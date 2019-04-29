GE's Short-Term Outlook Is Dim, But Longer-Term Outlook Is Bright.

About GE Guidance, Past And Present

In April 2018, I published an article, "GE: Keeping Management 'Honest' On 2018 Guidance". In that article I wrote,

Comparing guidance to guidance, i.e., forecast to forecast, can be a valuable tool for assessing management's ability to deliver on planned outcomes, as General Electric (GE) progressively provides updated FY 2018 guidance. GE will compare 1st quarter 2018 to 1st quarter 2017 actual earnings results. But with all the changes that have taken place in the GE organization, prior periods' earnings results may not be particularly useful for comparison purposes.

Those same comments apply to GE reporting in 2019. I also published an article on February 22, 2018, when the share price was $14.57, "GE: Keeping Management 'Honest' On 2018 Guidance - Share Price Could Go To $10". At that time, I expressed concerns GE's guidance for 2018 was overstated and would not be met. And, of course, 2018 guidance turned out to be unrelated to reality. In the case of 2019 guidance, while I do not have the same concerns as I had in 2018, it is a moving target, that needs to be monitored and updated on a continuing basis. This is due to committed and planned sales of parts of the business, and other key variables, which will impact earnings, with uncertain outcomes and timing. Details of GE's FY 2019 guidance are contained in Figure 1, below.

Figure 1

Source: Page 7, GE Investor Presentation, March 14, 2019

To monitor, and to understand the impact of the "Key variables" on guidance, it is necessary to flesh out the detail underlying GE's guidance of $0.50 to $0.60 EPS for FY 2019 adjusted non-GAAP earnings, per Figure 1 above. Before I do that, it is useful to compare GE's actual performance over the last few years, in similar detail to that which I will provide in my projections.

TABLE 1 - Recap Of GE Consolidated Results FY 2016 To 2018

TABLE 2 below provides an analysis of total revenues and operating profits included in TABLE 1 above, by individual segment.

TABLE 2 - Recap Of GE Operating Segment Results FY 2016 To 2018

Note (A) To TABLE 2 - Details of the actual impact on FY 2017 of the transition to the new standard for revenue recognition compared to the November 13, 2017 estimates appear in TABLE 3 below.

TABLE 3

Apart from Aviation, the estimates were close to the actual adjustments required, which is always good to see, as it gives comfort in relation to forward guidance.

I have included TABLEs 1 and 2 above, partly because GE has so many different non-GAAP constructs scattered throughout their financial reports. It can be difficult to know which is which, and how they tie in to total earnings in GE reports. Having TABLEs 1 and 2 as a control is a good starting point to flesh out GE's guidance of $0.50 to $0.60 EPS for FY 2019.

GE: Understanding 2019 Guidance, In Detail

TABLEs 4 and 5 below, represent my best efforts to flesh out the detail underlying GE's guidance of $0.50 to $0.60 adjusted EPS for FY 2019, as per Figure 1 above. Comparative results for 2017 and 2018, are also included. 2017 has been restated for the revenue accounting changes, effective January 1, 2018. For my projections I find it convenient to start with the operating segments as per TABLE 4 below.

TABLE 4

TABLE 4 above is based on the fairly comprehensive guidance provided in the GE Investor Outlook Presentation on March 14, 2019. Relevant pages of the Investor Outlook are referenced in the notes at foot of TABLE 4. TABLE 5 below completes the fleshing out of the detail of GE's guidance for FY 2019.

TABLE 5

It can be seen from TABLE 5, my interpretation of GE's guidance has resulted in a projected "Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP)" EPS of $0.55 for FY 2019. This falls at the mid-point of GE's guidance for FY 2019 EPS of $0.50 to $0.60. In arriving at the projected EPS of $0.55, I have taken a conservative approach, adopting mid-point or higher where GE has provided a range for estimated expenses. I have been particularly conservative in relation to projection of operating profits for the Power segment. The detailed guidance for Power is quite vague, and my projections in TABLE 4 show a combined operating profit for Gas Power and Power Portfolio of $46MM for FY 2019. This is consistent with GE's statement that Power will return to profitably in 2019, but my estimate could be on the low side. The performance of Power will be one of the first things to look for in GE's first quarter earnings report, due out before market open on April 30. I might add, it is disappointing that GE have indicated they will be reporting Power as one combined segment. It would have been very useful for investors to see separate results for Gas Power, and Power Portfolio sub-segments. In TABLEs 6 and 7 below I have made "best efforts estimate" projections for GE for first quarter 2019.

TABLE 6

In TABLE 6 above, for the most part, I have adopted similar growth rates and margin percentages to the assumptions used for the 2019 full year in TABLE 4. I have applied these growth rates and margins to revised actual results for Q1-2018 to estimate Q1-2019 results. In respect of Power, I have assumed the Operating profit in Q!-2019 will be similar to Q1-2018, with some downward adjustment for dispositions. In TABLE 7 below, I extend the Q1-2019 projections through to "Adjusted earnings non-GAAP" EPS.

