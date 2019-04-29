Modern Monetary Theory And 20+% Dividend Yields On REML, MORL And MRRL

The implications of any move to adopt some or all of the aspects of the theory could dramatically increase the value of government securities and 2X Leveraged High Yield ETNs.

Modern Monetary Theory is a topic currently being bandied about by some at both ends of the political spectrum. Stephanie Kelton, who advised Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign and was chief economist for the Democrats on the U.S. Senate Budget Committee, is a prominent proponent of Modern Monetary Theory. Her most well-known quote is: "Federal deficits are private sector surpluses". Celebrity member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and others advocating vast increases in Federal government spending in health and education, make favorable mention of Modern Monetary Theory. Ocasio-Cortez has said that Modern Monetary Theory absolutely needed to be "a larger part of our conversation."

After President Trump asserted that he could renegotiate down the Treasury debt owned by foreigners, his aides informed him that the United States effectively can print its own money. Trump seemed pleasantly surprised by that fact, and since then he has apparently abandoned his campaign promises about balancing the budget and eliminating the national debt during his first term. The Modern Monetary Theory version of the fact that sovereign governments can print their own money, is that "the national government is the monopoly supplier of currency".

The implications of any sort of adoption by policymakers of Modern Monetary Theory for 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs and especially for those based on an index of mREITs could be enormous. Interest rates are the key determinant of both the dividends paid and the share prices of mREITs. For Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML), UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and a twin which is essentially identical in all economic respects, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL), interest rates are even more important because of the 2X leverage. The spread between the longer-term interest rates paid by the mortgage-backed securities held by the mREITs and the shorter-term rates they pay on the borrowing they do to finance their mortgage-backed securities generates the income that's used to pay their dividends. MORL, MRRL and REML add another level of leverage and effectively borrow at an interest rate based on three-month LIBOR in order to increase their monthly distributions.

Most significant for the financial markets, Modern Monetary Theory implies that risk-free interest rates would be zero, possibly even long-term government bond rates. Twelve years ago most market participants would have scoffed at the possibility that interest rates could be zero for any extended period of time. They considered the possibility of years of negative interest rates persisting for years, as absurd. Many of those who now scoff at Modern Monetary Theory would not have believed that many developed countries would have negative interest rates for any extended period of time before it actually happened. Japan and many European countries still have negative or close to zero, interest rates. This alone gives some support to Modern Monetary Theory.

In the USA, after 2009, as unemployment declined while budget deficits remained large and grew, many demanded that the Federal Reserve raise interest rates. Some forecast dire outlooks for both inflation and long-term interest rates as they perceived the Federal Reserve as being "behind the curve", by not raising rates fast enough. Those critics of the Federal Reserve, whose interest rate forecasts now seem to have been wrong, mostly were relying on conventional economics in terms of what were likely to be the impacts of the monetary and fiscal policies that were and are still in effect. That leads to the question of why the dire inflation and bond market consequences did not occur.

Keynesian analysis, monetarism and the Phillips curve would suggest that the large deficits, increases in the money supply aggregates and declines in unemployment would have resulted in higher inflation and consequently higher long-term bond rates. In each case we can identify possible changes in circumstances and/or technology that may have prevented these from "working". Furthermore, these changes in circumstances and/or technology might give some support to Modern Monetary Theory.

The relative reductions in taxes on the rich may have created a situation where Modern Monetary Theory or at least aspects of Modern Monetary Theory are applicable to the current situation. The enormous shift in tax policy favoring the rich has been a worldwide phenomenon going on for many years. During the period that the Socialist party candidate François Hollande was president from 2012 - 2017, France enacted tax laws that gave France the most progressive tax system among the 20 largest industrial nations. However, the world-wide the tax systems have become so much less progressive in the past decades, that if the tax code that France has today were applied to France in 1969, France would have had the most regressive tax system among the 20 countries in 1969.

In a world awash in savings and loanable funds, some of the aspects of Modern Monetary Theory, might have merit. Modern Monetary Theory asserts that government debt is money. Conventional economics agrees that when central banks monetize the government debt, money is, in a way, created. In free-market capitalism, capital generates income for the owners of the capital which in turn is used to create additional capital. This is very good. Sometimes, it can be actually too good. As capital continues to accumulate, its owners find it more and more difficult to deploy it efficiently. The business sector generally must interact with the household sector by selling goods and services or lending to them. When capital accumulates too rapidly, the productive capacity of the business sector can outpace the ability of the household sector to absorb the increasing production.

