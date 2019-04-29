Goldilocks Gets A Check-Up: A Diagnosis, And Prognosis

The article reviews my prior Goldilocks calls, finds her still healthy, and suggests reasons to remain constructive on this scenario despite risks.

Background - just who is this Goldilocks, anyway?

In a March 31 article, Trump's Right, The Fed Should Cut, But 'Goldilocks' Is Likely Anyway, I defined today's Goldilocks markets this way:

... the Goldilocks scenario: interest rates behave well as the economy slows, but the economy weathers the Fed's stress test of it and stock P/Es expand to catch up with the higher "P/Es" [i.e., lower yields] on corporate and Treasury bonds. Meanwhile, any future Fed easing is held in reserve to support equities if and when needed.

That article was a form of follow-up to one I wrote last July, How Bonds May Be Setting Up Bullishly (Here Comes Goldilocks?), in which I made a contrarian call for lower longer term interest rates, targeting a decline in the 10-year Treasury to 2.4% and in the 30-year T-bond to 2.75%. In fact, the 10-year reached 2.4% and the 30-year reached 2.8% last month, so that call worked out well.

The March 31 article was more bullish on stocks (SPY) than bonds; since then, the SPY has risen 3.9% while long term rates have risen (i.e., bond prices have dropped). In addition, I provided a list of specific stocks I liked/had added. As the article is now behind a PRO firewall, I'll mention their performance, from close of trading on Friday, March 29 to this past Friday's close:

Deere (DE) up 3.1%

Caterpillar (CAT) up 2.6%

BB&T (BBT) up 9.0%

SunTrust (STI) up 11.0%

US Bancorp up 8.6%

Charles Schwab up 5.0%

JPMorgan Chase up 13.1%

Carnival Corp (CCL) up 7.3%

Home Depot (HD) up 6.1%

MDC Holdings (MDC) up 4.4%.

These were all value plays. Not including any dividends accrued, the price appreciation of those 10 stocks averaged 7.0%. So, even though the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ) has dominated the headlines, watch out for lower P/E stocks for the months ahead.

Now I want to comment on the Goldilocks scenario as it stands on April 27.

Diagnosing Goldilocks

The essence of the Goldilocks scenario involves an economy that is not "too" strong but not recessionary, and that has less inflation than feared. Based on Friday's GDP and inflation data, it's right there. Real GDP rose at a 3.2% annual rate, but slower than that after inventory accumulation, some of which may have been excessive. So it's not too strong to scare the Fed. Inflation was even better; see Table 4 and the various yoy metrics of inflation in Table 6 (probably the single most valuable Table to look at). Because this release is an "Advance Estimate," I'm not going to make too much of it, other than to observe that interest drops declined and stock prices rose after its release. Thus, the mythical Mr. Market found it Goldilocks-ish.

The major threat to this happy scenario for investors comes from the global economic weakness. South Korea had a negative Q1 GDP print. Export-oriented Taiwan is seeing double-digit yoy weakness in industrial production:

Taiwan Industrial Production Index YoY

(The next section refers back to this chart.)

Canada has downgraded its growth prospects, leading ECRI to tweet that if Canada goes into recession, the US will follow.

Of course, there are other risks than recession to the Goldilocks scenario, but that's the one I'm focusing on the most for now.

Diagnosis: Goldilocks is healthy, but there's some influenza going around to which she is not immune.

Moving on to prognosis...

More constructive (again) on bonds and inflation

There are a lot of technicals I am looking at, which are mostly positive. One example is exemplified by the above chart. When Taiwan's industrial production ("IP") dropped rapidly in H1 2015, the 10-year T-bond was around 2.25%. As the above yoy IP trend bottomed and rose into 2016, inflation in the US declined, and the 10-year yield dropped to 1.6% in February 2016 and 1.35% in July 2016. By then, yoy IP in Taiwan was strongly positive. Similar though not identical data can be found in other export-oriented economies and in trends in industrial production in the US. Global economic weakness with the US as the strongest large economy bodes well for disinflation in the US. This could be a trend that repeats, or at least "rhymes," in 2019-20.

Another technical is the long term trend of the benchmark interest rate least affected by Fed policy, namely the 30-year T-bond (NASDAQ:TLT), which shows a steady downtrend, from Trading Economics:

This chart continues to resist making any meaningful higher highs. Using exponential moving averages, TYX is back below its 50 day moving average.

