Northern Oil And Gas Makes A $310 Million Acquisition

Northern's positive cash flow per share should also increase as a result of the acquisition.

Northern's leverage increases by close to 0.3x due to most of the acquisition being funded by debt.

I consider the acquisition to be roughly neutral to Northern's valuation at the moment.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) recently made a fairly significant acquisition, spending $310 million to acquire the Williston Basin assets of a subsidiary of Flywheel Bakken LLC. This deal adds 18,000 net acres and 6,600 BOEPD of projected 2H 2019 production for Northern.

The deal appears to be roughly neutral to Northern's value at the current time. It does modestly increase Northern's leverage, as only a small portion of the purchase price was composed of stock. Thus, Northern's risk and potential reward have both increased somewhat.

The Acquisition

Northern is paying around $310 million in total consideration for the Flywheel assets. This involves $165 million in cash, a $130 million 6% unsecured note due in 2022 and around 5.6 million common shares. The cash portion would be funded through Northern's credit facility, so its total added interest costs may be around $16 million per year.

The Flywheel assets are expected to produce an average of 6,600 BOEPD (80% oil) during the second half of 2019, and contribute approximately $44.9 million EBITDAX during that period at $62.88 WTI oil.

The assets also include 18,000 net acres, 86.9 net producing wells, 2.7 net wells in process and 47.5 net undeveloped locations. The PDP PV-10 at early April 2019 strip prices was estimated at $236.9 million.

Source: Northern Oil and Gas

The Flywheel acquisition adds to Northern's non-operated acreage, with the operating partners on the Flywheel acreage including Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Slawson, Hess (NYSE:HES), Whiting (NYSE:WLL) and Continental (NYSE:CLR).

Effect On Leverage And Net Debt

Northern was previously expected to end 2019 with around $671 million in net debt based on $61 WTI oil. The acquisition is adding an additional $295 million in net debt, while it should generate around $21 million in positive cash flow in the second half of 2019 (after incremental capital expenditures and interest costs). This would put Northern's net debt at around $945 million at the end of 2019.

Northern was previously projected to have $475 million EBITDAX in 2019, excluding hedges. Thus, its leverage would have been around 1.41x by the end of 2019 at $61 WTI oil.

Northern's acquisition would add $87 million EBITDAX (an annualised rate based on 2H 2019 production and $61 WTI oil). This would bring its EBITDAX up to 1.68x at $61 WTI oil.

At $61 WTI Oil Before Acquisition After Acquisition YE 2019 Net Debt ($ Million) $671 $945 EBITDAX ($ Million) $475 $562 Leverage 1.41x 1.68x

Northern's leverage would therefore remain below its target of under 2.0x at $61 WTI oil. This could be threatened a bit if oil prices go down somewhat before the acquisition can generate significant cash flow at higher oil prices though. For example, if WTI oil prices averaged $55 in 2019 instead, Northern's leverage would be around 1.64x at the end of the year without the acquisition and 1.95x with the acquisition.

Source: Northern Oil and Gas

Effect On Valuation

I'd consider the acquisition generally neutral for Northern's value in the near term. The $310 million purchase price is approximately 3.6x annualised EBITDAX for the Flywheel assets based on $61 WTI oil and its projected 2H 2019 average production of 6,600 BOEPD. At its current $2.65 share price, Northern is valued at approximately 3.5x EBITDAX at $61 WTI oil.

Northern's common equity is a bit more risky now due to the additional debt it has taken on, resulting in its leverage increasing by close to 0.3x. However, oil prices stay at a decent level (such as $55 to $60), the additional cash flow generated by the Flywheel assets should help Northern deleverage over a few years. Since Northern only added 5.6 million shares in the deal (around +1.5% to its outstanding share count), as it deleverages, its share price should benefit by a bit.

For example, Northern estimated that its acquisition could generate $57 million in free cash flow in 2020 at $60 WTI oil. After the additional interest costs, this may end up at $41 million, or $0.11 per share. Thus, while the acquisition is approximately valuation neutral at the moment, the acquired assets could provide incremental value to Northern's stock via the cash flow that it generates.

Conclusion

Northern Oil and Gas has made a fairly significant $310 million acquisition at a valuation multiple that is similar to the company's current valuation multiple. This makes its acquisition roughly neutral in value at this time.

Northern's leverage has increased slightly (by around 0.3x), although it should be able to keep its leverage below 2.0x as long as WTI oil prices remain at least $54 to $55 during 2019.

Northern's risk has increased slightly due to its higher leverage, but its share price could benefit over time from increased cash flow per share as long as oil prices remain reasonably high.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.