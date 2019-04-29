All The Consequences Of Disney+ (For All The Players)

As far as the stock price moves, I will watch AT&T closely. If its DTC service cannot convince, I expect a big drop because of the expensive acquisition of Time Warner.

Two weeks ago, Disney introduced Disney+. In this article, we look at all the consequences for Disney itself and for its competitors in DTC video.

Introduction

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) stock price action has not exactly been on a tear over the last three years, to put it mildly. Even after the big spike after the announcement of Disney+, the stock still underperforms versus the market:

But the announcement of Disney+ has made investors very enthusiastic; the stock is up 20% in just two weeks:

In this article, I will try to explore all the consequences of Disney+, both for the company itself (including Hulu and ESPN+) and for its competitors including Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Warner (T), YouTube TV (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Apple TV+ (AAPL).

Disney+ consequences for Disney

On November 12, Disney will launch Disney+ as its DTC (direct-to-consumer) offering for $6.99. There is no doubt that Disney enters a very competitive field with its streaming service, but the move was long overdue. Disney started a strategy of amassing strong brands in 2006, as part of a "Disney 2015" plan. First came Pixar, later Marvel and Lucasfilm, and recently 21st Century Fox.

That gives Disney a huge catalog of content. Netflix started making its own original content in 2013 with House of Cards, but Disney started producing original content in 1923, with Walt Disney's first short film, Alice's Wonderland, in which he tried to combine live-action and animation.

We all know the extremely strong branded franchises of Disney: Star Wars, Avengers, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, The Lion King, Mickey Mouse, Frozen and so much more. Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm make up for almost half of the top 100 of highest grossing movies ever. With the acquisition of 21th Century Fox, it also gets X-Men, Deadpool, Avatar, Titanic, The X-Files, This is Us, Modern Family and 30 seasons of The Simpsons.

Disney is a master in leveraging its content by building franchises around it. On Disney+, there is ample place to do this. Series around movies are to be expected, new episodes of certain classic content and sequels, prequels galore. A Star Wars TV series under the name The Mandalorian has already been announced. There will also be an animated series based on Monsters Inc., Monsters At Work, and a series based on the Marvel character Hawkeye, a series about Thor's brother Loki, a High School Musical series and probably much more. And that is just the very start. Disney will surely use the revenue of Disney+ to ramp up its content over the next few years.

I expect Disney to use that content then to seed its box office content and its parks as well. Disney already has huge competitive advantages over its competitors at the box office, but with the enormous amount of data it will collect from Disney+, I expect Disney's lead will only become bigger.

And there is extra leverage there too. Suppose Disney+ first tries to take as much market share as possible and then, after years, when that strategy has worked, will upsell its users? For example, $10 extra per month to have the opportunity to see Star Wars or X-Men or Avengers movies on the same day as the box office debut?

By pricing Disney+ at only $6.99 per month, Disney has made an excellent move. It wants to take market share and convince customers to come to the platform. But of course, this has financial consequences. Disney has a $1B content budget for the first year. That is conservative compared to the $15B content spending of Netflix in 2019. Amazon is expected to spend about $6B in original content for 2019. Compared to those two, Disney's budget seems too small, but the situation is of course different. Amazon and Netflix don't have the huge back catalog that Disney has.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has said on the announcement of Disney+ that he expects Disney+ to be break-even after five years. That would be a huge achievement if you look at the hard times that Netflix has had to become profitable. Disney got a financial injection by selling its content to Netflix. Hundreds of millions of dollars almost completely went to the bottom line from this high-margin deal. And Disney will have to invest in its platform too of course. This explains the five years of losses.

Iger also said that Disney+ would be break-even in five years, but he didn't talk about Hulu or ESPN+. Since Disney+ will have the biggest market opportunity with the lowest costs, this will probably be the future cash cow.

