Halliburton: Bumping Along The Bottom, Better Days Lie Ahead

Additionally, we think with shares under $30, this is a buying opportunity, and there is 20-40% upside in the next year.

The market has misconstrued some commentary from the major services companies, and we provide a different perspective.

Recently, analysts have shifted their view toward this company, and see modest growth ahead for this oilfield stalwart.

Q1 reported out much as it was forecast, although Halliburton managed to meet or beat reduced expectations.

Introduction

Halliburton's (HAL) stock has yo-yo'd since striking a multi-year low in Dec. of last year. In spite of recent gains in the oil price that should build confidence in investors, the reverse has actually happened, leading to 10% sell-off in the stock over the last month. In a recent DDR internal article, I recommended buying Halliburton below $30 share.

Halliburton reported Q-1 earnings April, 22nd, and the expectations for sluggish sales and profits for Q-1 were actually exceeded. This comment by Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller from the press release had the stock up 4% at the pre-opening high.

Overall, the first quarter activity level was modestly higher compared to the first quarter of 2018. As expected, we had pricing headwinds throughout the quarter. However, we believe the worst in the pricing deterioration is now behind us. - Source

The market liked that comment. It was as if Miller was calling a bottom and forecasting better times ahead. He actually was, but managed to pour water on the positive tone of the call in an answer to an analysts probing a bit. Looking for "color" they call it.

Miller threw shade conceptually on the shale parade in a couple of areas in his commentary and in the Q&A. The first bomb he threw had to do with the coming struggle to maintain production levels.

The intense exploration of top-tier acreage, fueled by rapid trial-and-error technology cycles led to the explosive increase in production from US unconventionals that we've seen in the past decade. As Shale matures and operators have to step out to second tier acreage, it will become increasingly hard to add enough production capacity to replace a significant legacy decline volumes as well as drive new production higher. - Source

To the untrained eye, Miller seems to be saying that the best days of shale are behind it, and I think that was what most of the analysts on the call took away. What he meant was, the easy stuff (accessible Tier I acreage) is largely behind us. Going forward, to try and stem production declines and actually increase production...it's going to take technology and more drilling. Time will tell if he's right or not. But let's give Miller his due, and acknowledge that he isn't the only Oil Exec saying this about the future of unconventional oil.

That said, I am a little surprised he didn't have the wit to tie this thought to the natural consequence: this fact is good for Halliburton! Miller went into a lot of detail in another section of the call about how the company was rolling out new software architecture, Prodigi, and a new suite of Measurement While Drilling (MWD) tools - iCruise. These are premium, high-margin tools that have one job - make more oil for the client - and are charged accordingly. I'll discuss a little more about this technology later in the article.

I was watching the tape as he spoke, and in the space of about 10 minutes, HAL dropped about a buck. I am going to guess that they don't have a TV with a NYSE rolling tape in the conference room, or somebody might've elbowed Miller in the ribs. Without that vital piece of feedback, he went on to discuss the North American Capex plan for 2019.

Halliburton will significantly reduce North America hydraulic fracturing CapEx this year. We have sufficient size and scale in the market today and see no reason to invest in growth when it comes at the expense of returns. - Source

Tying this into comments about pricing pressure that comes from too much competition chasing too few dollars, Miller then offered what I thought was the most cogent detail supporting a long-term thesis for investing in Big Red. And the funny thing was I seem to have been the only reviewer that caught it.

What he then disclosed was an estimate of 7.5 mm HHP worth of frac equipment that would need to be repaired during 2019, along with a budgetary cost estimate of $1.7 bn. To this, he said essentially (paraphrasing): "It's just not going to happen as these companies have cut Capex, reacting to diminished customer demand."

What this adds up to is whole fleets of frac gear bleaching away under the sunny skies of West Texas. We call this condition-stacked, and without steady maintenance, it will soon be scrap. And the companies that own them will go out of business. Clearing out some of the low-cost dead-wood keeping pumping prices below rates of adequate return on capital.

The trends in fracking over the last year are now:

Longer laterals to expose more rock

More stages per well

Higher equipment utilization rates

More sand per stage

Finer sand

All of this supports Miller's comments about maintenance. Every bullet above means more abrasion per job and shorter equipment life. When you add competitive pricing pressures into this equation, you can expect smaller players to begin to cavitate operationally. As any pump hand knows, once cavitation begins, trouble is on the horizon.

I predicted some of this a year or so back in an article I caught a fair amount of heat for publishing. It should ring a little truer today, if you want to give it a read: "Beware Small Shale Frackers..."

