Ultra-Short Obligation Funds Continue To Attract Net New Money

by: Patrick Keon
Summary

Ultra-Short Obligation Funds have had net inflows in 57 of the last 59 weeks.

The group has taken strength from the narrowing of the yield curve.

The largest individual net inflow for the year to date belongs to Morgan Stanley Institutional Ultra-Short Income Portfolio (+$2.5 billion).

The hot streak for ultra-short obligation funds has grown to more than a year as the group has experienced net inflows in 57 of the last 59 weeks. The group took in $1.2 billion in net new money for the fund-flows week ended Wednesday, April 24, to bring their total net inflow over the last 59 weeks to $49.7 billion. Ultra-short debt funds have had their two best annual net inflows ever in the last two years (+$59.7 billion and +$25.1 billion for 2018 and 2017, respectively), and have taken in $9.5 billion for the year to date.

The peer group has benefited from the narrowing of the yield curve. Shorter-term maturity investment-grade debt becomes more attractive as spreads narrow because investors can receive a return similar to the longer-dated maturities, but with substantially less risk. Since the end of 2016, the one-/10-year spread on the yield curve has narrowed from 1.60% to 0.01% as of the end of Q1 2019. The 10-year Treasury’s yield has remained relatively static over this time period, but the yield on the one-year has grown from 0.85% to 2.40%. It’s not surprising that, over this 10-plus quarter time period, the group has experienced net positive flows of more than $102 billion.

The lion’s share of this year’s net inflows for the peer group belong to ultra-short mutual funds (+$8.2 billion), while ultra-short ETFs have contributed $1.3 billion to the total net positive flows. Taking a more granular look at the data indicates that four funds (three mutual funds and one ETF) have experienced net inflows of greater than $1.0 billion since the start of the year: Morgan Stanley Institutional Ultra-Short Income Portfolio (+$2.5 billion), JPMorgan Managed Income Fund (+$2.1 billion), Lord Abbett Ultra Short Bond Fund (+$1.7 billion), and JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST, +$1.2 billion).

Ultra-Short Obligation Funds (including both mutual funds and ETFs), Quarterly Net Flows ($Bil), Q4 2016 – Q2 2019 (to date)

Source: Lipper

