AbbVie Is A Classic Buffett Style Blue Chip Buy

Just remember to use good risk management and asset allocation, which includes keeping your position size to an appropriate level and owning enough cash/bonds to avoid the need to sell any stock during a future correction/bear market.

Today AbbVie is 22% to 32% undervalued. Combined with its high yield and industry-leading growth rate, that translates into 17.6% to 21.6% CAGR total return potential over the next five years.

However, in Q1 2019 management proved, once again, that AbbVie's long-term growth/diversification plan remains firmly on track. This makes AbbVie a classic Buffett style deep value opportunity.

The stock has been hammered over general healthcare worries (regulatory/political risks) as well as concerns over biosimilar competition decimating Humira sales.

I'm entrusting my entire life savings to an investment strategy focused 100% on undervalued blue-chips, such as dividend aristocrat AbbVie, which currently makes up 13% of my retirement portfolio.

In my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings) I've recently switched to a 100% blue-chip Buffett style value-focused approach.

This means avoiding high-risk stocks that have a greater probability of the investment thesis failing, and rather going after double-digit long-term total returns (with maximum safe yield and growing dividends) via undervalued blue-chips.

To determine what's a blue-chip or sleep well at night (SWAN) stock, I use a new three-factor, 11 point quality score based on dividend safety, business model, and management quality. 8 or higher is a blue-chip and 9 or higher is a SWAN stock (which are also blue-chips under my new definition).

My biggest holding (massively overweight before the creation of my latest risk management position caps) is AbbVie (ABBV), which represents 13% of my portfolio and thus net worth. That means I'll need to diversify over time, to eventually meet my risk recommendations for most readers.

My personal goal is 5% position size limits and 20% sector caps. I'm not trimming my position by selling ABBV at a 6% loss. Not when the dividend is safe, my yield on cost is 5.4%, and the company is one of the best Buffett Style blue-chip buys available right now. That's courtesy of the market's irrational fears over healthcare in general, and Humira biosimilar competition in particular.

So let's take a look at the reason why AbbVie is trading 36% below its all-time high. But more importantly, discover why this safe 5.4% yielding, fast growing blue-chip is one of the best long-term income growth opportunities for value-focused contrarians.

Because, despite what the share price might indicate, AbbVie isn't a dangerous or flailing company, but a thriving one, that's growing earnings and cash flow (and dividends) at double digits.

For long-suffering shareholders, I'd recommend heeding the wise words of Warren Buffett, the best investor in history with 20.5% CAGR total returns at Berkshire (BRK.B) over 54 years, who recommends patience because

"You are neither right nor wrong because the crowd (stock market) disagrees with you. You are right because your data and reasoning are right."

AbbVie's data is clearly showing the bearish thesis isn't correct, because the company is executing well on the long-term growth/diversification plan that's been in the works since the 2013 spin-off.

Factoring in the 22% to 32% discount to fair value, that means this high-yield dividend aristocrat is capable of potentially delivering 17.6% to 21.6% CAGR total returns over the next five years. That's not just three to four times what the S&P 500 is expected to deliver, but possibly makes AbbVie one of the best income growth investments of the next half-decade.

The Reasons Wall Street Hates Virtually All Healthcare Stocks Right Now

AbbVie hasn't actually been doing worse than most healthcare stocks recently. The entire sector is deeply hated right now, mostly due to headline risk, specifically of the regulatory/political kind, created by the 2020 campaign season heating up.

One big fear the market has is the "wholesale disruption" that Medicare-For-All or M4A, might create should it ever become reality. When UnitedHealth's (UNH) CEO brought this up during the latest conference call, the stock went from +3% to -7% within a matter of hours.

However, as I pointed out in a recent article explaining why UnitedHealth was a strong buy (that I recently purchased for my retirement portfolio) M4A, or any form of single-payer healthcare, is a very low probability worst case scenario that requires many things to occur in concert.

Democrats gain control of all three branches of government (possible)

The Senate's Filibuster Rule is suspended (the nuclear option that hasn't been seriously considered in over 200 years)

Medicare For All passes by a straight majority (some conservative Democratic Senators may vote against it)

The 5/4 conservative-leaning Supreme Court upholds the law in the face of certain legal challenges

According to fivethirtyeight.com, while Democrats are going to be in a better position to possibly take the Senate in 2020, they still need to win 3 or 4 seats (depending on who wins the Presidential race). While the GOP is defending 22 seats vs the Democrat's 12, the Republicans are still favored to keep control of the Senate.

