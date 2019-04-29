Exxon: Broken, New CEO Or Not

As a result, Chevron continues to be a superior option for those investors looking for an international integrated major oil company.

Worse yet, Woods and Exxon are taking none of the proven steps to unleash shareholder value (spin-off downstream assets or form an MLP for instance).

New CEO Darren Woods' strength was supposedly the refining segment - where he rose through the ranks. Refining lost -$256 million in Q1.

No doubt my followers are well aware of my disdain for Exxon Mobil (XOM) and its lack of performance over the past decade. As the chart below shows, Exxon is trading below its level in early 2007. That means no capital appreciation in over 12 years:

The company is like a 4% long bond. Actually, worse than that because Exxon's yield was actually below 3% for much of the last decade and it is still highly exposed to commodity price pull-backs.

Exxon's management appears incapable of accepting the fact that it is no longer one of a handful of ultra-big O&G producers that essentially controlled production of essential volumes of oil & gas. But as I pointed out in my Seeking Alpha article Energy Companies' Big Problem? There's No Moat, there are now dozens and dozens (and dozens more) of companies producing significant quantities of oil & gas. The only companies that will thrive are those that have a strategic advantage. Exxon has yet to develop and fine-tune such an advantage. And it has yet to get a handle on costs. Apparently, new CEO Woods' strategy is simply the same as the old strategy: spend large sums of investor capital to get bigger simply for the sake of being bigger - regardless of whether or not that strategy is beneficial for ordinary shareholders (it clearly is not).

As they say, "Step #1" to solving a problem is to acknowledge you have a problem. Very well compensated Exxon senior management has yet to pass the fairly obvious "Step 1" test. It can't admit it's a broken company with a bloated asset base, a cost-structure that is preventing success, and huge hidden asset value because the market knows Exxon won't unleash it.

A comparison to its smaller peer Chevron (CVX) shows just how bad the company's performance was in Q1:

Q1 High-Level Metrics For Exxon and Chevron

Q1 2019 Exxon Chevron Market Cap. $340.7 billion $223.7 billion Average Daily Production 4 million boe/d 3 million boe/d Average Realized Price US Crude: $53.30/boe Non-US Crude: $57.12/boe Liquids: $48/boe Gas: $1.54/boe Net Income $2.4 billion $2.6 billion Shares Outstanding 4.27 billion 1.90 billion Net Income per Share $0.55/share $1.39/share Upstream Income $2.88 billion $3.12 billion Downstream Income (Refining+Chemicals) $262 million $252 million Free-Cash-Flow $2.5 billion $2.1 billion Free-Cash-Flow Per Share $0.59/share $1.11/share Quarterly Dividend $0.87/share $1.19/share Yield 4.3% 4.1% P/E 16.5 15.1

Source: XOM Q1 2019 EPS Report and Supplemental Data; CVX Q1 2019 EPS Report and Q1 Presentation

It's clear from the table above that Exxon has a cost problem. Despite Chevron producing 25% less O&G than Exxon, Chevron earned $200 million more in upstream income. Meantime, and despite significantly higher refining and chemicals capacity, downstream earnings were roughly equivalent. And note that Exxon lost $256 million in its global refining operations which was supposed to be CEO Woods' specialty.

But the glaring difference is, as I have pointed out many times in the past, that Chevron has less than half the outstanding share count as compared to Exxon. So while Exxon's total free cash flow was ~$400 million greater than Chevron, on a per share basis Chevron easily wins the FCF comparison ($1.11/share versus Exxon's $0.59/share).

Given the above facts, it's very hard to rationalize the market rewarding Exxon a higher P/E than Chevron. But some of that, of course, is because Chevron's stock recently made a bid for Anadarko Petroleum (APC).

For many years now, Exxon's story to investors has been "Just wait, we'll do better next year. We have a long-term vision". Yet in a recent Bloomberg article, RBC Capital Markets analyst Biraj Borkhataria was quoted in a note to clients titled ‘A downstream shocker' Exxon appeared to be:

... turning a corner. Clearly, the corner is further away than we expected and we expect this to lead to underperformance in the near term.

The corner is always further away, year-after-year. So if you ask me, investors should expect Exxon to underperform in the long term as well.

Summary and Conclusion

Despite a new CEO, apparently nothing has changed at Exxon. It's business as usual: spending huge sums of money to get bigger simply for the sake of getting bigger, and ignoring a stock that has gone absolutely nowhere in over a decade (despite oil reaching $100/bbl+ on multiple occasions).

As I said earlier, Step #1 to solving a problem is admitting you have one. Exxon is apparently either too arrogant (or simply incapable) of acknowledging the new "no moat" era in the energy sector and what it takes to thrive. As a result, it will continue to underperform and investors looking to own an international integrated oil major would be well advised to stick with Chevron instead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.