A premise of Modern Monetary Theory is that unemployment is evidence that government, as monopoly supplier of the currency, is not supplying a sufficient amount of money to the economy. Modern Monetary Theory describes money as the difference between the amount supplied to the economy through government spending minus the amount taken back by the government via taxation and fines. That could also be called the budget deficit.

That governments should run deficits to reduce unemployment is not an original idea. In 1936 Keynes refuted the tenet of classical economics which said that market mechanisms would always restore depressed economies to levels where the supply and demand for labor was in equilibrium, in that anyone who was willing to work at the prevailing wage rate could find employment. Keynes demonstrated that the economy could stay in a new equilibrium where the diminished desired investment equaled the diminished desired savings, and unemployment remained high, indefinitely.

Keynes argued that economic activity could remain in a depressed equilibrium level and called for government deficit spending to replace and compensate for the reduced autonomous private sector investment. There has always been push-back against the use of deficit spending advocated by Keynes. When Keynes was asked whether government debt would eventually be harmful in the long-run, his famous response was "in the long-run we are all dead". In the 1970s when deficits and inflation became major issues, critics of Keynes said that "it is now the long-run, Keynes is dead but we have stagflation" which was inflation and relatively high unemployment simultaneously.

Keynes introduced macroeconomic aggregate supply and aggregate demand curves. These curves represent relationships between price levels and the quantities of real GDP. Where the aggregate supply and aggregate demand curves intersect is the equilibrium level of prices and real output. Once in equilibrium the economy tends to stay in equilibrium. If not at the equilibrium point, it tends to move toward equilibrium. When the equilibrium point is at a level of low real output and thus high unemployment, output can be stimulated by government policies that shift the aggregate demand curve to the right. Thus, increasing government spending and/or reducing taxes have been used as policy tools to move the economy from an equilibrium that is at an undesired level of output and unemployment to an equilibrium with higher output by shifting the aggregate demand curve to the right.

Since unemployment and real GDP are negatively related, the relationship shown in the upward sloping aggregate supply curve can be represented by a downward sloping curve where unemployment replaces real GDP on the horizontal axis. This is the Phillips curve that relates price levels to unemployment. For the Phillips curve to "work" changes in unemployment and price levels have to be the result of shifts in aggregate demand while the aggregate supply curve remains relatively stable, as was the case in the 1960s.

When the demand curve is relatively stable but the aggregate supply curve shifts, the Phillips curve does not work. The events such as the failure of the anchovy harvest attributed to El Nino weather conditions, and spikes in oil prices in the 1970s and after, due to events in the middle east and Iran, caused the aggregate supply curve to shift to the left. This caused the Phillips Curve relationship between unemployment to break down. This was called stagflation, as the levels of inflation that the Phillips curve normally indicated to accompany low unemployment were present while there was relatively high unemployment.

Milton Freidman said that the supply of money was the major determinant of economic activity and inflation. During the period of very high inflation, in the beginning of the 1980s, Friedman advocated laws that would require the Federal Reserve to keep the money supply growing at exactly 3%, or even replacing the Federal Reserve with a computer that could keep the money supply growing at exactly 3%. During the period covered by the book "A Monetary History of the United States", by Milton Friedman and Anna J. Schwartz, published in 1963, monetarism was more relevant than it is now. Friedman posited that velocity was relatively stable and thus the equation of exchange tied economic activity to the money supply. Prior to 1960, that was much more the case than today.

