REITs: A Valuation X-Ray

We remain positive about the prospects for the REIT sector.

Even after the recent run-up, REITs are still not overvalued.

Valuation is an important factor in the expected future performance of REITs.

US-listed REITs performed very well year to date. Does this leave the sector overvalued or is there more room to run?

In what follows, we will compare the valuation of real estate with its own history, with other equity sectors, with private real estate markets and fixed income.

Valuation and expected returns

Valuation is an important factor in the expected future performance of REITs and has generally provided a surprisingly reliable valuation signal and a surprisingly reliable predictor for future performance. The reason is simple: given the extremely steady pace of REIT dividend distributions, major changes in the yield spread arise primarily because REIT stock prices have been driven too high or too low relative to their future performance expectations.

When REIT dividend yields are large relative to corporate bond yields, that’s typically a signal that REITs have become undervalued and are likely to outperform in the future.

Exhibit 1: Yield spread vs. Baa-rated corporate bonds

Source: NAREIT

That general rule has held historically even when interest rates were increasing. We define periods of “rising” and “falling” interest rates according to whether the Baa yield was higher or lower 12 months later.

Exhibit 2: Yield spread vs Baa-rated corporate bonds

Source: NAREIT

When REIT dividend yields are large relative to treasury yields, that’s also typically a signal that REITs have become undervalued and are likely to outperform in the future.

Exhibit 3: Yield spread vs. Treasuries

Source: NAREIT

Another valuation measure we can look at is the premium or discount to Net Asset Value.

Exhibit 4: Average premium to NAV

Source: NAREIT

The message is clear: When REITs are cheap versus treasuries, corporate bonds and/or net asset values. the expected returns for REITs are high and vice versa.

REITs versus their own history

First, we take a look at the valuation of REITs versus their own history.

The current ratio of price to funds from operations is more or less equal to the long-term average of the P/FFO which suggests that REITs are neither over or undervalued.

Exhibit 4: Price to Funds from Operations

When we look at the history of the premium/discount to net asset values it becomes clear that the recent rally has brought the premium/discount back in line with the long-term average.

Exhibit 5: Premium/Discount to Net Asset Value

All-in-all we can say that the valuation of REITs in comparison with their own history is in line with the long-term average. We are at fair value. Of course, we always have to consider the valuation of other investment alternatives like equities and bonds. Are those also valued in line with their historical averages or are they expensive versus their own history?

REITs versus equities

Despite strong fundamentals, REIT earnings multiples have contracted over the past six years, whereas multiples for the broad equity market have expanded. Considering that REITs have historically traded at higher multiples than equities on average, the current discount indicates potential value for REITs.

Exhibit 6: REITs versus Equity valuation

REITs versus other equity sectors

What are the reasons a certain sector would deserve a higher fair valuation compared to another sector?

A sector with a higher:

growth rate,

payout ratio,

return on equity and

profit margin

deserves, in our view, a higher valuation.

If we apply these principles to the different equity sectors, we can derive a fair value and a corresponding upside potential for each sector. We recently did this exercise and the updated figures can be found in exhibit 7.

Exhibit 7: Sector upside potential

This calculation translates into a 5% upside potential for the S&P 500. The expected return for REITs exceeds the expected returns for equities and again indicates potential value for REITs.

REITs versus private real estate

CenterSquare's REIT Cap Rate Perspective seeks to quantify the valuation gap between public and private markets. While at times the disparity may be temporary or driven by short-term volatility, the forward discounting inherent in public markets can also offer investors insights as to the possible future direction of real estate values.

Exhibit 8: Listed REITs vs. Private Market Cap Rates

History suggests that public markets over-adjusts and ultimately moves back towards private market pricing. This bodes well for listed REITs who trade on average at a discount of 10% versus private market peers.

Another supporting factor from private markets is the high private investment demand.

Exhibit 9: Dry Powder Targeting Real Estate

Amid tremendous demand for real estate from private investors, real estate asset managers have been raising capital faster than they can put it to work. This backlog has led to a record $300 billion of dry powder in private real estate funds looking to buy the types of assets REITs own. This could serve as a potential floor of support for REIT valuations, flowing through to the listed REIT market in several ways:

Putting upward pressure on commercial real estate prices.

Purchasing assets from REITs at premium prices.

Acquiring REITs themselves at premium valuations.

We can say that private real estate markets also are an indication of potential value for REITs.

REITs are often seen as a bond proxy. What does the current valuation tell us about the potential for REITs?

REITs versus treasuries

When REIT dividend yields are large relative to treasury yields, that’s also typically a signal that REITs have become undervalued and are likely to outperform in the future.

Currently, the spread between the REIT dividend yield and treasuries is more or less in line with the historical average. Again, no sign of overvaluation here.

Exhibit 10: Yield spread vs Treasuries

Source: NAREIT, FRED

We can also check the spread between listed REIT cap rates and 10-year Treasuries.

A cap rate is the ratio of annualized net operating income to the value of the property. High cap rates can result from falling property prices or bearish investor expectations about future real estate returns. Real estate investors should expect a yield premium in the form of a positive spread for this indicator. Narrow spreads and low cap rates suggest investors may be assuming risk they may not be compensated for.

Higher spreads indicate that investors demand higher risk premiums for private real estate investments relative to longer-term, ultra-safe, liquid investments. When this spread narrows, investors may be assuming risk for real estate investments they may not be compensated for.

Exhibit 11: Cap rate spread vs. Treasuries

Source: NAREIT, FRED

Currently, the spread between the REIT cap rates and treasuries is more or less in line with the historical average.

REITs versus corporate bonds

When REIT dividend yields are large relative to corporate bond yields, that’s typically a signal that REITs have become undervalued and are likely to outperform in the future.

Exhibit 12: Yield spread vs. corporate bonds

Source: NAREIT, FRED

We can also check the spread between listed REIT cap rates and corporate bond yields.

Exhibit 13: Cap rate spread vs. corporate bonds

Source: NAREIT, FRED

The combination of higher Baa bond yields and a rebound in REIT pricing has narrowed the spread between corporate bond yields and REIT cap rates. At a current spread of approximately 120 bps, the REIT sector is trading at approximately 25 bps above the long-term 95 bps spread average. For now, the spread suggests that relative value is more or less fair, but certainly not overvalued.

Conclusion

It’s fair to say that listed REITs are after the recent nice performance not overvalued. The positive influence from private markets provides support and the REIT sector has in our view a higher expected return than equities in general. Given the fact we see no recession around the corner, we can only conclude that given the current REIT valuation there is still room for more performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.