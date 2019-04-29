Kimberly-Clark: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) just posted a well-received earnings report that sent the stock soaring towards all-time highs. First and foremost, I want to congratulate all KMB shareholders. It's rare to see such a large move (5%+) from an old, stodgy stock like Kimberly-Clark, and today was certainly a great day for you! However, when I look over the results, I don't experience excitement so much as I begin to worry about what the future holds for this stock. One would think that the earnings report that sparked Monday's bump would have been an absolute home run, right? Well, not exactly. And while I think KMB is a high-quality company, I think the valuation that is currently being placed on shares can present significant problems for shareholders and their returns moving forward.

Yes, KMB beat expectations, but it's worth noting that these expectations were already fairly low because of the slowdown of growth and the margin compression that we've seen in recent quarters. Rising commodity prices have been an issue for this company for a while now, yet this management team did a great job of navigating the issue in Q1. American pulp and recycled fiber and polymer prices were down slightly on a sequential basis, which could represent some sort of light at the end of the tunnel (or at least, a new normal forming in terms of commodity prices for this company).

Gross margins were still down 30bps y/y during Q1; however, as management noted in the Q1 conference call, gross margins and operating margins were up 30 and 40 basis points, respectively, compared to 2018 year-end totals. Foreign currency was also a "low-double-digit" headwind for the company in Q1. I never blame forex issues on a management team and I won't fault KMB here for that. However, it does leave more headroom for margins to expand if we see a weaker dollar in the near-term.

KMB's sales volume was down 2% on the quarter, yet pricing was up 4%, and this led to a 3% organic sales growth print, which was well ahead of the ~1.1% estimate coming into the quarter. Looking ahead to the full year, KMB expects to see ~2% organic sales growth. This too bodes well for shareholders. However, when I take a closer look at the numbers, I don't think that KMB has solved the major issues that have kept me away from the stock for a while now.

Even though the market focused on a bottom-line beat, EPS was actually down 3% y/y. Cash from operations was down even more, coming in at $317m compared to $542m during the prior year's quarter. Capex increased significantly as management continues to focus on supply chain restructuring projects (which should help reduce some of the forex and/or commodity exposure related to the trade war).

All in all, I don't think the quarter was a bad one. It's always nice to see organic sales increase, and this was the case for many of KMB's business segments and geographical regions. However, taking a step back and looking at the broader figures, I see a lot of negative y/y performances, and with that in mind, I simply can't justify the stock's recent bounce on the earnings report and its climb back towards all-time highs.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

When it comes to KMB, I think the classic "good, bad, and ugly" comparison works well. This company's dividend yield and safety is certainly a good thing. KMB yields ~3.3% right now, and I think that yield is about as safe as they come (Simply Safe Dividends, which is one of my favorite dividend safety checks, gives KMB an 86 out of 100 dividend safety score, which is really attractive). However, the dividend growth prospects on KMB's dividend aren't good. I'd call them bad, in fact. KMB's dividend growth is slowing, and I think investors are likely to continue to get low-single-digit annual raises moving forward for the foreseeable future. The ugly aspect of KMB is its valuation. These shares are trading for ~20x earnings right now, which is well above the stock's long-term average of 16.9x. KMB's growth prospects don't justify a 20x multiple. I think this high premium puts current investors at risk of significant capital losses.

The main reason that I sold my KMB a year or so ago was its slowing dividend growth. I love safe yields, but not if they aren't providing adequate growth. As a young DGI investor, I'm primarily focused on the compounding that strong dividend growth and dividend re-investment generates over the long-term and KMB wasn't meeting my standards in those regards.

In short, it's impossible for a company to reliably increase dividends at an acceptable rate over the long-term if they aren't posting strong sales growth. Management can only use so many tricks to increase the bottom line. Efficiency measures can be taken. They can increase margins by raising prices. They can use cash flows to buy back shares. However, eventually the chickens will come home to roost, and it won't be good if there isn't strong, growing demand for a company's products and/or services that translates into top-line growth.

When I say "an acceptable rate," I mean mid to high single digits annually. Typically, when I make DGI investments, I'm looking for a minimum Chowder Number (five-year DGR + dividend yield) of 10. However, I've noticed a rather disturbing trend of lower and lower dividend growth rates in recent years coming from the established, dividend aristocrat group, so if there is a big different in the three-year, or even the one-year DGR figure, I will use that in replacement of the five-year DGR figure in my Chowder Number calculations (basically, because at this point in time, dividend increase that companies made three, four, or five years ago mean little to me).

It's important for me to see a generous and reliable management team in terms of historical dividend growth, but I suppose I'm in the "what have you done for me lately" camp when it comes to dividend growth rates. Having a well-established annual dividend growth streak is but one qualification that I need to see to buy (or even own, in certain occasions) shares of DGI names. The other two are strong and predictable dividend growth and valuations that make sense relative to a company's forward-looking growth prospects.