As I said in: Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITS

... Money is what can be used to buy things. Historically money has first been specie (gold and silver coins), then fiat money which is paper currency and checking accounts (M1) and more recently credit money. The credit money supply is what in aggregate can be bought on credit. Two hundred years ago your ability to take your friends out to dinner depended on whether or not you had enough coins (specie) in your pocket. One hundred years ago it depended on the quantity of coins or currency in your pocket and possibly the balance in your checking account if the restaurant would take checks. Today it is mostly your credit card that allows you to spend. You could have nothing in your checking account and no cash in your wallet, but that would not stop you from buying things with your credit card. We no longer have a fiat money system. Today we have a credit money system. Just because there is still some fiat money does not negate the fact that we are on a credit money system. When we were on a basically fiat money system there was still a small amount of specie in circulation. Even today a five cent piece contains about 5 cents worth of metal, but no one would claim we are still on a specie money system. Fiat money is easy to measure; M1 was $1.376 trillion in 2007 and is above $3 trillion now. Nominal GDP has not moved in line with M1, as velocity simply adjusted. Credit cards and recently other payment mechanisms that do not necessarily require M1 type balances, greatly diminished the usefulness of monetarism as promoted by Friedman. The effective money supply is the sum of fiat money and credit money. Credit money cannot be precisely measured. However, when the person in Hollister California whose occupation was strawberry picker and who had made $14,000 in his best year, was able to get a mortgage of $740,000 with no money down and private equity could buy a company like Clear Channel in a $20 billion leveraged buyout, also with essentially no money down, the credit money supply was clearly much higher than today...."

It is fair to say that Modern Monetary Theory has come under more disparagement than the macroeconomics of Keynes, the monetarism of Friedman and the trade-offs between unemployment and inflation described by Phillips ever has. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that Modern Monetary Theory is "just wrong". Larry Summers and Paul Krugman also disparaged Modern Monetary Theory. Anyone who still could still be remotely characterized as a "deficit hawk" considers the aspect of Modern Monetary Theory, which asserts deficits are not a problem, anytime you are not at full employment, considers Modern Monetary Theory as heresy.

Obviously, there are plenty of places and times where Modern Monetary Theory is or was, clearly wrong. Venezuela today is an example. However, for the developed capitalist democracies that comprise most of the OECD, it is not so obvious that Modern Monetary Theory is without merit at all times. Many of those who now scoff at Modern Monetary Theory would not have believed that many developed countries would have negative interest rates for any extended period of time, before it occurred.

Keynes based his multiplier model that said an increase in deficit spending or a reduction in taxes would induce a greater increase in what we now call GDP on the marginal propensity-to-consume concept. That is that an increase in government spending or a reduction in taxes of $100 would cause consumer spending to initially increase by an amount based on what consumers do with the extra $100. If consumers were to spend 90% of the additional income and save 10% of the extra $100, their marginal propensity-to-consume would be 0.9. Thus, the initial extra $100 would induce an extra $90 in consumer spending. That $90 provides income to others who in turn spend an extra $81, assuming their marginal propensity-to-consume is also 0.9 and so on.

The simple Keynesian model assumes a single marginal propensity-to-consume. However, that is not the case. Relevant to the last few decades, an increase in the federal deficit that provides tax cuts for the wealthy who have relatively low marginal propensities-to-consume has a different impact than deficits that result from spending or tax cuts for the non-rich. The lower marginal propensity-to-consume means that the rich have a higher marginal propensity-to-save and invest.

Some have criticized Modern Monetary Theory as a solution in search of a problem. There is one problem that Modern Monetary Theory might be able to address. Many have pointed out the problem posed by the increasing amount that the Federal Government is projected to spend on interest on the growing national debt. The Congressional Budget Office baseline projects that the net interest payments as a percent of GDP will about double by 2029 as compared to 2018. Net interest outlays were $325 billion in 2018 and the CBO projects they will be $928 billion in 2029. In comparison, defense spending was $622 billion in 2018 and the CBO projects they will be $771 billion in 2029. The CBO baseline also has debt held by the public as a percent of GDP growing from 77.8% in 2018 to 92.7%.

The Seeking Alpha article: The Federal Budget Update published February 11, 2019, pointed out that in the CBO, baseline projections understate the deficits and debt because they must use "current law" assumptions that are unrealistic. Such unrealistic assumptions include that the sequester rules will constrain both defense and non-defense discretionary spending. These caps have been abused, but they have not been repealed and they are scheduled to be re-imposed after 2019. CBO projects that real discretionary spending will decline over the forecast period. But if discretionary spending were to increase with inflation, more than $2 trillion would be added to the cumulative deficit. There is also the issue of mandatory programs where spending very likely will continue beyond their expiration dates. These include Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and Veterans compensation cost of living adjustments among others. There are also the CBO assumptions that many tax breaks that were "temporarily" extended periodically will expire as scheduled in current law and that the personal tax cuts contained in the 2017 tax bill will expire after 2025. In the above mentioned article, we estimated that using realistic assumptions, debt held by the public as a percent of GDP would be 108% of GDP.

