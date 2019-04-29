Startlingly Good Results From Atlas Copco Support The Quality Premium Argument

Atlas Copco shares may not be overvalued on an EV/EBITDA basis given the superior level of margins and ROIC, but they look expensive by most other metrics, including DCF.

Vacuum Technique margins have held up surprisingly well, but there could still be some downside risk before the cycle turns.

Atlas Copco frequently trades with a quality premium embedded in the valuation, and the stronger than expected results in the first quarter support that practice.

Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) won’t have the best quarter among multi-industrials this quarter, Honeywell (HON) and Dover (DOV) already surpassed them in organic growth, but the level of outperformance was startingly high all the same and further supports the argument for Atlas Copco as a best-of-breed multi-industrial. Although there are signs of deterioration if you look for them, management seemed relatively unconcerned about the health of the business.

Atlas Copco ADRs have shot up about 20% since my last update (the local shares have done better), when I said that the shares looked about as promising as they get on valuation. It’s a lot harder to reiterate that argument now, and I’d rather wait for a pullback than chase these shares in what I still believe will prove to be a decelerating macro backdrop.

Hitting Almost All The Marks In Q1

Atlas Copco thumped the skeptics pretty hard in the first quarter, as its core industrial business continued to grow and its semiconductor-driven Vacuum Technique (or VT) business held up better.

Revenue rose 4% in organic terms and beat expectations by 4%. Growth was driven by the core Compressor Technique (or CT) business, where revenue grew 10% in organic terms – one of the best segment-level performances I’ve seen among industrial businesses so far (Honeywell’s SPS was up 10% and Dover’s Fluids business was up 15%). Growth sounded fairly balanced, albeit with a skew towards larger compressors, and this should be encouraging for Ingersoll-Rand (IR) shareholders. Revenue beat expectations here by 7%, while profits improved 16% and beat expectations by 5% with a slight bit of margin compression due to mix.

VT declined 8% on the well-known challenges in the semi equipment market (corroborated by the recent results from VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY) and Pfieffer Vacuum (PFFVF) ), but still beat by about 6% due to some uplift from new product introductions. Earnings were flat (and about 15% ahead of sell-side expectations), but management’s comments suggest this could be a bit “artificial” and that there could still be some negative flow-through to margins in the coming quarters.

Industrial Technique (or IT) revenue rose 3% as reported, with Atlas reporting contraction in its auto business and flat demand in general industrial markets. Profits rose a little less than 4%. Given the weakness in the auto businesses of 3M (MMM), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and the fact that auto customers are about half of this business, this may be the most impressive part of Atlas’s performance; while it’s true that the comparability of the product lineups are limited, most companies selling into the auto market (particularly more capex-type items) have had a tougher time.

Power Technique (or PT) reported 8% organic revenue growth and 20% growth in segment-level earnings.

All told, reported operating earnings rose more than 5% for Atlas this quarter, with adjusted earnings up 10% and about 6% better than expected.

Better Than Expected Orders, But Will The Landing Be Softer Or Just Delayed?

Atlas Copco reported 1% organic order growth this quarter, beating expectations by 8%. CT orders rose 5%, beating expectations by more than 7%. While that’s strong, the pace of year-over-year CT order growth continues to decelerate, and management reported that small/mid-sized industrial orders were flat, with growth coming from large compressors for process industries like oil and gas.

I’m not completely certain how to reconcile this. On one hand, the strength of process industries has been established (with reports from companies like Honeywell, Dover, and ABB (ABB) corroborating it), and there’s no reason why these orders should count less for Atlas – diversification is one of the positive attributes of the company. On the other hand, the slowdown in industrial demand needs to be watched, and could still corroborate an overall trend of weakening short-cycle industrial end-markets (something alluded to by Honeywell and more or less confirmed by some other reports).

The VT situation is, maybe, a little easier to work out. Orders were down 13%, but still about 10% better than expected, as Atlas seems to be benefiting (at least relative to VAT and Pfeiffer) from a richer mix of newer products that help reduce overall operating expenses. With VAT management recently suggesting that the market was close to bottoming out, Atlas Copco may yet escape this downturn in relatively better shape than forecast.

Orders in IT declined 4%, while PT orders rose 19%.

As I said, the real health of the overall short-cycle industrial/manufacturing sector is still a big unknown. I believe the results from 3M, ITW, Sandvik (SVDKY), and Rockwell (ROK) suggest that there is a slowdown underway that goes beyond just autos and electronics, but top-level guidance from most multi-industrials and banks has suggested a better ongoing level of growth and demand than I expected. Atlas’s results would certainly bolster the softer landing argument, though it remains to be seen if demand picks up further in the second half.

The Outlook

I didn’t slash my expectations for Atlas Copco when the outlook started to deteriorate, and so I’m not going to plug in an assumption for a V-shaped recovery either. Long term, I think Atlas Copco can outgrow global GDP on the back of its strong CT business and long-term semiconductor production growth driving the VT business. I likewise think that management can drive better margins and free cash flow generation in the future, but given the high level Atlas Copco is already at, I think the incremental improvements will be more modest.

Long-term annualized revenue growth of around 4% to 5% and FCF growth of 6% compares favorably to most other industrials, but Atlas Copco isn’t valued like most industrials and those growth rates won’t drive an attractive return through discounted cash flow. Atlas Copco’s high margins and returns give it a well-earned premium EBITDA multiple, and the shares don’t look meaningfully overvalued on that basis (its margins and ROIC can support a forward multiple of 15x EBITDA), but it also doesn’t leave much headroom.

The Bottom Line

If I already owned these shares, I’d probably just let the cycle play itself out and remind myself that I’m a long-term investor in a great company. Looking at the shares as a new entrant, though, I’m concerned that the market is already too passive about the state of the global economy and I’m still worried that industrial stocks are getting set up for a fall. I may well find out that I’m too bearish, but for now I’m more inclined to wait for a better entry price for what I still regard as one of the best of the best in industrials.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.