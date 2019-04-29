F5 Earnings: The NGINX Acquisition Is Necessary But Not Sufficient

The revenue growth NGINX will represent won't be enough to move the needle.

F5 reported weak revenue growth during fiscal Q2, as the company is facing a decline of its legacy on-premise business.

F5 Networks (FFIV) reported fiscal Q2 revenue at the low end of the guidance. Taking into account the midpoint of the outlook, fiscal Q3 revenue is expected to increase by 2.3% year-over-year. This quarter confirmed the challenges to offset the secular decline of the legacy on-premise ADC (Application Delivery Controller) hardware business.

In my previous article, I explained an acquisition would make sense to accelerate growth and transition to the cloud and security markets. A few weeks after, F5 announced the acquisition of NGINX. In this article, I'll discuss the impact of this acquisition and explain why F5 is not done with acquisitions.

The need for growth

The 2.3% revenue growth F5 reported during Q2 masks the contrast between the decline in legacy hardware ADC business and the growth in the software segment.

As expected, legacy hardware ADC, represented under the segment "Systems", dropped 5%. In parallel, software revenue grew 30%, in line with management's goal. "Systems" still represented 35% of the total revenue during fiscal Q2.

Excluding any impact from the acquisition of NGINX, management expects fiscal Q3 revenue to be in the range of $550 million to $560 million. The midpoint of the revenue guidance corresponds to a 2.3% revenue growth.

These latest results confirm the company is struggling to offset the decline in its legacy business. Revenue growth of about 2.3% is actually close to the forecasted inflation in the U.S.

Acquisitions are part of management's tools to accelerate growth. Last month, F5 acquired NGINX, an open source leader in application delivery.

NGINX acquisition

Although I was expecting F5 to acquire a company to grow revenue, I was surprised management acquired NGINX. Considering the recent focus on security and the growth potential in this area, I expected F5 to acquire an IT security company instead of an application delivery business.

To highlight the importance of security, management stated in the earnings call:

"Security services, including Advanced WAF and bot mitigation, are leading the vast majority of our customer conversations and public cloud continues to be our strongest software growth area."

The current high valuation of high-growth security companies may be a reason to avoid acquiring one of them. As an illustration, the graph below compares the valuation of some of the high-growth security companies:

The graph shows the PE ratios of only two companies as others didn't generate a positive GAAP net income. And for the ones that are profitable, PE ratios are very high.

The EV/sales ratios in the range of 8.5x to 32.8x also show these companies aren't cheaply priced.

F5 will pay $670 million to acquire NGINX. Besides the updated guidance shown below, management didn't provide any financial details about NGNIX.

But, with the guidance, we can estimate a range for NGINX's expected revenue. Total revenue growth of low-to-mid single-digit to mid-single-digit means NGINX's revenue will represent a growth of about 2% to 4%.

Assuming $2.22 billion of total revenue in 2019, the revised guidance implies management expects NGINX to generate revenue in a range of about $44 million to $89 million. The price for the acquisition corresponds to an EV/sales ratio in a range of approximately 7.5x to 15.2x, based on estimated 2020 revenue. Even when considering the high end of the revenue forecast, the acquisition wasn't a bargain.

Also, considering the high operating margin F5 generates, the lower non-GAAP operating margin outlook isn't surprising.

In any case, the high valuation of the security companies wasn't the reason F5 acquired NGINX.

With this acquisition, F5 is in a better position to profit from the expected 15% CAGR the delivery application market represents. The cloud-based NGNIX portfolio has more potential to capture this grow than F5's legacy on-premise business.

Although the core ADC technology of both companies overlaps, the solutions are complementary. F5 addresses infrastructure needs while NGINX fulfills developers' requirements.

But the capacity to keep NGINX's identity in the open source world against the need to grow revenue remains a valid concern. The situation is the same as the one I described - at a bigger scale - when IBM (IBM) announced the acquisition of Red Hat (RHT). F5's intention to keep NGINX's open-source business intact can be a hurdle for strong revenue growth.

Due to a low revenue base and the challenges of increasing revenue from an open-source-oriented business, F5 will need some extra acquisitions to move the needle.

Taking into account the $670 million cash outflow to acquire NGINX, F5 will still have $945 million on its balance sheet. And, every quarter, the company generates about $150 million of free cash flow. Management reduced the share repurchase program from $150 million to $100 million over the last two quarters. The goal is to strengthen the balance sheet and have the possibility to make another acquisition.

The market still values the company at a fair price

The valuation I discussed five months ago is still the same. The table below summarizes my assumptions and conclusions. I subtracted the cash the company will spend to acquire NGINX and I assume 2019 revenue will reach $2.2 billion.

Considering management expects mid-single-digit revenue growth and low-single-digit EPS growth, the PE ratio ex-cash of 17.3x seems fair. Thus, with no discount to my fair value estimate, I'm still not buying shares.

Also, management didn't provide further details. But the NGINX acquisition didn't look like a bargain considering my EV/sales ratio estimates discussed above. Besides the current valuation, there's also the risk the company will overpay for an acquisition.

Conclusion

With revenue growth at the low end of the guidance and weak revenue outlook for the next quarter, the challenges to offset the decline in the legacy business are obvious.

The acquisition of NGINX is a step in the right direction. But the revenue base is too small to move the needle in a significant way.

In any case, management is strengthening the balance sheet to get ready for another acquisition. But, in the context of high valuations, there's the risk to overpay.

Taking into account the forecasted moderate growth, the PE ratio ex-cash at about 17.3x is fair.