Many observers consider the growing Federal net interest expenses a serious problem. One thing we can be sure of, is the net interest expenses are not growing in Japan and counties in Europe where government debt carries negative or near zero interest rates. As long as new government issued debt has negative or near zero interest rates, total interest expenses must decline as the new debt replaces maturing old debt with non-zero interest rates. This is true no matter how large the deficits are and how much new debt the governments issue. A basic premise of Modern Monetary Theory is that governments need not incur any interest expenses to finance their deficits.

Some Modern Monetary Theory advocates say that money is like a zero-interest, perpetual government bond. They essentially advocate doing what Lincoln did by issuing "greenbacks" to finance the civil war. Unlike other paper issued prior to that, the greenbacks had no explicit or implied promise to ever redeem them in gold or silver. The greenbacks were legal tender that could be used to pay all public debts. Later, the legal tender status was extended for all debts public and private.

The 2015 Seeking Alpha article: Thoughts On Negative Interest Rates, discussed some of the problems that negative interest might eventually cause. These included the likelihood of a crime spree as burglars raided the homes of cash hoarders. For the most part, none of these problems seemed to have occurred in those countries with negative interest rates.

Most of the criticism of Modern Monetary Theory seems to focus on almost silly issues. They point to the "problem" of how to price private sector debt securities, which they say have always been priced in relation to Treasuries. Even assuming that all private sector debt securities are always priced in relation to Treasuries, that would not preclude credit and liquidity spreads still being used to price private debt, relative to Treasuries. Negative interest rates in Japan and Europe do not seem to have interfered with the pricing and trading of all types of bonds traded in those countries.

Negative interest rates did cause some issues with some adjustable rate loans. In countries like Spain, Portugal, and Italy, the base interest rate applied to many loans, especially mortgages, is the euro interbank offered rate or Euribor. Portugal's Central Bank ruled that banks would be required to pay interest on existing loans if Euribor plus any additional spread falls below zero. The Central Bank, however, said lenders are free to take "precautionary measures" in future contracts. More than 90% of the 2.3 million mortgages outstanding in Portugal had variable rates that are linked to Euribor. Any new mortgage or loan contracts being written anywhere in the world will now very likely contain a clause stating that the interest rate on the loan cannot be negative regardless of the level of the benchmark rate.

Much of the criticism of Modern Monetary Theory is aimed at refuting the claims made by some advocates that government deficits increase GDP and productivity. Comparing GDP growth and productivity of different countries with different deficits seems like a fairly useless exercise either way. The key question is what would the GDP growth and productivity of a country have been if alternative fiscal policies had been pursued? That is very difficult to assess using data from different countries, as the required "all else equal" condition is very far from being met.

Modern Monetary Theory specifically states that if an economy is overheating, inflation can be controlled by having the government run a surplus. This would be a conventional Keynesian remedy. It would also be consistent with monetarism to the extent that a premise of Modern Monetary Theory is that when the government spends more than it takes in from taxes, it is creating money. Thus, a government surplus destroys money. A criticism of Modern Monetary Theory is that it implies that government should run fiscal deficits until reaching full employment. If anyone knew for sure when the point full employment is reached, running deficits until that point is reached, could actually seem a logical policy.

Some Modern Monetary Theory critics focus on some of the other policies that some advocates of Modern Monetary Theory are associated with. These include: free college, job guarantees for all and Medicare for all. One could argue that Modern Monetary Theory adoption could facilitate additional borrowing and spending. However, Modern Monetary Theory itself should be considered separately from issues of how much the government spends in any particular area. The fact that Stephanie Kelton and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have favorable attitudes towards Modern Monetary Theory does not imply that they would be happy to see the government spend borrowed money on a wall at the Mexican border. Likewise, proponents of the wall at the Mexican border could use Modern Monetary Theory as a positive reason for building the wall.

