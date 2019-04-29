Leaning On Leggett & Platt

Many argue that this company will be made irrelevant by foreign manufacturing/products - I argue it will thrive, and that it does currently thrive.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) represents a core holding in the industrial part of my portfolio. It's a company that, because of manufacturing in other parts of the world and increased competition for the business it is in, has faced some trouble the past few years - both perceived and actual. I, however, deem it to be an excellent company and dividend stock with the potential for continued growth and the prerequisites to continue an excellent development.

In this article, I'll show you why I consider this stock as positively as I do, and why I'll add more to my position if the stock should drop, as it did during 2018. I believe you should do the same, and in this article, I'll show you why that is.

Leggett & Platt - Thriving fundamentals despite global changes

Leggett & Platt was founded in 1883 and was the company that patented, and in such more or less "invented," the first bedspring made from a steel coil. This became the basis for a company that today produces mattresses, foundations, quilting, wires and rods, seating solutions, bed frames, hydraulic cylinders, tubing, cables and seating support (among other things.)

The company is, as one can see above, active in a variety of segments and business areas, with the company's original idea of bedding/springs still representing almost a third of company sales and a fifth of the company revenues. Leggett & Platt is primarily active within the US, but its operations are slowly expanding beyond American borders, including China and Europe as well.

Company products are sold to some of the largest companies in the world, including not only manufacturers of beds and furniture, but automotive and industrial companies. After all, many industries need somewhere for people to sit/manufacture products where this is a requirement.

Running a cyclical business within a business segment characterized by volatile tendencies while at the same time being very close to becoming a Dividend King (50+ years of dividend growth) requires a very specific set of advantages. There are several reasons why Leggett & Platt continues to thrive in an area where other companies go bankrupt and/or face challenges. The company capitalizes on its economies of scale and reputation for excellent quality, translating into long-standing positive customer relationships with its many customers. The company enjoys patent protection for more than 1300 products and 1000 trademarks, and as an industrial cyclical, are in a business segment where their products have very long life cycles, reducing requirements for excessive, continuing CapEx into R&D.

Vertical Integration and innovation is key for the company finances and market share

One of the company's competitive advantages is its comparative freedom from raw material suppliers. The company, for example, produces over 60% of its own steel through the melting of scrap metal in the Leggett & Platt steel mill in Illinois.

Leggett & Platt has maintained market-leading positions in key markets, and thanks to its vertical integration, it's more than able to provide its products at a more competitive price than competitors. Less than 60 years ago, the company's business was strictly (almost 100%) mattresses/springs, and thanks to innovation, the company is now a diversified producer of a variety of products.

Use of the company cash has been devoted to priorities seen above, with CapEx consuming an ever-larger amount. When possible, the company has also been repurchasing its own shares to increase shareholder value.

Core finances - fair to excellent

Despite global macro issues, the company managed an acceptable 2018 with increased EPS and sales. The company guides for a flat to slightly increased EPS and a growth in sales primarily from the acquisition of ECS, a flat to slightly negative EBIT margin and a small increase in operating cash for 2019.

Looking at some key metrics, the company has managed to in less than 9 years lower its EPS payout ratio to a preferred level for the business. This is no wonder, as, at the same time, Leggett & Platt has managed to grow EPS an impressive 189.53%. FCF is a bit more volatile than EPS, showing cyclical trends and shifting between $1.75 and $3.11 per share. Tendentially speaking, the company has managed to mostly maintain an impressive 3-9% annual sales growth rate since 2010 (with small exceptions), and its share buyback programs have reduced outstanding company shares by 25 million since 2009, while at the same time increasing company sales by almost $1.27B annually since the same time.

Had you invested $10,000 into the company even at a valuation of P/E 20.0 during 2018, your investment would have yielded you 13.4% annually, having grown to $24874.26 while at the same time providing you with $6234.38 in dividends, for a total return rate of 211.1% (Or $31108). Not bad at all, all things considered.

The company's strengths and the payoff from vertical integration really show in significant key metrics. It's an excellent administrator of shareholder capital, outpacing standardized expectations and preferences by double digits for the past 4-5 years. While operating margins remain below 12% for the past few years, I remind you of the cyclical and otherwise volatile industry this company is in - maintaining a margin of more than 10% here is, in my opinion, cause enough for optimism.

The company has conservative management with a high average age of 60+. Compensation is incentive-based, on company ROCE, FCF, and individual segment/market goals. It also includes a deferred comp program where members could forego salary for the opportunity to instead buy stock units.

Goals set back in 2007 - 66% done

Back in 2007, the company set new goals in order to remain competitive in the ever-changing marketplace of the modern world. Having achieved initial goals, and beat the target TSR (Targeted Shareholder return) both between 2012-2015 and from 2013-2016, the company was in the top 11% in the S&P 500 in terms of this metric. The company now targets average annual revenue growth of 6-9%, including both organic as well as acquisition. This growth is to come from existing business segments as well as market growth in areas such as aerospace, work furniture, and growth in recently acquired businesses.

