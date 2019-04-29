Ford: The Worst Is Over

Improvements in Asia and cost reductions after introducing new models can help the stock to move higher again.

Investment Thesis

Ford's investors suffered for over four years as the stock price declined from over $17 to $7.85 at the end of 2018, which is a decline of 53.8%. The stock started a recovery to over $10 as of 4/26/2019. The recent quarterly report signals an improvement for full-year results despite an YoY EPS decrease of $0.15 in the first quarter of 2019. A higher demand for SUVs and a better product mix will help Ford increase transactions prices and offset a decrease in passenger car sales. Once all the new models are introduced in China, Ford will also increase sales in the most important market in the world again. The new Ford Focus and Ford Territory SUV are already successful in the country. Increasing fundamentals and a cheap stock are a great investment opportunity in an expensive stock market.

Business Overview

Ford is one of the biggest car producers in the world. The company is headquartered in Dearborn near Detroit and the USA is its most important market. In Q1 2019, Ford sold over 590k Ford and Lincoln vehicles (YoY: -1.6%) to US customers. While car sales declined by over 23%, SUV and Truck sales rose by 4-5%. The trend to bigger and more expensive vehicles continues and helps Ford to offset lower car sales. The bestseller again was the F-150 (+15959 sales YoY) with an average transaction price of $47.454. (Source: www.ford.com)

The higher net pricing helped Ford increase EBIT margin in North America by 0.9% to 8.7%.

Outside North America, Ford showed an EBIT loss of $196 million which was an improvement of $632 million quarter to quarter.

In Europe, Ford's total sales fell 6.2% to 359k, but higher commercial and SUV sales were the bright spot in a weak European market.

China accounted for 136k car sales (YoY -35.8%). The decline could be explained with a lag of new products which are now introduced step by step. The new Ford Focus (+94% Q12019/Q42018) and Ford Territory already gained momentum while the company continuously increases availability of the new models. "Ford China 2.0" is a strategy to drive sales and reshape the business. Ford will introduce 30 new models within three years of which 10 models will be electrified. With the new product lineup, Ford will compete with Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Renault (OTC:RNSDF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and it is likely that it can increase market share in China again.

Valuation, dividend and cash flows

Ford currently trades for $10.3 which results in a market cap of $40.4 billion.

Earnings and dividend history:

year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EPS ($) 1.48 1.82 0.81 1.86 1.16 1.91 0.93 DPS ($) 0.20 0.40 0.50 0.60 0.60 0.60 0.60

Ford had average annual earnings of $1.42 per share (CAPE7= 7.2) and expects annual earnings in 2019 of $1.6 per share (P/E= 6.4). The dividend will be stable with $0.15 per quarter or $0.60 per year. The dividend yield is a hefty 5.8% but it is a safe dividend as long as Ford can keep up the current operating cash flow level of $3.5 bn every quarter. Ford pays a total of $2.35 bn as dividends every year.

Dividend safety: The current cash flows of over $13 bn easily cover the $0.60 per share. Ford's management said that it can pay the dividend even through a recession. Against all fears, the operating cash flow slightly grew (by $30 million) last quarter while capital spending decreased despite lower car sales. Ford also improved its cash flows from investing and consequently, Ford's cash position is solid with cash and cash equivalents of $20.85 bn (+24.7% QQ) and a total liquidity of $35.2 bn. As Ford is introducing more models now, investments for new models will be significantly lower in the future. Hence, Ford will be able to pay its dividend for the next years even in a zero to low growth scenario. Finally, the high cash position is a good protection against negative cash flow scenarios.

Compared to its competitors, Ford is cheaper than Toyota (NYSE:TM), Daimler and BMW but slightly more expensive than GM (NYSE:GM), Renault and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTC:VLKPF) (OTCPK:VWAGY). P/E ratios in the car industry are generally very low at the moment as a consequence of the so-called "Diesel scandal," electrification and slowing car sales. Compared to the whole stock market, car companies offer deep value.

company EPS 2019e Stock price (4/26/2019) P/E 19 Ford $1.6 $10.3 6.4 Tesla negative $237.3 negative GM $7.0 $39.7 5.7 Daimler 7.5 € 58.2 € 7.8 BMW 10.5 € 76.2 € 7.3 Renault 13.5 € 61.0 € 4.5 Volkswagen 27.8 € 155.8 € 5.6 Toyota 704 yen 6871 yen 9.8

The historical valuation of Ford shows an upside potential of at least 50%, because Ford traded for 9.75x earnings on average for the last 7 years.

year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 average P/E P/E* 8.45 8.2 18.5 7.3 10.7 6.6 8.5 9.75 (+52.3%)

(*based on end-of-year stock price and annual earnings)

Ford normally trades for a higher P/E multiple than the current 6.4.

Risks

The potential biggest risk is a downturn of the US and Chinese economy but current indicators signal a higher than expected growth with a US-GDP of 3.2% for the first quarter of 2019. An economic recession would hurt consumer spending and especially sectors like the car industry where consumers have high acquisition costs. However, the global economy does not show any sign of a recession and the demand for cars should be stable or slightly growing this year which will help car companies like Ford.

Another risk is the electrification of cars because many car producers already have electrified models and dominate the market. Investors fear high costs for developing electrified cars. The balance sheet analysis before showed that Ford's solid cash position enables the company to heavily invest in new products and it has already done that. Tesla has always been regarded as the destroyer of traditional car producers but its recent quarterly report indicates that the demand for Tesla cars is shrinking because competitors catch up with new product lineups. Ford recently announced a $500 million investment in Tesla's rival Rivian to develop a battery plug-in vehicle. Ford also wants to introduce ten new electrified models within the next three years, so the company is loaded for bear.

Conclusion

Ford is a combination of a turnaround story and a cheap valuation. If it can achieve higher sales volumes in China and Europe again and keep up the great sales mix in the USA, Ford's low valuation is likely to resolve. A 5.8% dividend yield and a P/E ratio below 8 make Ford a good choice for value investors.