A change in analysts' opinions about Halliburton

With the company's focus on domestic fracking, there has been some pain as energy companies have cut their budgets in late 2018 into the first quarter of this year. The phrase "Capital Discipline" has crept into the lexicon in recent times to the detriment of service providers. One company's "Capital Discipline" is another company's "Earnings Miss."

I may not be the only one who thinks that things could turn around for Big Red. An analyst at Raymond James has stuck his highly paid neck out and made a bullish call on Halliburton, suggesting it could hit $45 in the next year. I tend to agree that the back and forth trend for the company should soon be behind us, and the shares move up. Here is what the young financial sage had to say:

Things should start improving from the second quarter onward, with a modest 90 bps improvement in the U.S. C&P margins and 0.7-percent sequential revenue growth. - Source

Seriously??? This guy makes $2,000,000 a year to make pronouncements like that??? Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, because it's clear he hasn't got the foggiest notion of why this might happen. Anybody know this guy? He could use a subscription to the DDR. Send him a link if you know him.

Here is my thesis for what might help to pull Halliburton out its slump. DUCs!

Source

You will note that as of the end of Feb. 2019, there were a total of 8,576 DUCs across the shale basins of the U.S.

What is a DUC, you may ask? It is defined in the paste above, so that should give you an idea. Practically, it means there is potentially about 17,152,000 BOPD that could be turned on over the next few months. Now, this will never happen, but if even 10% of it did, it would mean an extra $2.5 bn in revenues for companies like Halliburton.

As an update to this section, I can report that DUCs have declined through March, but only marginally. Not enough to give this thesis any legs...yet! Stay tuned though; I think more of these will come out of inventory.

What does Halliburton do primarily?

It is mostly in the completions business; by a factor of about 2-1. What drives its revenue and earnings is stuffing the wells full of expensive jewelry, (valves, screens, packers), and fracking them to kingdom come. For that matter, Halliburton is the King of Frac with almost 4-million HHP available to split asunder the subterranean earth.

That business has stagnated a bit over the last year for a lot of reasons. I'll list a few, and you all help me out if I miss anything obvious.

Takeaway/pipeline constraints

Shortages of sand

Low oil prices

Low gas prices (remember shale is very gassy)

2019 is the year a lot of those logistical issues are going away. Takeaway limits should be a thing of the past. And oil prices are improving. Gas is another story, but 3 out of 4 ain't bad!

And let's not forget...a DUC is a made to order opportunity for Big Red.

Why start pulling DUCs out of inventory now?

Perhaps you may have noticed recently two things have happened that might change the storage preference for these wells.

First, oil prices have risen. Over the last four months, oil has nearly doubled. Something that you may not know is that well costs are skewed toward completion. About 70-80% of total well cost comes during the completion.

If you are running an oil company, you want to allocate capital as efficiently as possible, so when oil prices are low, you keep your drilling crews busy building the wells, but keep the frackers in reserve for better days. In shale, so much of the total EUR of the well is recovered in the first year (remember, we have talked about the decline curve in shale), that waiting for better prices can make a huge difference in the ultimate profitability of the well.

Source

The graphic above put out by the EIA shows a decline in well productivity per rig. Let's not delve into the why's and wherefore's of that just now. Focus instead on the raw data and its implication. Wells are not as productive as a few years ago, and that means you better sell what you can for as much as you can.

So, better pricing for oil could set the stage for the slow recovery that our intrepid analyst at Raymond James anticipates.

"'Nuff said on this?" Ask questions in comments if you want/need further elaboration to establish this point.

What else could give Halliburton a push?

Halliburton is selling at a discount to other major service companies and well below its historical multiple. Now I will agree that Schlumberger (SLB) deserves the highest multiple of the cohort. But-t-t-t-t-t Baker Hughes (BHGE) getting a higher multiple than Halliburton?????? That's not right, and at some point, the market will acknowledge this and give Halliburton a boost.

Source

Some new technology being introduced by Halliburton

Halliburton Prodigi AB service is a step-change improvement over traditional fracking. In a high-level approach to fracturing, we understand that pressure is applied from the surface to a fluid column, creating pathways (fractures) for proppant to enter and hold the fracture open. With Prodigi, the pump rates are controlled by the software for more consistent results.

Source

A look inside the frac cabin as Halliburton engineers monitor the progress of the breakdown of the rock. These folks may look young, but to sit in this cabin, they've gotten degrees in Petroleum Engineering and Geology, and had several years of specific training at Halliburton schools.