KMB is a perfect example of a company with a slowing dividend growth trend. Take a look at this F.A.S.T. Graph, which shows KMB's annual dividend growth over the last 15 years. As you can see, the company has slowly evolved from one that could be counted on for high-single-digit/low-double-digit annual growth to one that is providing low-single-digit growth. Only one out of the company's last five dividend increases has been more than 5%.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

What a company like this ends up becoming (without more reliable top-line growth) is what many people refer to as a bond proxy, or an equity that offers fairly reliable income. Now, it's important to realize that there is no such thing as a bond proxy in the equity space. Equities inherently carry more risk (but also, the potential for more reward, which is why I own them).

I think it's important to make this distinction because in this low rate, T.I.N.A. (there is no alternative) environment, I've seen/heard from many income-oriented investors who feel as if they've been forced into equities because they simply can't generate the yield that they require with fixed income investments. I understand their dilemma. Meeting income quotas is important, especially if you're relying on passive income to meet your lifestyle's needs. However, more than anything, it's important to understand that an equity can go to $0.00 in a heartbeat, whereas, that isn't really possible with U.S. government bonds (I suppose it is possible, but in a world where that is the case, I don't think it'll matter much whether or not you own stocks, bonds, or even gold, because the world as we know it will likely be coming to an end).

But, so long as we accept that fact that equities carry inherent risk, we can arrive at the quasi-bond proxy argument in terms of a relatively reliable yield that barely grows. But is this actually worth it? Sure, KMB's annual dividend growth remains above the inflation rate, which is a good thing for shareholders because it means that inflation is not eroding away the purchasing power of their passive income over time. But it also means that the risk/reward scenario that we just discussed regarding equities versus fixed income investments is becoming skewed.

What I mean is this: when there is such thin margin of success (equity income growth versus static fixed income), the risk that an investor is taking on by owning an equity becomes unattractive relative to the bond investment. This is especially the case when it's not only the relatively low dividend growth rate that is being factored into the equation, but also the premium valuation being placed on the shares of the equities that offer fairly reliable income that yield-starved investors in the fixed income space have piled into.

As you can see in the F.A.S.T. Graph below, Kimberly-Clark is now trading at what could be considered a grossly overvalued level. KMB is trading for more than 20x earnings, yet the stock is only expected to post low-single-digit sales growth and mid-single digit EPS growth. Shares have only seem premiums this high a handful of times during the last two decades. One was in the dot-com run-up, and we all know how that bubble burst. And the other occasions have been in recent years due to the T.I.N.A. problem discussed earlier.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

To me, while KMB's yield remains attractive, its dividend growth prospects combined with its high valuation make the stock a risky proposition. I think KMB's fair value resides somewhere in the 15-16x range. We saw the stock trade down to these levels a couple of times in the last few years, and I wouldn't be surprised to see it happen again. Furthermore, in the event of a financial crisis, KMB's stock has the potential to fall much further than this. During the Great Recession, shares traded down to 10x earnings. I don't expect that sort of terrible financial meltdown to happen anytime soon, so I'm not saying that KMB investors have 50% downside risk at today's prices, but I am saying that I'm more than content to avoid the stock at these levels.

Conclusion: This is Not a Defensive Investment

When I look at KMB, or in all fairness, other mature, consumer packaged goods names with similarly high valuations, I simply cannot understand why they are trading with the premiums that they have. Many of these stocks are trading in the mid-20x range. Heck, for that price, you can go buy shares of a company like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that offers double-digit top- and bottom-line growth prospects over the long-term. In other words, for the same premium, you could buy any number of assets with much higher growth prospects that should, theoretically, generate much higher relative returns.

Granted, some of these tech names might not offer reliable dividend yields. I get that. Investors don't consider them to be "defensive". Yet, I have a really hard time believing that any grossly overvalued company is defensive. The idea behind a defensive company/industry/sector is slow, but reliable growth, which, in an efficient market, would mean relatively low valuation premiums (compared to more speculative/high growth stocks that typically demand high risk premiums).

One has to remember that valuation always matters and buzz-words like "defensive" should be taken with a grain of salt when the person saying them is only taking a look at part of the overall picture. Is Kimberly-Clark less likely to be disrupted than a company operating on the cutting edge of innovation in the technology/biotechnology space? Sure. I have a hard time imaging a world where Kimberly-Clark as a company disappears. However, it's fairly easy to imagine a rational, logical, data-driven world where KMB shares experience a 20-30% sell-off.

In conclusion, because of its current valuation and relatively low growth prospects, I cannot consider this stock to be a "defensive" investment, nor do I find its income attractive from a dividend growth standpoint. Simply put, there are better options, in a relatively sense, in the equity space, which is why I have very little exposure to the consumer packaged goods space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.