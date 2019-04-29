Crash Protection For Ford

In the event the possibility of fines toward the higher range begins to weigh on Ford shares, I show two ways bullish shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk.

The Financial Times focused on that over the weekend, noting previous penalties ranged from about $20 billion for Volkswagen and $350 million for Hyundai and Kia.

Ford shares spiked Friday, after the company's solid quarterly results Thursday, but the cloud in that silver lining was the Department of Justice's criminal investigation into Ford's diesel emissions.

The Cloud In Ford's Silver Lining

Ford (F) shares spiked 10.74% on Friday after the company posted solid quarterly results on Thursday, but over the weekend, the Financial Times focused on the cloud in Ford's silver lining ("U.S. Investigates Ford Over Vehicle Emissions Testing" - paywalled here):

Ford is under criminal investigation in the U.S. in a case linked to its vehicle emissions testing in an echo of the diesel scandal that engulfed Volkswagen four years ago.

After noting that Ford may have put its thumb on the scale in a different way than Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) did (possibly setting "road lode estimations" of air resistance and friction too low for its emissions tests, rather than using "defeat device" software as in Volkswagen's case), the FT reminded readers of the consequences of Volkswagen's diesel scandal, and gave a sense of the range of possible outcomes:

The German company has paid out more than $20 billion in criminal and civil penalties in settlements with the U.S. federal and state authorities over the "diesel-gate" scandal. It is too early to estimate the fines Ford might pay if wrongdoing is found to have taken place. A similar case involved Hyundai [OTCPK:HYMLF] and Kia [OTCPK:KIMTF]. They faced a $350 million settlement in 2014 following a two-year investigation into fuel economy data rendered incorrect by road load calculations.

One long shot negative possibility Ford CEO James Hackett might want to bear in mind is Andrew Yang becoming the next President of the United States (PredictIt currently gives him a 6% chance, as of Sunday afternoon.). As Anatoly Karlin quoted in his review of Yang's book, The War Against Normal People, a President Yang would seek jail time for CEOs of companies fined by the Department of Justice:

Here’s an idea for a dramatic rule—for every $100 million a company is fined by the Department of Justice or bailed out by the federal government, both its CEO and its largest individual shareholder will spend one month in jail.

If you're bullish on Ford, but concerned that the diesel emissions scandal may weigh on Ford shares over the next several months, we'll look at two ways you can stay long while limiting your risk below.

Crash Protection For Ford

For these examples, I have assumed you own 1,000 shares of Ford and can tolerate a decline of 16% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of Ford against a greater-than-16% decline by late September.

The cost of this protection was $250, or 2.4% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 5% by late September, this was the optimal collar to give you the same protection against a >16% decline over the same time period.

In this case, the put leg used the same strike as in the previous hedge, so the cost of it was the same: $250, or 2.4% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask). But the income generated by selling the call leg, $410, or 3.94% of position (calculated conservatively, at the bid) more than offset the cost of the put leg.

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have had a net credit of $160 when opening this hedge, assuming you had placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Counting The Cost

Although the collar hedge above was capped at 5%, when taking into account the negative hedging cost of 1.54%, your potential upside over the next ~5 months was 6.54%. Clearly, if you think Ford has the potential to return a lot more between now and September, you'd want to consider the first hedge, but if you think its best case will be closer to flat over the next several months, getting paid to hedge may be the way to go to avoid a worst-case scenario.