Debt

On the surface, Net Debt/EBITDA looks very conservative at a 1.67X. The company has a BBB Investment-grade S&P rating. However, the company intends and will acquire Elite Comfort Solutions in a deal that will add ~$1.25B in debt to the company's sheet, raising the Net debt to about 4.0-4.5X in terms of EBITDA. The focus for 2019 and 2020 will, as such, be upon the paying down of company debt, with a target of 2.5X in late 2020.

While this ratio is above what Leggett & Platt usually has, it's (in my opinion) in no way worrisome or cause for excessive concerns. ECS will make the company more competitive and more capable, making operating profits for the year over half a billion for the resulting company.

So what are the challenges here?

Well, Leggett & Platt isn't immune to them - that's for certain sure. Let's begin with some more obvious ones. Despite having strong customer relationships, Leggett & Platt is a smaller player in a larger industry, at a 613 Fortune out of 1000 ranking. Its peers are companies such as Emerson (EMR), Danaher (DHR), Eaton Corp. (ETN), Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and PPG Industries (PPG). None of these are small or insignificant. While Leggett & Platt has historically shown the ability to exist next to these companies, it's important to take into consideration the fact that these companies simply have far bigger war chests.

Macro

Not a company-specific risk, but important to mention when dealing with a company in this segment. The best time to buy cyclical stocks such as Leggett & Platt or say, automotive is when Mr. Market is fraught with pessimism and companies are being traded at a discount. This is rarely the case with Leggett & Platt, and it certainly isn't exactly the case today.

While the company today is far from overvalued, it's also not in a place where one would pound the tables to buy the stock - but more of that in the valuation portion. Simply put, the company is sensitive to macro, and us investors need to be aware of this when looking at the company.

Dividend growth - don't expect much of it going forward

The company's acquisition of ECS will stress its balance sheet, requiring a significant allocation of capital to reduce the amount of debt. The company, once combined will generate ~$0.5B+ in operating cash flow. Looking at company CapEx expectations for 2019 at ~$195M and a dividend cost of ~$207M, this leaves ~$148M (all of it approximations and expectations) each year for paying down the pile of debt directly following the ECS acquisition. As synergies begin to emerge, company cash is likely to increase further, freeing more in order to pay down this debt more quickly.

The dividend is in no way in danger - that's my view. SimplySafeDividends seems to agree, giving the company a 71/100 "safe" score in terms of dividends (Source: SimplySafeDividends). However, you shouldn't expect more than very nominal increases in the company dividend payout to maintain its growth history over the next few years. I simply don't believe it to be in the books.

Valuation

That's more or less it when it comes to company risks and challenges. Moving onto the valuation, we see the reason why I bought the stock back in late 2018.

Given the tendencies in this stock, I jumped on it back when it dropped to fair/just below fair valuation. I'll be honest - I expected more of a drop back in late 2018, but it never materialized. As such, my current position in the company is rather small, and I'm really interested in increasing exposure here if I could.

However, the stock is currently simply above what I consider to be fairly valued. Yes, the premium valuation for this company is far more justified than others, in my view, given the history, the vertical integration and the advantages of the company overall. That doesn't mean I'm comfortable paying a share price where my potential rate of return is as follows.

Like I said, the premium here is strong. Looking at premium valuation guiding returns, we're getting some potential returns of 11-12% at a standard premium valuation of blended P/E of 18.5. While "okay" in terms of index comparisons, it's barely beating index, and not something I consider all that great either - especially given that it's wholly based on a premium market valuation.

Looking historically, one may argue that we should be prepared to pay a premium for owning this stock. It has only been undervalued in terms of a GDF of P/E 15.0 at 2 points in time in the last 11 years.

However, I say nay.

I'm a patient investor. At today's share price, including dividend payouts as well as FX effects, my position has yielded a respectable 19.22% in returns since inception a few months ago. I'm in no position to cash this in, but neither will I divest the portfolio position. A YoC of 4.10% on a company soon eligible for "Dividend King" status is nothing to toss overboard, and even a drop in share price (or the reasons for it) shouldn't affect this company's long-term profitability. I view it as safe - and I'm happy with my position (albeit a too small one) in it.

My recommendation is, however, that you do not enter it at this time, but put it on your watch list. Buying cyclicals at market heights and expecting their premium valuation trend to be maintained is too much of a risk and not enough of a potential reward in my book.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Recommendation

I believe Leggett & Platt at these levels of ~$43/share to be a "Hold." A P/E valuation of ~15 or below is something I consider appealing and potential for a buy. Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEG, ITW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.