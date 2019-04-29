Why 2 Asset Pricing Anomalies Say Microsoft Is A Buy

In academic finance, there is an old and well-known anomaly called post-earnings announcement drift (PEAD). Research shows companies that report positive earnings surprises tend to drift in the direction of the surprise for a full 30 to 60 days afterward, on average by about 1 percent per month more than the naive expectation would be. Similarly, companies that report negative earnings surprises tend to show abnormal negative returns in the opposite direction. There are different theories as to why this is, but the most popular theories relate to investors underreacting to earnings news and investor sales caused by the disposition effect. Microsoft (MSFT) is due to benefit from this asset pricing tailwind and also benefits from the quality-minus-junk anomaly, which is the tendency of profitable and less leveraged companies to outperform.

Here's a quick overview of these anomalies, then an example of why Microsoft is well set up for a trade based on said anomalies. While there are risks to any stock investment, Microsoft has the wind fully at its back.

The PEAD effect

The graph below shows the extent that stocks reporting positive earnings surprises tend to drift. Interestingly, after the fact, stocks that report strong earnings surprises tend to have risen before earnings as well, then rise even more after. Maybe the lips are looser at big companies than they'd like you to think! However, the pre-announcement moves aren't an anomaly, per se, because you wouldn't have the benefit of hindsight when trading them (academics call this look-ahead bias). However, you can buy stocks after positive earnings surprises and make money, as the graph below shows.

Here's a graph that shows this. The 60 days before earnings are in blue, and the 60 days after earnings are in red.

Source: NYU

The quality-minus-junk effect

Microsoft also benefits from the quality effect, as you can see in this second graph. Research shows that the stocks of quality companies with positive earnings, low levels of leverage, and low volatility tend to outperform companies with the opposite characteristics.

Source: AQR Capital Management

Why the fundamentals support Microsoft going higher

Microsoft reported blowout earnings numbers last week, adding to its hefty year-to-date gains. Specifically, gross margins increased 18 percent in constant currency terms and earnings grew 27 percent. Those are incredible numbers for what is now the largest company in the world. You can get the full rundown by reading through the conference call transcript here.

Microsoft is dominating right now like Apple did in 2007 with the iPhone, but instead of dominating the consumer side like Apple did, Microsoft is crushing the competition in the less visible but more profitable B2B space. If you're in the technology business, you know this already, but most consumers would be surprised to know just how much Microsoft is dominating the enterprise cloud and enterprise software space. By contrast, Microsoft's consumer-facing gaming business only clocked in single-digit growth. We already know that investors prefer to invest in companies that are popular and familiar to them, giving rise to the well-known outperformance of value stocks. While Microsoft isn't a pure value stock, Microsoft's lack of consumer appeal outside of Microsoft Office may be helpful for having kept the valuation down in the face of blistering growth.

Going forward, Azure is the key to Microsoft's incredible income growth. AWS is going to have difficulty competing with Microsoft because people don't really trust Amazon (AMZN). Would you want to store your data on the servers of a company that competes with you or may do so in the future? If you look at Amazon's history over the last 10 years, the only certainty is that the possibility of your data being used against you is not zero. This has been an ongoing issue, with a good deal of finger pointing around Amazon competing with their cloud customers. Microsoft, on the other hand, has no perceived interest in competing with their cloud customers.

Microsoft also has other fundamental benefits courtesy of its pristine balance sheet. MSFT's AAA credit rating is surprisingly higher than the US Treasury at AA+. This is partly the credit rating agencies playing politics as Microsoft doesn't have the power to tax, but the consequence of having an AAA credit rating means Microsoft can buy back its stock and get a much higher return than they have to pay on their bonds, essentially printing money in the process (they don't have to pay the dividend on the retired shares, either). This isn't risk-free, but very few other companies can borrow as cheaply as Microsoft and then buy back stock as cheaply as Microsoft given the level of growth at the company.

Microsoft is likely to benefit from continued strength in earnings and margins, the strongest balance sheet in corporate America, and a couple of interesting asset pricing anomalies providing a tailwind. If you're looking for a stock to add to your portfolio, Microsoft just might be what you've been looking for, either as a trade or as a long term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.