well.

Saint-Gobain - A cyclical to consider - but perhaps not at this price

The company's share price could still be considered appealing, given a very long time frame for your investment and an acceptance of a 3.7% dividend yield (My own YoC is nearly 4.6%).

I, however, won't be buying more of this company at this valuation. Not because it's not a great company - it is. Because of macro uncertainties going forward, and my overall exposure to building/construction cyclicals is at its limit, my price targets for this company are much lower than €36/share, making this investment a no-go for me at current prices.

Buying a construction company during a risky period such as this demands different safety margins for me.

(Source: Börsdata)

While one can look at the stock price long-term and other key indicators such as P/E, P/S and P/B numbers and deem the current stock price quite favorable (and let me say again, I wouldn't fault anyone for investing here, provided that you moderated your expectations), my own focus is on more obvious undervaluation in the case of non-staple companies such as this.

In my view, the obvious undervaluation in this giant is mostly over for this time. In my opinion, If you didn't buy back in March or even better, earlier, you, unfortunately, missed the "greater" opportunity here and would do better to wait for the next.

I say this because I do believe that this is a company you want to own, just not at any price - and especially not given today's riskier economic climate.

Time to sell?

No.

A ~25% gain/98% CAGR is excellent, but my position in this company is for the long haul. My selling point would be somewhere above a share price of €44-45 which to me would indicate some overvaluation in terms of key metrics if we look at historical trends for this company and similar ones in the sector.

The more short-term/trader-oriented investors could sell at this point - taking home a 25% gain in these few months isn't something one could fault anyone for, but to do so at this point would be against my overall strategy and goals for this particular investment.

In my first article, Saint-Gobain: Undervalued Innovation Out Of France, I posited a fair value price of €42-44 for the share, if we consider a historically accurate EPS growth of 4-5% annually for the company, even including the company-specific risks. At levels over this (€44+), one should at least return to consider divestment of a portion of the holding, and if we hit this level, you can expect me to write an article about it.

So, I'll hold onto my shares and my position of almost 1% of overall portfolio allocation. In retrospect, digging that deep into Saint-Gobain in such short a time might have been exuberant of me, but it seemed that Mr. Market wanted to give me a bit of a break here and the company delivered results on the more positive side of expectations and risk considerations. I was confident in the long-term viability but didn't expect a recovery this quick. Barring 1Q19 macro tailwinds, this likely might not have been the case (at least not as excessive as it has been now).

Recommendation

As of this article, I consider Saint-Gobain a "Hold" at these levels of ~€34-38/share. I won't be buying more of the company at this point.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CODGF, CODYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.