Disney+ consequences for Disney: Hulu

Disney is in the process of trying to get full control over Hulu now. By acquiring 21st Century Fox, the House of Mouse added 30% to its 30% stake in Hulu. AT&T (T) has sold its 10% stake back to Hulu, meaning Disney now controls 66.6% of the shares and Comcast (CMCSA), as the only co-owner left, 33.3%. And Disney and Comcast have already started talking about the last part of the ownership, so Hulu will probably be a fully-owned Disney service before long.

Hulu will be on the same platform as Disney+ and ESPN+. Subscribing to all three will be simple: one password, one credit card. The three will be individual subscriptions, but Kevin Mayer, the chairman of Disney's DTC offerings, has said that Disney will "likely" sell Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu as a bundle for an appealing price. That is leverage that no other DTC network has, except maybe for Amazon, but Prime is so much more than just DTC content.

As for the content, Disney+ will be the Disney that we know: high-quality, family-friendly entertainment. Hulu will be the service for edgier, more adult-targeted content. The R-rated Deadpool franchise, for example, or the new Marvel series of animations for adults (Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K., The Offenders, Hit-Monkey and Tigra & Dazzler) and Hulu's original content, including The Handmaid's Tale and Castle Rock. And Hulu will continue to stream content from ABC, CBS and NBC.

Disney+ consequences for Netflix

Disney+ has been called a Netflix killer over and over again. I think this is ridiculous. Netflix has 150 million subscribers and is available in 190 countries. That is a huge head start versus all the rest, and I don't think any other offering will come close in the first few years. If one has the potential, it is Disney+.

The visionary founder and CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings, said in an interview:

Disney and Apple add a little bit more, but frankly I doubt it will be material because again there's already so many competitors for entertainment time.

Although the tone of this quote is somewhat too confident, on the edge of arrogant, I think Netflix clearly understands the threat of Disney and where Netflix is vulnerable to Disney+. Despite the technological changes, today the same credo still stands: content is king. And the king of content is, as we all know, The House of Mouse. Disney+ will hold 500-plus films, 25 original series, and more than 7,500 TV episodes in the first year. That is probably one of the reasons that Netflix has made original content at a ferocious speed of more than 1,500 hours of original content in 2018.

I don't think Netflix and Disney will be such competitors that will bite off each other's neck anytime soon. Although a survey showed that 14.5% of Netflix's clients would consider canceling Netflix for Disney+, only 2.2% said they would definitely cancel Netflix. I think this is incredibly low and I think that a lot of households will do what we intend to do too: Disney+ and Netflix side-by-side (and maybe even the bundle with ESPN and Hulu, depending on the price tag).

The same study found that 37% of the Netflix subscribers would try Disney+ from the moment it is available. This bodes well for Disney+. I believe that Disney+ will soon get critical mass, but not at the expense of Netflix.

Disney+ consequences for Amazon

For Amazon Prime, I think I can be short: I don't think Disney+ will have any impact on its services. Prime is not seen as a video service on its own, but as a package with all of the other perks it provides. The average Amazon Prime member spends $1,400 per year, while a non-Prime customer only spends $600 per year. Prime provides a two-day-shipping guarantee, music streaming, cloud storage, big discounts in Whole Foods, etc. I don't think anyone will leave those advantages on the table because there is Disney+.

Disney+ consequences for Apple TV+

If there is one party that should be worried, it is certainly Apple with its freshly announced Apple TV+ service. Unlike Disney, Apple didn't give all the details on its presentation in March. We know that there will be original content from critically acclaimed directors as JJ Abrams, Steven Spielberg and M. Night Shyamalan. Prince Harry posted on Instagram that he would make a docu-series about mental health that will come to Apple TV+ in 2020. He will team up with Oprah for that series, who even came to the Apple event:

There is some information about a morning program and a program for kids, but even pricing has not been released by Apple. The service should be rolled out between September and November of this year in 100 countries.