Without control of all three branches of government, M4A is DOA, and healthcare stocks are likely to rally sharply as they did after the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) failed to destroy the business models of various healthcare companies as feared.

Quality healthcare blue-chips, like AbbVie, have managed to outperform the red hot S&P 500, despite the never-ending regulatory/political risks that have been something investors have had to contend with for decades.

One of those risks, which is a greater concern than single-payer, is changes to drug rebate regulations. In February, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services outlined a series of proposals to reduce drug costs by potentially banning the current rebate system in which pharmacy benefit managers negotiate reduced drug prices on behalf of health insurers.

According to HHS, between 2011 and 2015, Medicare Part D reimbursement for branded drugs rose 77% while consumer out of pocket expenses almost doubled. That's why the FDA has called the current rebate system "rigged" because drug makers use heavy discounts off list prices (up to 50% in some cases) to gain access to beneficial formulary treatment, as well as bundle drugs together.

This is one way that big pharma minimizes the damaging sales declines when drugs go off patent and become exposed to generic/biosimilar competition. With AbbVie's Humira set to lose patent protection in 2023 in the US, this is a major concern for investors.

However, such regulatory risk is just something investors need to be comfortable with (including scary headlines that cause sharp but most overblown short-term declines).

Politicians and regulators are frequently talking a big game about sticking it to "greedy healthcare companies". But money talks louder than words and the healthcare industry spends almost $300 million per year on its army of 1,440 lobbyists to ensure that worst case scenarios don't become reality.

Money Spent By Lobbyists By Industry Between 1998 and 2018

In fact, the drug/medical products industry has been the biggest lobbyist of the last 20 years, with total lobbying dollars from all healthcare industries totaling about $8.4 billion or $420 million per year.

No matter what your personal opinion regarding such lobbying, the fact is that healthcare remains an essential sector, whose deep pockets and generous donations to politicians have, thus far, proven all the bears wrong. Thus, I consider buying healthcare blue-chips like AbbVie at rock bottom valuations to be a low-risk/high probability opportunity for locking in generous and growing income plus double-digit long-term total returns.

As to AbbVie's company-specific risks, the biggest by far is the ongoing reliance on Humira for 57% of sales and over 70% of operating profits. Humira is currently on track to become the best selling drug in history, however, as Gilead Sciences (GILD) investors well know, the downside of mega-blockbusters is they can create massive growth headwinds when sales peak.

In the case of Humira, that's due to patent expirations which are now occurring

EU patents expired in 2018

Most major markets 2021

US 2023

2018 was a very scare year of AbbVie investors because the loss of EU patent protection meant a lot of biosimilar competition hitting the market at the end of the year.

AbbVie's former CFO Bill Chase outlined some pretty grim sales forecasts at the Q4 conference call

"We expect 2019 international Humira to be down approximately 30% on an operational basis, reflecting the impact of biosimilar competition outside of the U.S." - Bill Chase, former CFO (emphasis added)

The good news is that ABBV has struck various licensing agreements with rival drug makers (six in total, including the most recent one) in the US. This means there is very little chance of biosimilar competition in America (72% of global Humira sales in Q1) before 2023.

The bad news is that Morningstar expects roughly 20% long-term global Humira sales declines and 9% and 16% declines in the US in 2023 and 2024, respectively (before they stabilize).

However, despite the challenges and growth headwinds the company is facing, there are several reasons AbbVie remains one of my highest conviction buy recommendations (and the largest holding in my retirement portfolio).

AbbVie's Quality Management Team Is Delivering On Its Growth Plan

Sensei Quality Score: 9/11 (SWAN stock)

My investing strategy is based on a simple mantra of "quality first, valuation second, and patience and discipline always." That's why I only buy companies off my watchlist, which includes level 8 or higher quality companies (135 and counting). I update that list as I do annual thesis updates for Simply Safe Dividends where I'm an analyst covering over 200 companies per year.

AbbVie is a level 9 quality company, making it a SWAN stock in my view. 45% of my quality score is based on dividend safety since dividends represent an essential part of my strategy (the main goal in fact). I view them as royalties that will eventually recoup my initial investment, but also grow over time, maximizing the chance of my stake in a company increasing exponentially in value.

