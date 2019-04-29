Natural Gas For The Week Ahead: National Demand To Range From Normal To Slightly Higher Than Normal

Demand over the next couple of weeks to be near normal to slightly higher than normal with injection remaining strong or bearish to the 5-year avg.

With cooler air to the north and warmer air to the south, storms associated with an active jet stream will impact the central U.S.

Northern U.S. at risk for cooler than normal temperatures as Canada remains cool vs. a warm southern U.S. in the 6-11 day timeframe.

Very warm to hot conditions to drive some early season cooling demand across the southeastern U.S. through midweek. Daytime high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s.

Investment Thesis

Investors should expect anything from sideways trading to slight-moderate day-to-day gains in natural gas prices this week with mixed forecast model solutions, demand being near to slightly higher than normal, and injection still remaining bearish versus the 5-year avg.

Blocking pattern with cooler air across the northern and central U.S. vs. warmer air over the southern U.S. to dictate natural gas demand and pricing

Natural gas futures were seen flat overnight Sunday as the market weighs the level or balance of demand for the new workweek. Nymex's front-month June futures contract was down slightly 0.23% or 0.06 cents to $2.574/MMBtu. July's contract was also slightly down 0.14% or 0.04 cents to $2.629/MMBtu.

Figure 1 below is a chart showing the price trend of NYMEX's new front-month June futures contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Strong late week gains were made across the natural gas strip amid increased heating demand from the north and cooling demand from the south. On Friday, the May natural gas futures contract expired settling up 5.2 cents ($0.052) to $2.566, making it a 10.4 cents gain since Thursday. Meanwhile, the front-month June contract settled higher 3.2 cents ($0.032) to $2.583, with the July contract settling 2.8 cents higher ($0.028) to $2.633.

Additionally, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Friday higher 1.91% at $22.38.

Finally, UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), finished higher 5.43% and 3.19% at $24.85 and $18.46, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), finished lower 5.37% and 3.23% at $121.68 and $24.57, respectively.

Cash markets finished lower on Friday. Weaker demand and thus stronger loses spot gas prices across the western U.S., helped to offset slight spot price gains on cooler weather that was forecast to move across the eastern half of the country over the weekend.

The current weather pattern is highlighted by a -EPO/-PNA and southeast ridge blocking signature that's resulting in a warm Arctic, cool Canada, mild U.S. sequence. Weakness in the pattern via upper level troughing, frequent storms, and cooler than normal temperatures is found across the northern parts of the country and the central U.S. (Rockies and Plains). Meanwhile, higher heights/upper level ridging is showing strength across the southeastern U.S. This is the setup for this week and looks to persist through at least parts of the medium range which would make this a multi-week pattern. On a global scale, the weather pattern is under a wavenumber 5 pattern which would support such persistence in the pattern just described. Shown in Figure 2 are 0-5 day and 6-11 day upper level maps from the 0z ECMWF depicting persistence in the pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 3 is an upper level pattern setup from February 2019 that's similar to the current pattern.

Source: NOAA

The ECMWF/CMC models are more aligned and seem to have a better handle overall in keeping this general pattern through the extended 10-16 day timeframe than the GFS. The GFS quicker in warm the central U.S. than the ECMWF and the CMC models. Additionally, the GFS does not place emphases on ridging off the west coast of North America nor upper level troughing over central Canada and the Intermountain regions of the U.S. which could be causing it to warm quicker across the central U.S. in the 10-16 day timeframe. Figure 4 is a temperature anomaly comparison between the 0z GFS, 0z ECMWF, and 0z CMC ensemble models in the 10-16 day time frame. The ECMWF and CMC reflect what's taking place now as you can see from Figure 2.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 5 is a map from the CFSv2 long range model showing an overall mild weather pattern over the Lower 48 with continued weakness over the central U.S. (Rockies and Plains) and warm conditions over the eastern half of the country and the west coast.

Source: Tropical Tidbits

With this pattern, both late season heating demand from the north/central and some early season cooling demand from the south will remain in play in the near term which will keep national demand normal to slightly above normal.

Final Trading Thoughts

Mixed model solutions, normal to slightly above normal demand with both heating and cooling demand in play, yet still strong or bearish injection expected versus the 5-year average, investors should expect for day-to-day price behavior to be that of sideways trading or slight to moderate gains this week. I'm keeping my price range of $2.40-2.80 for the front-month June futures contract. UNG should trade between $20.00 and $25.00.

Figure 6 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average and the total 4-week projected level vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 6: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next 4 weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 7 below is the observed or current Nat Gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next 4 weeks vs. the 5-year average.

Figure 7: Observed and 4-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, figure 8 below is the current storage deficit level and my 4-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 8: Observed and 4-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