Seasonality is good for bonds over stocks beginning at the end of April, typically lasting into October.

Fundamentally and technically, crude oil prices may be once again poised to drop. The fundamental is that on the futures market for West Texas Intermediate crude, Friday's close for the front month of $62.80 per barrel shows substantial backwardation. The price drops all the way to $56.60 for the June 2021 contract and drops more, to $53.64, for the December 2024 contract. Thus, the most knowledgeable minds in the energy business expect significant deflation from this key commodity. Technically, the very weak move in a major energy ETF (XLE) during crude's rally the last few months supports the argument that the backwardation of crude on the futures market is more important than the elevated front month prices. Another key commodity, copper, is in contango, but the price for the 12/24 contract is only 2.8% higher than for the front month. That implies an inflation rate for the metal below 0.5% per year.

Finally, speculative traders on the 10- and 30-year bonds on the futures market are net bearish, which more often than not has been a contrary indicator since the Great Recession.

Conclusion: bonds may once again be climbing a wall of worry; the familiar downtrend in long term rates is technically, and perhaps fundamentally, again in force.

Stocks - not fighting the trend

The major issues with stocks in the months ahead are the usual bull market ones: valuations and the "too far, too fast" technical issue. Fundamentally, every month that export-oriented economies falter and the US stays positive while the Fed is forced to be on hold (or lower rates) is a positive, because it means that the 4-5 most recent rate hikes that are affecting the US economy are seeing their suppression of economic activity wane. So, yes, green shoots, though we are not "there" yet.

Short term trading considerations aside, two points I like about US equities are the following:

1. We have some good leadership, including in Microsoft (MSFT) in tech and Honeywell (HON) and perhaps United Technologies (UTX) in diversified manufacturing/aerospace. There is also encouraging technical action and some positive recent data in home builders (ITB). It is therefore possible that the 3M (MMM) debacle is more company-specific than bears think.

2. There are a lot of individual names at reasonable valuations by almost any standard; these valuations look good to me in comparison with cash or bond yields. The above names listed in the first section of this article are examples of fairly-valued stocks; there are many more. Thus there could be a healthy rotation in which the aggressively-valued names (of which there are many) take a rest while the laggards play catch-up.

Conclusion: I am positive on stocks on a 1-2 year basis, but I'm probably finished adding to them until we see more economic data and more opining from the Fed.

Gold - going nowhere slowly

As gold (GLD) is a very long term asset, a long term view of it since the 1990s may be appropriate; from FINVIZ:

Since going parabolic after QE 1 and QE 2, gold has first collapsed, then repeatedly been unable to make any new recovery high. With inflation currently trending lower and crude oil in backwardation, gold's situation is in my view consistent with the Goldilocks scenario. How GLD will trade going forward is important for all market participants to monitor.

Concluding comments - do markets have too much of a good thing?

The US markets are in the reverse mode of the many years from about 1973-84 in which P/E's on stocks were low and bond prices were also low (i.e., interest rates were high). Now we have historically elevated valuations on both stocks and bonds. Whether either asset class is less expensive than the other is to a large extent in the eye of the beholder, as well as fundamentally yet to be determined as the economic dice get rolled over and over. The Fed is now in the awkward situation of shrinking liquidity, but then planning a version of QE forever by keeping its balance sheet at the high level around 17% of GDP. Markets are, for now, looking past the next half year or so of balance sheet reduction, but nonetheless have to deal with base money declining - but trading risks probably exist from that balance sheet reduction. My solution to that risk is that almost every stock I own is a higher quality large cap, with only rare exceptions. I believe the companies will survive air pockets or even a Great Recession, though of course trading risks exist and could be quite damaging.

While I think that this Fed has been too aggressive on rates, I commend Chairman Powell for ending the QE yo-yo and settling on a clear policy. This clarity about future policy may have done more to stabilize markets and allow a refreshed Goldilocks scenario than anything else.

In summary, noting valuation, liquidity and economic risks, I am comfortable with my usual minimal cash balances and sleep well at night with a combined portfolio of intermediate-to-long term bonds, and equities that have a large cap value bias. I continue to see no special attraction in GLD or inflation hedge sector.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.

Submitted Saturday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, BBT, CAT, CCL, DE, HD, HON, MDC, MSFT, UTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.