The question is to what extent the experience of protracted negative or close to zero interest rates in numerous developed counties, could suggest that Modern Monetary Theory is a theory that may be applicable to a subset of major free-market countries at the present time. That Modern Monetary Theory would clearly be not applicable to many other countries and at many other times should not be the only relevant criteria.

Modern Monetary Theory or Even Perception that Modern Monetary Theory is Being Considered, could Boost mREITs and Leveraged ETNs

Stranger things have happened in the last three years than adoption of Modern Monetary Theory either explicitly or implicitly by the United States. In the USA, adopting a Modern Monetary Theory approach would not even require new legislation, if the Federal Reserve agreed to cut the Federal Funds target rate to zero, and the treasury only issued short-term treasury bills to finance the deficits, that would effectively implement much of Modern Monetary Theory. Some prominent Modern Monetary Theory advocates say, that all that would be necessary would be for the Federal Funds rate be permanently set to zero to fully implement Modern Monetary Theory. The current experience of Japan and some European countries suggests that the treasury would not even have to limit issuance to short-term treasury bills, but could issue longer term bonds with negative or near zero interest rates. When a government issues bonds with negative interest rates, those debt securities become a revenue generator rather than an expense. If indeed bonds could be issued at with negative or near zero interest rates, it might make sense to lengthen the maturity of the debt held by the public. Where significant amounts of treasury debt is held by foreigners, this would have the advantage of reducing the claims of foreigners on future government revenue.

Conventional wisdom suggests that governments can only control short-term interest rates but not long-term rates. Furthermore, most think that artificially depressing short-term rates by a central bank eventually increases long-term rates. The extended existence of negative 10-year government bond rates in Europe, could put that conventional wisdom in doubt.

If long and short-term government interest rates in America were at the close-to-zero or negative levels of those in Germany and other European countries, the prices of existing securities issued by the Federal government and US government agencies and instrumentalities would soar. The agency mortgage-backed securities held by many mREITs would soar in value.

While initially, agency mREITs would benefit from zero interest rates on government securities, eventually their business model might have to change. Existing agency mortgage-backed securities would likely experience massive prepayments. It would be likely that the Federal government might curtain or end Federally guaranteed mortgages. If the interest rate on long-term Federally guaranteed mortgages that remained was close to zero, there might not be any way for mREITs to get any income for owning them. This could force all mREITs to take some credit risk, by owning non-agency mortgage-backed securities, in order to achieve any net income. A partial adoption of Modern Monetary Theory where only short-term risk-free rates were set at, or close to zero, would benefit all leveraged securities especially 2X-leveraged High-Yield ETNs, as both the components in the indexes upon which they are based would soar in price and their borrowing costs would decline.

Analysis of the May 2019 REML Dividend Projection

My projected May 2019 REML monthly dividend of $0.2474 is a function of the calendar. Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October and July "big month" REML dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $0.2474 REML dividend paid in May 2019 will be a "small month" dividend.

As can be seen in the table below, only five of the REML components - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR), Orchid Island (NYSE:ORC) and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) - now pay dividends monthly. There are some of the quarterly payers that will, however, contribute to the May 2019 dividend. New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) has an ex-date of 4/3/2019. Pennymac Mortgage Investment (PMT) has an ex-date of 4/12/2019. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) has an ex-date of 4/2/2019. Thus, those quarterly payers will also contribute to the May 2019 dividend. That for quarterly payers will contribute to the May 2019 REML dividend will make the May 2019 dividend the highest "small' month dividend ever. The previous highest "small' month dividend was the $0.1587 August 2018 REML dividend.

The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the price and contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the May 2019 dividend. My projection for the April 2019 REML monthly dividend of $0.99 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The table below shows the ticker, name, weight, dividend and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, it includes the price and contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the May 2019 REML monthly dividend.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is a fund based on the same index as REML, rather than a note and does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions and Recommendations

I cannot say that I had Modern Monetary Theory in mind, or had even heard of it, when formed my opinion on mREITs and 2X Leveraged High Yield ETNs. My view regarding the Federal Reserve has been a significant aspect of my decision to buy mREITs and then 2X leveraged mREIT ETNs when MORL appeared in 2013. In 2013, the recovery from the financial crisis that began in 2007 was well underway. Many were forecasting that much higher interest rates were imminent. My contrarian view was based in part on my opinion that the Federal Reserve was not artificially depressing short-term, risk-free interest rates, but rather was preventing them from declining even more. In 2013, I said in my article "Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs":

... Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system. All three of those beliefs are incorrect...