AbbVie's dividend appears safe, thanks to recession-resistant cash flow and management's policy of maintaining a roughly 50% FCF payout ratio.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out Of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score AbbVie 5.4% 48% 61 (Safe) 4/5 (Safe) Safe Limits NA 60% or lower 60 or higher 4 or higher

The other half of the dividend safety equation is the balance sheet.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Borrowing Cost Return On Invested Capital AbbVie 2.5 8.8 A- 3.8% 36% Safe Limits 3.0 or less 8.0 or more NA Above ROIC 8% or better

AbbVie's debt levels are a major concern for some investors because like many big drug makers, the company tends to do a lot of big M&A deals, which can drastically increase debt.

However, the current net leverage ratio, while above the industry median of 1.9, remains below the 3.0 safe limit for most US corporations. The interest coverage is similarly above the safety limit, likely explaining why AbbVie retains a strong A- credit rating and very low costs of borrowing. Average interest costs are about 10 times below its industry-leading returns on invested capital.

And the skilled management team, which has a great track record of capital allocation, is expected to steadily deleverage over time, thanks to a focus on drug pipeline execution, rather than further M&A.

By the end of 2019 analysts expect the leverage ratio to fall to 2.1, basically matching most other big drug makers. But a generous and safe dividend is far from the only reason I consider AbbVie a level 9 quality SWAN stock.

Another key thing I look for is great management since I'm counting on them to invest my capital well and overcome any challenges that might be coming in the future.

AbbVie is led by Rick Gonzalez, a 42-year veteran of AbbVie/Abbott Labs (ABT) who is a master of good capital allocation. You can see that in the company's impressive profitability profile.

AbbVie's operating margin was 36% in 2018, a level that's been stable for the past four years. That's 4.5 times the industry median of 8%. For 2019 management is guiding for adjusted operating margins to climb to 47%, a staggering level that few peers can match.

More importantly, AbbVie's free cash flow (what pays the dividend) margin of 40% is not just 8% higher than the benchmark for quality blue-chips but is among the highest of any company on earth. And given that management expects margins to rise in 2019, chances are good that AbbVie's FCF margin is going to rise to even more impressive levels this year.

Basically, AbbVie is a money minting machine, whose management is consistently delivering some of the best returns on invested capital (debt + retained earnings) in corporate America. ROIC is a good proxy for management quality, and a consistently high ROIC indicates management is running the company well and that it has a wide moat.

Another way to think of ROIC is to consider a company you invest in like an asset manager. While the S&P 500's historical total return (since 1871) is 9.1%, AbbVie is generating 36% returns on shareholder capital.

But great management isn't just about executing well today, it's about foreseeing growth challenges coming tomorrow and preparing for them. Fortunately, since AbbVie was formed in 2013 (it's a dividend aristocrat under the S&P's grandfather rule) management has been focused like a laser on Humira's patent cliffs. Here what its CEO told analysts at the Q4 conference call.

"AbbVie's strategy has contemplated biosimilar competition since day one of the launch of this Company. Our focus has been on building a pipeline that would allow us to absorb the impact of biosimilar competition, and maintain a strong and growing business." - Rick Gonzalez, CEO (emphasis added)

Ok, so perhaps AbbVie is a profit minting machine whose management has a plan to avoid a Gilead style multi-year profit contraction. But it's one thing to have a plan and another to deliver on it.

Fortunately, Q1 2019 results show management is delivering on its growth plans.

revenue growth -1.3% (+0.4% excluding currency effects)

Global Humira sales: -5.6% (-3.8% excluding currency effects)

US Humira sales: +7.1% (guidance was 7%)

International Humira sales: -27.9%, -23% in constant currency (guidance was -30%)

Oncology sales: +42.8%

Adjusted gross profit margin: 83.3%, up 3.1%

Adjusted EPS: +14.4% (7.1% from buybacks)

2019 EPS Guidance: +11% (up from 10%)

AbbVie historically beats earnings growth expectations 88% of the time and is known for its top/bottom line beats and guidance raises (ABBV has raised guidance 13 out of the last 25 quarters). Not just is AbbVie slightly outperforming in terms of Humira (where sales aren't declining as badly as feared) but the company's oncology blockbusters Imbruvica and Venclexta continue to grow like weeds.

That's why AbbVie's latest "beat and raise" quarter saw management raise 2019 earnings growth guidance from 10% (already one of the best estimates in the industry) to 11%, which is nearly three times what the average S&P 500 company is expected to deliver this year.

