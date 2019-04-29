Buying My Canadian Dividend Stocks When They're Down, Because They're Down

When we have a group of quality holdings we might use that value hunting approach as a consistent strategy.

We might see an immediate and more generous income boost and the potential for a greater longer term total return boost.

I took that approach at times with my Canadian banks and my other holdings.

I recently wrote on buying my US dividend growth stocks when they were down, because they were down. If you check out that article you'll notice that it worked more often than it did not. And it was quite successful with some names such as Abbott Labs (ABT), Nike (NKE) and Walmart (WMT). Heck, even Qualcomm (QCOM) has started to recover and has seen some outrageous analyst estimates thanks to their settlement with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

It's a strategy that I also employed with my Canadian Dividend Growth stocks over the last few years. Buying what's down is a popular strategy with many Canadians who hold the big Canadian banks. Once again, those banks are in a unique oligopoly situation and have delivered incredible total returns that even trump Warren Buffett (BRK.B) (BRK.A) over the decades. You might say the big Canadian banks beat Mr. Buffett at his own wide moat game.

I hold the 3 largest Canadian banks - Toronto Dominion (TD), Royal Bank of Canada (RY) and Scotiabank (BNS). Here's a longer term chart of those holdings courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. Numbers and returns are in Canadian dollars on Canadian exchanges.

TD is Portfolio 1

Royal is Portfolio 2

Scotiabank is Portfolio 3

The idea of course is that if they all end up in the same total return ballpark over time, buying on the dip might deliver greater total returns. That blue line, TD, offers in a visual sense that buying that dip in a couple of periods would have generated greater returns.

TD fell considerably more in the financial crises compared to Royal and Scotia, that may not be surprising as TD has more of a US focus and the Financial Crisis was made in America. You may be surprised to read that the Canadian banks held almost none of that useless paper known as the CDOs that were proliferated and repackaged. The banks are known for their sensible managers.

And yes, TD was a better total return buy compared to the group from 2009. TD is portfolio 1. Equal weight RY/TD/BNS is Portfolio 2. The outperformance is over 1.5% annual.

We also see outperformance of buying TD in late 2002 towards the end of that market correction. And buying BSN and RY which were down more in the early part of the 2000s correction also delivers greater returns - over the shorter term and longer term. See the chart below.

Yes, these crazy Canuck bank investors might be on to something. I saw a portfolio manager on BNN Bloomberg who employs a strategy of buying a Canadian bank when the dividend yield is 5% or more and the P/E ratio is 10 or better. Currently, that led him to Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM).

Recently the strategy would have an investor moving monies to Scotiabank. That certainly has not paid off, yet. As with most investment strategies patience is key and it can take many years, or a decade or more for a strategy to play out and bear fruit. We see the recent struggles of my former employer. It has yet to recover. But if history repeats this might be a nice top-up opportunity.

And of course, typically when you buy the worst performer you'll get access to a greater current dividend yield. Here's the current scorecard: Scotia 4.7%, TD 3.9%, RY 3.85%. That strategy can take the market price out of the equation on a short-term basis for a retiree or near retiree who plans to spend the dividends.

My Telcos

In my concentrated Canadian portfolio I hold two (oligopoly) Telco's by way of Bell Canada (BCE) and Telus (TU). Here's a longer term look through the last market correction.

Bell is Portfolio 1

Telus is Portfolio 2

Investing in Telus when it was underperforming from 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 would have delivered greater returns compared to an equal weight Bell/Telus investment - all periods to end of March 2019.

Here's the 5-year look that would present the situation or 'opportunity' had one started to invest in 2014.

We see that investing in Telus in 2016 certainly would have offered greater returns as both stocks have landed in the same territory in early 2019. From 2016 the outperformance is greater than 4.5% annual. Telus, having more of a Western Canadian focus, was taken down by the troubles in the energy patch. The stock recovered to make up for lost ground.

Bell has been the underperformer in recent years. Is that setting up for greater returns moving forward? Bell is off to a quick start in 2019, after a sluggish 2018. We are certainly able to purchase a greater current dividend by way of BCE vs. Telus at 5.3% vs. 4.4%. That said, the P/E ratio is slightly more attractive for Telus.

My Pipelines

I own Enbridge (ENB) and TransCanada (TRP).

Enbridge is Portfolio 1

TransCanada is Portfolio 2

It would have taken a while for the buying the underperformer strategy to take hold. Investments made at the beginning of the year January 2012 through to January 2017 - in TransCanada delivered outperformance.

Shorter term it looks like this. Here's the 5-year (and then some) period from 2014. We see TransCanada move into a period of outperformance. Certainly buying into the greater struggles of TransCanada through 2015 would have generated some greater returns.

All said, over a longer period and through a market cycle we certainly can't suggest that buying the laggard would have generated greater returns. We simply have one stock, Enbridge, that has greatly outperformed TransCanada for most of the period. But they have both been great investments. If one had been investing on a regular schedule the performance is more similar and the performance gap is closed greatly. From 2007 we'll invest $1000 monthly into each company.

I was certainly investing in these two energy/pipes when they got beaten up in the minor energy recession that was amplified in Canada. I was able to pick up some generous dividend yields, and that pays current dividends regardless of the price action given that I've moved to a semi-retirement stage, running my new site and freelance writing. I do need to spend some portfolio income at times.

Looking back on how I made purchases during that Canadian mini bear cub market here's Bring On Those Lower Prices Says The Dividend Growth Investor In Me. That article states that I missed the low on Enbridge by 1 day. I had also made investments into TransCanada, Royal, TD and Telus. That article lists the prices paid, in Canadian dollars.

Buy them because they're down?

I'll leave that up to you. I think it's a good strategy if you're starting from a position of quality and you have enough stocks (many will argue that I don't have enough) and that you are consistent and true to the practice. All said, the strategy is not as 'drastic' as it may sound. With regards to portfolio composition/weighting, reinvesting portfolio income and new monies into the laggards might not even be enough to bring a laggard up to the weight of your runaway winners.

What's your reinvestment strategy?

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. Hit "Follow" to receive notices of future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.