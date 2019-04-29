Weekly Economic Vital Signs - The Peak Rate Of Growth Is Behind Us

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

New and Existing Home Sales

A combination of lower mortgage rates and declining prices helped boost new homes sales to an annualized rate of 692,000 in March, which is up 3% year-over-year and results in the best rate of sales since November 2017. This report continues to weigh positively on the first-quarter rate of economic growth.

Existing home sales declined 4.9% in March to an annualized 5.21 million, but this was after a huge surge of 11.2% in February. Still, sales are down 5.4% year-over-year, and the three-month moving average of 5.20 million is well off the December 2017 peak of 5.56 million. The median price is up 3.8% year-over-year, which is a positive in what continues to be a very slow recovery. Inventories also continue to edge higher, up 2.4% over the past year.

I think the residential housing market is one of the best reflections of how slow and uneven this expansion has been over the past 10 years. It is uneven from the standpoint that the primary beneficiaries have been the wealthiest Americans, leaving most households no better off than they were before the Great Recession. When wealth and income gains are concentrated at the top of scale, it limits the mobility and progress of the majority.

Durable Goods Orders

There was a lot of excitement about the 2.7% month-over-month jump in durable goods orders for March, and the 0.4% increase was equally as impressive when excluding transportation. The best aspect of this report was the 1.3% increase in nondefense capital goods (excluding aircraft), which is a proxy of business spending.

Yet the year-over-year gains are far less inspiring and give us a better indication of the long-term trend. The year-over-year rate of order growth is at a two-year low. This report suggests that we won't see a significant boost to economic growth from business spending in the first quarter, but it does bode well for the manufacturing sector and will lift growth in the second quarter when orders result in shipments.

Q1 GDP

Real gross domestic product rebounded to grow at an annual rate of 3.2% in the first quarter of 2019.

The rebound resulted in a year-over-year growth of 3.2% as well, in what is an impressive recovery from the slowdown that occurred in 2016. Unfortunately, that is where my optimism ends, as this was not as healthy a report as initially perceived by investors on Friday.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of our economic growth, was extremely weak in the first quarter. It contributed just 0.82% to the overall rate of economic growth, despite strong job and wage gains. This has been blamed on the government shutdown and weather, which may be true, but it is something to keep a close eye on as we move forward.

What's more troubling considering weak spending is the continuing build in inventories, which add 0.65% to the 3.2% rate of growth. This was the third quarterly increase in inventories, which can't keep outpacing sales growth.

Additionally, net exports added 1.03% to the rate of growth as exports expanded 3.7%, while imports contracted 3.7%, both contributing to growth. This is unusual, as both typically move in the same direction, and is likely unsustainable as the rate of global growth continues to slow.

Government spending added 0.41% to the rate of growth, but this all came from state and local governments, while federal spending was flat. I suspect that state and local governments had to pick up spending to offset the impact of the government shutdown. That spending will not repeat.

Lastly, when we exclude inventories, trade and government spending, real private domestic final sales grew at a paltry 1.3% annual rate. This is the core of the economy, and it was the weakest rate since 2013.

Conclusion

I think the first quarter, which is likely to be revised lower, will mark the peak rate of economic growth for the year. It is downhill from here, as the rate of growth decelerates as the year progresses. I am sticking with my forecast of 1.5% for 2019. Yet I still see the potential for a gradual increase in the rate of inflation, as producer price increases result in consumer price increases.

Slower rates of economic growth will pressure long-term interest rates lower, but expectations for higher inflation will have the opposite effect. It may be our trillion-dollar deficits for as long as the eye can see that ultimately dictate the direction of long-term rates. As such, I expect rates to resume their upward trajectory from the multi-decade lows achieved in the summer of 2016.

The Portfolio Architect is a Marketplace service designed to optimize portfolio returns through a disciplined portfolio construction and management process that focuses on risk management. If you would like to see how I have put my investment strategy to work in model portfolios for stocks, bonds and commodities, then please consider a 2-week free trial of The Portfolio Architect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.