Morningstar's Damien Conover summarizes the investment thesis for AbbVie thusly

We continue to view the stock as undervalued. With its increasing focus on the erosion of sales from immunology drug Humira, we believe the investment community is not fully appreciating the company's solid pipeline of next-generation immunology drugs...as AbbVie laps the heavy international biosimilar Humira competition later in the year, we expect growth will improve in 2020." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Morningstar, which is famous for being one of the most conservative analyst firms covering Wall Street, expects 2020's growth rate to be even better.

That's likely because on April 23rd, the FDA, as expected granted approval for Skyrizi (newly branded Risa) in the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. This is the company's 12th major approval in the last five years and joins Canada's Skyrizi approval on April 18th and Japan's approval on March 26th. EU approval is expected soon following a positive opinion by the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.

Rick Gonzalez is rather confident in the future success of Skyrizi telling analysts at the Q1 conference call that the drug "has the potential to set a new standard of care in psoriasis and represents a significant long-term opportunity for AbbVie."

Thanks to having one of the top sales team in immunology AbbVie expects to see 50% market access with Skyrizi by the end of July. That would be the fastest drug rollout for this condition ever achieved. The company expects about $150 million in Skyrizi sales in 2019, mostly in the second half. The drug is expected to keep ramping for several years on its way to about $6 billion in total peak sales.

The other cornerstone to AbbVie's growth/diversification plans is upadacitinib or Upa, which the FDA recently accepted for priority review its New Drug Application for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis. AbbVie remains confident that Upa's approval and rollout will occur by the end of the year.

We've been extremely encouraged by the level of efficacy and benefit risk profile observed across the entire upadacitinib clinical program, including its clear superiority versus HUMIRA, the current gold standard for the treatment of RA. Based on the data generated across our program, we believe upadacitinib will offer meaningful advantage over other products on the market today for those in development and we remain on track for US regulatory decision in the third quarter." - Rick Gonzalez (emphasis added)

Skyrizi and Upa (oral medications as opposed to Humira which is IV) have shown leading efficacy, smaller than average side effects, and have lower dosing requirements than rival drugs like JNJ's Tremfya.

As a reminder, Skyrizi and Upa are the two mega-blockbuster immunology drugs that are meant to replace Humira and expected to generate up to $12 billion in annual peak revenue. Essentially, AbbVie is disrupting its cash cow, by creating superior drugs that will not just generate massive amounts of high margin cash flow, but whose patents won't expire for many years.

In other words, one of the keys to AbbVie's bullish growth thesis, that management has spent almost six years working towards, is going as planned and will now be rolling out at an accelerating rate for the rest of 2019.

Further good news on the approval front came in Q1 when the FDA granted cancer blockbuster Imbruvica its 10th approval for its 6th cancer type since 2013. Expanding Imbruvica's indication is a key plan for the company to keep growing its high margin oncology franchise.

Venclexta, the other oncology blockbuster (sales more than doubled in Q1), just received its 5th FDA approval. That should put to rest fears that the recent setback (FDA placing a partial clinical hold on a multiple myeloma trial) indicates AbbVie's R&D prowess is somehow impaired.

All drug makers will face occasional setbacks in drug development, which is why management's guidance is based on risk-adjusted models that factor in a sub 100% drug approvals.

That long-term guidance is for at least $35 billion in non-Humira sales by the end of 2025.

This is courtesy of the second strongest drug pipeline in the industry, according to EvaluatePharma which gives AbbVie an enviable amount of potential blockbusters including

Blood cancer drug Imbruvica estimated $6 billion to $9.6 billion in 2024 annual sales (17% CAGR growth between 2017 and 2024).

Endometriosis drug Orilissa, $1 billion in annual peak sales (launched in 2018).

Cancer drug Venclexta, $3 billion in annual peak sales.

Immunology drugs Skyrizi and upadacitinib, $10-12 billion in combined peak annual sales.

AbbVie's risk-adjusted non-Humira estimates mean that its Humira concentration will decrease to about 25% by 2025 and the company is expecting top line sales growth of 5.3% CAGR over the next seven years. That's expected to drive some of the fastest bottom line growth (7% CAGR EPS growth) in the industry, according to the current analyst consensus courtesy of Factset Research.

