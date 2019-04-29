Osram: Short-Term Demand Concerns Could Accelerate A Potential Deal

We think the buyers are long-term investors and will look to take advantage of short-term concerns.

We believe recent guidance will not hinder the deal, but the buyers may be able to negotiate a smaller premium;

The German company Osram (OSAGF/OTC:OSAGY) is trying to transition into a photonics company focused on semiconductor-based technologies used in ‘intelligent’ lighting for buildings, in smartphones or self-driving cars. As it restructures its business, however, it has been facing significant headwinds in its target industries, leading the company to lower its revenue and earnings guidance. It did so twice in 2018, with recent results bringing another profit warning this month, guiding that a hoped-for revival in the second half of 2019 no longer appears likely.

While we do acknowledge the headwinds facing Osram’s business, we think investors should keep in mind that these concerns are short-term and cyclical in nature, rather than structural. Given the buyers (Bain and Carlyle) are private equity investors with a longer-term outlook, we think the recent drawdown would increase their appetite for a deal, rather than decrease it. Thus, we like Osram at these levels as not only do we think cycle/ macro-driven demand concerns (e.g., Brexit, US-China trade dispute, etc.) will blow over, but we also believe an acquisition, and hence, a sizeable deal premium is on the cards.

Lower guidance...

We don’t think the recent profit warning was entirely unexpected due to the disclaimer from management to the guidance in January. They made it quite clear that to achieve the guidance we’d have to see a pick-up in demand very soon – which has simply not materialized.

Osram said full-year revenue growth was likely to fall 11-14%, against an earlier forecast of growth of 0-3%. EBITDA margins were also revised to 8-10%, (12-14% previously). Cash flow, previously guided in the mid-double-digit million range, was guided to be negative €50M to €150M. Osram cut its full-year earnings per share guidance to €1.90-2.10 from €2.40-2.70.

Additionally, the group said its second quarter was likely to see revenues decline about 15% YoY as its Opto Semiconductors division has been particularly affected by under-utilization.

…due to global demand issues

Although we understand the company’s rationale for turning the business toward industries of the future, it seems undisputed their timing isn’t the best. We’re seeing market weakness across the board, from the automotive industry to general lighting, and even smartphones. Half of Osram’s revenue comes from automotive customers, so this explains the inventory build-up, particularly in China where auto demand has taken a hit.

We believe general economic slowdown, as well as geopolitical uncertainties, are weighing in. The faster the Brexit situation and the trade war between China and the US are resolved, the faster we’ll see an uptick in demand.

Now what?

Given the current economic environment, there’s not much Osram can do except to brace for impact. Management already announced it has little visibility into cycle-end so it will remain focused on cost reduction - it pointed out over €200M in cost savings by 2021.

After the announcement, shares plunged over 10% and have shed almost 40% in the last twelve months. However, there’s a silver lining to this, particularly for prospective buyers, as is the case for Bain Capital and Carlyle Group.

Two months ago, Osram confirmed that private equity firms Bain Capital and Carlyle Group were considering a joint takeover offer for 100% of the stock. We believe this has been partially offsetting all the other drivers as some investors await an official bid and the premium that would come with it.

Implications

Now, the cut in guidance may seem like the last straw for this deal as the asset looks less attractive by the day. Moreover, the naysayers might have a point given the limited visibility around the process - the outlook could well turn more pessimistic than expected over the coming months.

Nevertheless, we have a different opinion. We know these firms do their due diligence ahead of time and we think they were aware of market challenges when they initiated contact. We think this is a great deal long term, as we have little doubts that the long-term auto and mobile trends will remain intact and eventually benefit the likes of Osram. At current levels, we think bidders with a longer-term outlook will be compelled to get on board given the widespread pessimism and depressed valuations.

Of course, the deal has to make financial sense as well. On the bright side, we think Osram’s overinvestment in the recent past will likely lead to underinvestment in the short term, thus supporting cash-flow generation going forward.

Overall, we don’t think near-term, demand-driven challenges will derail conversations at this point, which doesn’t mean they won’t work for other reasons. Given current cash-flow estimates and other peer valuations, we think the offer shouldn’t go much higher than EUR42-45/share as the buyers would risk losing an attractive LBO yield (we think a 10% hurdle seems fair). That is a good premium to current price levels, but a bit on the short side compared to share prices of when the conversations started.

Conclusion

Osram is facing some difficulties, namely in the auto and the mobile sectors. Global auto production was down 6% in Q4, and the “New Auto” segment posted an 11% decline. We think this is partly due to structural changes, e.g., ridesharing and more affordable electric vehicles, but mainly due to cyclical changes as the auto segment enters a downcycle globally.

On the smartphone front, we’ve seen Apple revise its holiday quarter earnings, and Samsung shut one of its two mobile phone factories in China.

Despite the circumstances, we’re optimistic about the long-term business drivers and think there is a sense in reaching a deal with Bain and Carlyle. We think the buyers will take their time as the current short-term macro uncertainties such as Brexit and the US-China trade dispute play out. However, with the stock having de-rated significantly since November when talks began, we don’t think it would take a whole lot of macro improvement to get the buyers interested again.

Overall, we are positive on the prospects of a deal as the current downturn looks to be driven by short-term, cyclical concerns rather than a structural decline. As long-term investors, we like Osram at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.