The only way in which I could see Apple TV+ do well is by even undercutting the price of Disney+, seducing the audience to take one extra subscription. But if the price of Apple TV+ is the same or more, I think Apple will fail to tempt the public to try it out. After all, Apple doesn't have the huge back catalog of Disney, Netflix and Amazon.

Disney+ consequences for other competitors

The biggest losers of the streaming wars may be the services we haven't talked about so far.

Another victim of Disney+ might be Warner's coming service. The company has announced recently that it would reveal details in September or October about its own offering. It will be centered around HBO, which is of course known for its high-quality content. But now HBO GO is priced at $14.99. So what will AT&T do with its pricing strategy? Disney has put a lot of pressure on AT&T to price low too. But if the Warner service is launched with a low price tag, that will eat into the profits of HBO Go, so it will become a difficult decision to take. Besides that, the end of Game Of Thrones couldn't have come at a worse time.

Another victim might be CBS All Access service. At $5.99 (with ads) it is cheap, but how much value will people see if they already have Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu, for example?

The traditional and the new digital pay-TV bundlers, including YouTube TV, will also have a hard time surviving over the long run. I repeat it, the old expression is truer than ever: content is king. And there is (almost) no original content they have made. They just have the platform, not the content to convince customers.

What does this mean for the stocks?

Since this is still an investment platform, I also want to give my take on how the stocks might react over the next few years. Of course, this is just guestimating. The market is always very volatile and has its own will. Especially over the long term, it can be very unpredictable. Over the longer run, the quality of the execution of the companies determines a very big part of ups and downs.

As for Disney's stock: I think it is not stuck in a rut anymore, and it won't go back. Investors now know what the plans are, they know Disney's pricing strategy and so much more. And they seem to like it. Just as for Netflix, the number of subscribers will become a focus theme on quarterly result releases, but I am pretty confident that, at this low price, Disney+ will exceed the number of subscribers Disney expects, on the condition that technically Disney+ has the right functionalities, intuitiveness and quality, just as Netflix's platform.

For Netflix, nothing really much will change on the fundamental side, in my opinion. I don't see many subscribers going away. There might be a slowdown in the growth in the number of users. But the biggest problem might be the perception. If Netflix's growth slows down a bit, it will always be because of Disney+. So I think that Netflix's stock price might see quite a lot of volatility over the next few years. Just now when the stock seems to make more sense valuation-wise.

For Amazon, this is more of a boost than anything else. Just as Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will use AWS, Amazon's cloud platform. Prime Video is only one of several reasons why people subscribe to Prime and they will not want to miss out on the other perks of the subscription.

As for Alphabet's YouTube TV and Apple's Apple TV+, I don't see that much problems in terms of the stock prices. Investors will probably realize that the offerings of these giants are so small compared to their market cap that reactions will be muted. If one of the two is at a disadvantage here, it is Apple. It has been looking to diversify away from just the iPhone. Services slowly start to fill the huge gap, but Apple wants more. If the number of subscribers would be very disappointing, this might impact the status of Apple. The company already has a bit of a has-been complex, and if this initiative also fails to make a meaningful impact, what will move the needle for Apple then? Investors might get worried about Apple's future. Alphabet has enough innovations to be immune to this fear.

For AT&T's stock price, its DTC project will have to succeed and fast so the pie isn't already eaten by its competitors. The acquisition of Time Warner has brought in quality content, but not of the kind people would call "unmissable" in my opinion. As we all know, AT&T has a huge pile of debt, the biggest corporate debt in the world at $180B, and if the expensive Time Warner acquisition doesn't pay off in terms of what is perceived as a decent amount of subscribers, AT&T's stock might plunge.

Conclusion

Disney+ looks very promising and Disney is in a good position because of its huge catalog of quality content and the fact that it will be able to bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+. Netflix and Amazon will keep up, although Netflix's stock price might see a lot of volatility over the next few months and years. Apple TV+ and Time Warner's DTC initiative have been put under pressure by Disney+ and its price tag of just $6.99. If they price higher, the market might be completely taken by Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