Various other sources give slightly different analyst growth estimates, ranging from 7% to 8%. But even that estimate could prove conservative, given that AbbVie has a legendary track record for beating expectations.

But the point is that AbbVie's suffering share price is purely a result of market fears regarding healthcare political risk and Humira's decline over time. Management's plan to manage those risks is objectively going well, and the company's earnings and cash flow growth should continue generating safe and rapid dividend growth for many years to come.

That, in combination with its extremely attractive valuation, means some truly impressive return potential, among the best of any high-yield blue-chip you can buy today.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: A Wonderful Company At A Wonderful Price Equals Strong Double-Digit Return Potential

My article recommendations and retirement portfolio decisions are driven by a desire for maximum safe and growing income, as well as a goal of achieving double-digit long-term total returns with minimal risk.

That's why I stick to blue-chip quality companies (or better) and use a valuation-adjusted total return model based on the one that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) has been using for decades. That model is based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model, which has proven highly effective for dividend stocks since 1954.

That model assumes a company begins and ends at fair value (valuation changes tend to cancel out over time) and that total returns are equal to yield + long-term earnings/cash flow/dividend growth.

Company Yield 5-Year Analyst Projected EPS Growth Rate 5-Year Potential Annual Total Return 5-Year Valuation-Adjusted CAGR Total Return Potential AbbVie 5.4% 7.0% to 8% 12.4% to 13.4% 17.6% to 21.6% S&P 500 1.9% 6.4% 8.3% 1% to 7%

AbbVie's current yield of 5.4% is not just 2.5 times higher than the S&P 500 but is among the highest of any drug maker or dividend aristocrat. More importantly, the dividend is safe and likely to keep growing by 7% to 8% over the next five years.

Thus income investors can reasonably expect about 13% annualized total returns, even if you assume AbbVie's valuation remains at today's insane levels forever. However, the reality is that as the company's risk profile, specifically Humira concentration, diminishes, the multiple is likely to increase substantially.

Company Forward PE 5-Year Average Forward PE Long-Term Growth Baked Into Share Price Expected Growth Rate AbbVie 9.0 12.6 0.7% 7% to 8% Sector Average 16.6 NA 4.9% NA

That's because today AbbVie is trading at a forward adjusted PE of just 9.0, which is far below its five-year average, and nowhere near where most healthcare stocks trade (even accounting for the recent sector weakness). The share price is currently baking in about 0.7% long-term growth, which is 1/10th of what analysts expect.

This means that assuming management continues executing well (as it has thus far) AbbVie shares are likely to outpace earnings/cash flow/dividend growth over the next five years.

To estimate what kind of valuation boost we can expect, I turn to my favorite blue-chip dividend stock valuation method, dividend yield theory or DYT. This is a proven method popularized by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends in 1966. For 52 years IQT has exclusively recommended blue-chip dividend stocks and based only on a comparison of the current yield to its historical norm.

The result has been decades of market-beating total returns, across all time frames, and with 10% lower volatility to boot. In fact, according to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's 30-year risk-adjusted total returns are the best of any investing newsletter in America.

With that kind of performance track record, you can see why I'm entrusting DYT and blue-chip dividend stocks with my life savings and driving the majority of my article recommendations.

Yield 5-Year Average Yield Historical Discount To Fair Value Potential Upside To Fair Value 5-Year Valuation Boost (CAGR) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential 5.4% 3.6% 32% 48% 8.2% 20.6% to 21.6%

AbbVie's 5.4% yield is far above its 3.6% five-year average indicating it's potentially 32% undervalued. The share price would have to rise 48% just to return to this historical yield.

What about the idea that slower growth compared to the Humira fueled boom years might result in a permanently higher yield? When you compare AbbVie's yield to other blue-chip pharma giants you can see that a far more diversified AbbVie doesn't warrant a yield that's permanently above 5%, especially given its superior growth rates.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): 2.6% yield

Amgen (AMGN): 3.2%

Gilead Sciences (GILD): 3.9%

Bristol-Myers (BMY): 3.6%

Merck (MRK): 2.9%

Pfizer (PFE): 3.6%

Novartis (NVS): 2.3%

Eli Lilly (LLY): 2.2%

Average Pharma Blue-Chip Yield: 3.0%

If AbbVie returns to a 3.6% yield over the next five years and grows its dividend in line with earnings growth of 7% to 8%, that translates into about 21% CAGR total returns over the next half-decade. That's not just over double the historical return of the S&P 500 (which analysts expect to deliver 1% to 7% returns over the next few years), but matches Buffett's historical track record at Berkshire.