As part of the service, Halliburton will use location-specific parameters that could include rock quality data to shape customized approaches to fracturing each well. This involves using real-time measurements to feed algorithms that control and adjust the pump rates. The company notes that this "adaptive rate control" ultimately enables better fracture conductivity. - Source

For investors, the relevance of this section ties back to Miller's comments about technology making a difference going forward. This is a premium (read-value added) service that many companies might have eschewed previously, relying on brute force and sand volumes to deliver results.

If Miller is right, those days are fading, and this is good for Halliburton! I thought he went on to summarize the future of shale quite succinctly.

With shale maturation, capital discipline on both the operator and the services side and an escalating focus on technology and efficiency, we expect customers to demand both surface execution and subsurface effectiveness. It won't just be about getting the most number of stages fracked today. Improving the quality of those stages and their production output will be just as important. In this environment a strong integrated franchise will matter; size and scale matter will matter, technology depth will matter; superior service quality will matter; customer collaboration will matter; and Halliburton has all of these. - Source

On to iCruise:

Source

Rotary Steerable Systems (RSS) are the sexiest thing in the oilfield. They are the oilfield equivalent of the Hennessey Venom F5. Unlike the Hennessey however, RSS units are fairly common; virtually everybody participating in the drilling services space has an entry.

The mission with an RSS unit is to minimize drilling time, ensure that the well path is where the client wants it in the reservoir, and perhaps most importantly...not fail.

What sets Halliburton (and the other big OSVs) apart is their footprint in the oilfield and the reliability of their equipment. When an RSS unit fails, a risky and time-consuming trip to the surface is necessitated to change out assemblies. Bad things can happen to the well during an unnecessary trip, and oil companies rain misery on RSS providers whose equipment doesn't live up to promises. On occasion, I've seen RSS providers have to "buy" rig time from the operator to compensate them for flat time expenses during a trip. Depending upon where you are, a trip can cost a million or more dollars in spread (the cost of the rig plus contractors) cost.

Halliburton is committed to leadership in the premium RSS category, and by the end of 2019, iCruise will comprise a third of its RSS fleet.

Q-1 Financials

Revenue $5.737 bn vs. $5.740 bn in Q-1 of 2018, and down 3.5% from the prior quarter. This was due to lower completion activity in 2019 vs. the same period last year.

Net income rose to $157 mm vs. $46 mm YoY.

Free cash flow was negative for the quarter at -$481 mm as compared with cash flow of $659 mm for 2018. HAL says this will improve over the next few quarters and be a positive for the year.

Capex for 2019 will be cut about 20% to ~$1.6 bn, reflecting the company's stance on stacking equipment not producing an adequate return vs. renting at a loss.

Summary on financials

North America, to which Halliburton derived 57% of its total revenue, was the problem child for Q-1. A tightening of purse strings by operators was the underlying theme. Internationally, business was stronger in other markets, and particularly in offshore, deepwater markets. HAL sees stronger quarters ahead in North America and in the international plays.

Risks

I view downside risk largely priced into this stock at current levels. That said, stocks can always go to zero, and you have to decide for yourself what will happen for the oil price that Halliburton depends upon. If oil tanks below $50, Halliburton's stock will retest the lows of 2016 and 2018. It's not far from that now, so we might even see a lower low for this stock. I will virtually guarantee it in that scenario.

My thesis for ownership in the stock is based upon the fundamentals that appear to be playing out. Demand for oil remains strong globally, particularly in North America and Asia. Stocks are substantially below historic averages, leading to upward pressure on the commodity price. Geopolitically, the Saudis (the only actors who have spare capacity) have no interest in flooding the market, despite what President Trump tweets. If WTI stays above $55, life goes on as usual.

Your Takeaway

Sentiment toward the direction of oil prices has shifted dramatically from one of "OMG, there's too much oil," to "OMG, we're gonna run out of oil." Quite a swing, but that's the oil business. In recent days, the market has been edgier thanks to President Trump pounding the table on oil prices. With the current tightness in the market, I am not looking for that to have the same impact it did in the fall of last year.

Over the short run, something we might as well get accustomed to is a lower range for OSV stocks. In the case of Halliburton, over the past few months, it has maintained a pretty flat trajectory between the high $20s and low $30s. I see nothing that will change that range before substantial improvements in the macro picture. Certainly not before the second half of 2019, assuming a recovery does occur.

Source

I agree that Halliburton is under-priced at present levels, taking into account all of my commentary above. Given that, I would be buyer in the mid-$20s and trade out of about 25% of my position around $32/share.

Long term, 2020 and beyond, I remain bullish on a substantially higher price for Halliburton and would want to maintain a core position to be long when the market reprices the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.