I updated that article on August 23, 2018, with "Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs: An Update," which presented new evidence supporting my original conclusions that the Federal Reserve has been and still is keeping interest rates higher than what a free market in risk-free, short-term, fixed-income securities would be. Recently, some seem to be adopting in part my view on the Federal Reserve regarding short-term interest rates. Chairman Powell has indicated that the Federal Reserve is no longer anticipating any increases in short-term interest rates. Newly nominated Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Moore has called for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by half a percentage point. When I wrote my original article in 2013, Moore was adamant that the Federal Reserve needed to raise interest rates much faster and more than they actually did.

Interest rates are the key determinant of both the dividends paid and the share prices of mREITs, and thus are the major source of risk. For MORL, MRRL, and REML, interest rates are even more important because of the 2X leverage. The spread between the longer-term interest rates paid by the mortgage-backed securities held by the mREITs and the shorter-term rates they pay on the borrowing they do to finance their mortgage-backed securities generates the income that's used to pay their dividends. MORL, MRRL and REML add another level of leverage and effectively borrow at an interest rate based on three-month LIBOR in order to increase their monthly distributions.

I doubt that the Federal Reserve or any other American government entity will explicitly adopt Modern Monetary Theory anytime soon. However, in Europe there has not been much explicit support for adoption of Modern Monetary Theory, while the prolonged period of near zero and negative interest rates, suggests that some of the policy prescriptions of Modern Monetary Theory can be implemented without any official recognition of Modern Monetary Theory, as long as the central bank asserts such policies are only temporary. This should be taken into account by investors.

I am still willing to collect the very high yields that REML, MRRL, and MORL pay while waiting to see if my views of the future course of interest rates and economic conditions prevail. The emergence of Modern Monetary Theory as something possibly on the radar screens of investors makes me somewhat more willing own the 2X Leveraged High Yield mREIT ETNs. Those views include that despite all of the risks posed by the exploding Federal Budget deficit, the massive shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class will eventually bring interest rates down. This argument is based on the fact that the wealthy clearly have a lower marginal propensity to consume than do the non-rich. My rationale was explained in the Seeking Alpha article, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs.

There are a number of risks to the financial markets that were not much on anyone's radar a few years ago. These include protectionism. All trade restrictions result in "dead-weight loss," which occurs when the benefits to the favored entities are always less than the costs to the many losers who pay higher prices. On balance, this makes the entire population poorer. Protectionism would result in higher input costs and shift the aggregate supply curve to the left. The resulting higher inflation would inevitably increase interest rates and depress economic activity. See: Trump's Trade Policies: America's Brexit?, a discussion of the risks of protectionism

A new set of risks that I had not previously considered particularly relevant has arisen since the 2018 election. There are some newly elected Democrats and others that appear to be favoring far left policies that have previously been tried and subsequently been rejected and reversed to a major extent, in countries such as France, Sweden and the Netherlands. It is unlikely that these could ever be enacted in the United States. However, many things have taken place in the last few years that may have previously been considered unlikely. These far left policies such as increasing the minimum wage to a level where a large portion of the workforce is covered by it, as is the case in France, are distinct from adopting modern social welfare policies that are in place in every developed country except for America, such as controlling health care prices. See: Single Payer, Medicare-For-All And The Investment Implications.

Addressing the acceleration in inequality caused by the tax code is not just a concern of those on the left. There is a growing view that the 2017 tax bill went too far in what Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), was describing when he said that "through the tax code, there has been class warfare waged, and my class has won. It's been a rout." Whatever one thinks of the advisability of enacting legislation that reverses the massive shift in the tax burden onto the middle class and away from the rich, it could have negative implications for the financial markets. Since shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class results in there being more funds being available for investment, reversing that results in less funds being available for investment.

My focus in this article is not to examine the merits or feasibility of these proposals, or if the amounts that advocates claim would be raised from such taxes on the rich are accurate. I do think there is a reasonable likelihood that the 2020 Democratic nominee for president will be someone who favors, to a greater or less extent, something along the lines of the "tax the rich" plans being recently proposed by Sanders, Warren, and Ocasio-Cortez, among others.