Think that my model is being overly optimistic? Well then let's consider another total return model, such as the one at F.A.S.T Graphs.

Today the average healthcare stock trades at a forward PE of 16.6. Assuming that AbbVie's forward PE rises just to 15.0, the rule of thumb recommendation from F.A.S.T Graph founder (and SA's valuation Guru) Chuck Carnevale, that would equate to an 18.4% CAGR five-year total return.

That's still double the market's historical return and far better than the S&P 500 is likely to deliver from current valuations. In other words, AbbVie is currently offering

More than double the market's yield (and a safe and recession-resistant dividend at that)

likely faster dividend growth (20-year median dividend growth for S&P 500 is 6.5%)

three or four times the total return potential over the next five years

Ok, so maybe dividend yield theory, analyst expectations, and historical valuation analysis point to AbbVie being a potentially great buy. But what if I'm missing something that can't be found with historical valuation comparisons?

Perhaps the permanently slower growth rate in the future (about half as fast) might make all the above valuation estimates wrong? To confirm that AbbVie is indeed a great buy let's turn to Morningstar's famously conservative three stage, discount cash flow analysis.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Current Price Discount To Fair Value Moat Management Quality 5-Year Valuation Boost Potential $102 (medium uncertainty) $79.34 22% Narrow (negative trend) Standard (average, good) 5.2%

Morningstar is far less bullish on AbbVie than I am, including having the lowest peak Imbruvica sales estimate I've seen ($6 billion) and estimates $36 billion in forecast 2020 sales vs $37 billion from management. They are also a bit unsure of management's quality due to the failure of the Shire (OTCPK:SHPGF) merger and Rova-T not working out, ($4.6 billion write-down in Q4 2018), which was the basis for the $10 billion Stemcentrx acquisition.

However, even Morningstar says AbbVie is worth $102 today, meaning the stock is about 22% undervalued and likely to deliver about 17% to 18% long-term total returns.

When F.A.S.T Graphs, DYT and Morningstar are all saying the same thing (ABBV is about 22% to 32% undervalued) that is a clear sign that this fast-growing high-yield blue-chip is a very strong buy.

That's for any investor comfortable with the risk profile (including risks inherent to any drug maker) and who owns it as part of a well-diversified and properly constructed portfolio (no dividend stock is a true bond alternative).

Bottom Line: 5.4% Yielding AbbVie Might Be One Of The Best Dividend Investments Of The Next 5 Years

Don't get me wrong, I'm fully aware that some investors wish to avoid the healthcare sector and drug makers in particular. The risk profile for the industry is highly complex including

legal/regulatory risk (including scary headlines that create massive volatility)

litigation risk

drug development risk

high M&A execution risk

If you aren't comfortable with the sector or industry for these reasons, it's perfectly reasonable to exclude companies like AbbVie from your portfolio.

However, if you're comfortable with the risk profile inherent in all drug stocks, and AbbVie's still high but rapidly shrinking Humira concentration, then today is likely a great time to initiate or add to a position in this high-yielding and fast-growing blue-chip.

While the battered stock price might scare many away, as a value-focused contrarian I'm looking at the actual results, which continue to be strong. Management has proven it has a great record of capital allocation and is more than capable of adapting to the many challenges inherent to this industry.

That includes consistently delivering better than expected sales, earnings and cash flow growth, including in Q1 2019, when AbbVie beat on its top and bottom line and raised full year guidance to 11% EPS growth.

With the continued approvals of its strong drug pipeline (the second best in pharma), including likely future mega-blockbuster Skyrizi, AbbVie remains one of the highest quality and fastest growing pharma companies you can own.

With shares selling for just nine times 2019 earnings, and the company between 22% and 32% undervalued, I consider AbbVie a classic Buffett style deep value ("fat pitch") investing opportunity. I have no idea how long it will take for the market to value this company based on its facts (rather than fears of what could go wrong). However, as long as management delivers on its growth plan, significant multiple expansion is highly likely, making strong dividend growth and long-term double-digit total returns all but assured.

The only thing AbbVie investors need to do now is to patiently collect their generous, safe and rapidly growing dividends while management executes on its plan.

Because, as Buffett famously said, "The stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient."

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.