The probability of the 2020 election resulting in a change in the tax code that significantly reverses the massive shift in the in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class is still very probably low as long as the Democrats continue to combine such tax proposals with plans to spend the proceeds on various social programs like free college tuition. However, a plan to raise taxes on those with assets above $50 million and/or incomes above $10 million and use all of the proceeds to reduce the taxes on everyone else might have a much higher probability of being enacted.

It is hard to envision the Democrats being politically savvy or ideologically flexible enough to embrace a policy of directly shifting the tax burden away from the middle class and onto the rich. Rather than using the proceeds of taxes on the rich for spending programs. The Democrats have generally been deluded in their belief that the current level of taxes on the middle class is politically sustainable. In Hilary Clinton's speech announcing her candidacy, she said that the middle class pays too much taxes. She never mentioned a middle class tax cut again. Presumably due to pressure from Sanders, who pushed her to the left, which severely hurt her chances in the general election.

Most Democrat politicians are not aware that, by far, the best thing government could do for most middle-class households would be to lower their taxes. Thus, in many cases, middle-class voters have been willing to grasp at any chance they think could lower their tax burden, and thus support candidates who promise them a tax cut, no matter how odious the candidates might be otherwise.

Regarding REML, one item that should be addressed relates to the possibility of early redemption, or the lack thereof. Some comments in Seeking Alpha articles have asserted that while MORL and MRRL can be called, REML cannot. I do not consider that among the valid reason to switch from MORL to REML. Fidelity does not allow new purchases of any of the UBS 2X leveraged ETNs such as MORL and MRRL, but does allow new purchases REML (for now). Conversations with people at Fidelity seem to have led some to believe that REML cannot be called. This is not correct, as can be seen from the REML prospectus:

...Our Call Right: On any Business Day through and including the Maturity Date, we may, at our option, call all, but not less than all, of the issued and outstanding ETNs. To exercise our Call Right, we must provide notice to the holders of the ETNs (the "Call Notice") not less than sixteen (16) calendar days prior to the Call Settlement Date specified in the Call Notice. Upon our call in the event we exercise this right, you will receive a cash payment equal to the Call Settlement Amount, which will be paid on the third Business Day following the Call Valuation Date (the "Call Settlement Date")...

REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 17.21% 3/28/2019 0.3 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 12.05% 18.28 4/29/2019 0.18 m 0.0603 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 8.57% 16.87 4/3/2019 0.5 q 0.1290 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 7.51% 3/28/2019 0.48 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.57% 3/28/2019 0.5 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.53% 3/28/2019 0.62 q MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.53% 3/28/2019 0.2 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 4.00% 3/28/2019 0.46 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 3.75% 3/28/2019 0.47 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.63% 3/28/2019 0.45 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.79% 3/8/2019 0.34 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.74% 3/14/2019 0.3 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 2.73% 26.96 4/2/2019 0.335 q 0.0172 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.19% 20.99 4/12/2019 0.47 q 0.0249 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 1.87% 3/28/2019 0.2 q ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.80% 20.14 4/12/2019 0.19 m 0.0086 ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 1.71% 2/28/2019 0.27 q CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.32% 3/28/2019 0.08 q TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 1.25% 3/28/2019 0.43 q GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 1.05% 3/29/2019 0.42 q STAR iStar Inc 1.01% 3/28/2019 0.48 q MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 0.89% 3/28/2019 0.5 q WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.88% 3/29/2019 0.31 q KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 0.80% 3/28/2019 0.43 q RC Ready Capital Corp 0.79% 3/27/2019 0.4 q DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.77% 6.2 04/18/2019 0.06 m 0.0038 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.75% 3/28/2019 0.33 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.74% 3/28/2019 0.13 q JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.74% 3/29/2019 0.35 q XAN Exantas Capital Corp 0.61% 3/28/2019 0.2 q ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.60% 6.89 4/29/2019 0.08 m 0.0035 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.54% 3/15/2019 0.49 q AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.43% 3/14/2019 0.32 q AI Arlington Asset Investment Corp 0.41% 3/28/2019 0.375 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.25% 3/28/2019 0.34 q