TABLE 7

TABLE 7 Q1-2019 projections of "Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP)" EPS of $0.12 is based on similar assumptions to those adopted to arrive at $0.55 EPS for FY 2019 in TABLE 5 above. The line item "Net earnings (loss) attrib. to GE common shareowners" is the projected GAAP result, before any gains (losses) on asset dispositions, which are discussed further below.

The Value Of Detailed Projections For GE

My projections are for GE Q1-2019 "Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)" EPS of $0.12. Whether the actual reported EPS for Q1-2019 beats, meets, or falls short, will not necessarily concern me. What will concern me, will be where the differences are. Just the one line item, GE Capital continuing operations, could vary significantly from my estimate. But that line item can vary significantly from quarter to quarter, and a variance there does not necessarily mean the full year forecast will not be met. My greatest interest will be in the performance of the 3 core segments, Power, Aviation and Healthcare. Power needs to be turned around, and returned to strong profitability. Q!-2019 will likely still be affected by the fan blade issues reported in 2018. It will be important to know the extent to which Power management has resolved this issue and put it behind them. Turning Power from a loss making, to a profit making segment is the area where GE has the greatest opportunity to grow profits, in a really significant way. I explained this in some depth in a recent article. At the same time, Healthcare and Aviation need to be watched closely to see they are continuing to perform. Aviation in particular needs to be monitored for any adverse impacts from the issues surrounding the Boeing 737 MAX air liner, for which GE Aviation supplies jet engines.

GE: Gains And Losses On Sales Of Assets

So long as GE holds greater than a 50% interest in affiliated companies, it records the value of these entities on a book value basis. Should GE's interest fall below 50%, market value method replaces book value method of valuation. During 2019, both Oil & Gas and Transportation segments will be subject to transition from book value to market value methodology.

GE Transportation Valuation Basis Change -

Following transfer, effective February 25, 2019, of GE's Transportation business to the publicly listed Wabtec (WAB), GE shareholders received a 24.3% interest in Wabtec, and GE's remaining interest in Transportation is held as a 24.9% interest in Wabtec. GE also received a cash payment of $2.0 billion. Following this partial disposal of Transport in first quarter, GE will book a gain on sale of the portion disposed of. The portion retained, reflected as a 29.4% interest in Wabtec (48MM shares), will need to be initially revalued from book basis to market value in Q1-2019. Thereafter the shareholding will be marked to market, with fluctuations in the share price. As per page 37 of 2019 GE Investor Outlook (linked above), GE intends to spread the initial revaluation and subsequent mark to market revaluations over 2019 by taking up ~25% each quarter. Per page 6 of the GE Outlook, Transport will be classified under Discontinued Operations effective Q1-2019, so GE adjusted non-GAAP guidance will not be affected by outcomes for Transport in 2019. Under the terms of the agreement with Wabtec, GE is required to reduce its shareholding in Wabtec by 10 to 19 million shares in the first 5 months (150) days following completion of the deal. Additionally, GE is required to dispose all of its shares in Wabtec by February 2022.

Oil & Gas Valuation Basis Change -

GE's interest in Baker Hughes, A GE Company (BHGE) is currently at 50.4%. A further disposition of >0.4% interest in BHGE shares will trigger a change in valuation method, similar to that required for Transport. I provided a detailed analysis of the accounting for the BHGE transaction in my November 2017 article, GE: Understanding The Baker Hughes Transaction". Oil & Gas Goodwill of $14 billion booked by GE at the time of that transaction was based on a BHGE share price equivalent of over $40. On the first day of listing the share price fell to $37.25, wiping out ~$3.6 billion of the assessed goodwill. At the current share price of $25.57 the goodwill book value of $14 billion (GE share ~7 billion) would be completely eliminated by a mark to market valuation. I believe GE will likely hold off reducing its BHGE interest below 50% until at least the end of 2019 when the Healthcare Biopharma sale is expected to be completed. I expect the Biopharma sale will result in a significant gain that could offset a mark to market loss realization when GE's interest in BHGE goes below 50%.

GE's Short-Term Outlook Is Dim, But Longer-Term Outlook Is Bright.

Looking in isolation, at the 2019 EPS levels GE is guiding for, will not justify the current share price. The important thing to look for in 2019, is that the new management can set earnings and other targets, and meet or exceed them; something that was lacking in the past. I do not expect wondrous results from a major turn-around in 2019. But I do have hopes for a Power segment driven turn-around of major proportions, in future years. Turning Power from loss to profit has the potential for far greater profit growth than any potential improvements in Healthcare and Aviation revenue growth and margins. This is not to downplay the critical importance of Healthcare and Aviation. It is just that they are already performing at a high level, making major increments in performance unlikely. As discussed to some extent in this recent article, there is a dawning realization that solar and wind penetration has its limits. As these limits are reached, curtailment of power generation from these sources is required. Other means need to be explored to cut CO2 emissions. There is a world-wide move taking place to secure lower emissions natural gas supplies to replace other fossil fuels with higher emissions. See, "GasLog: European LNG Import Story Stronger Than Expected" and this excerpt from a European Commission press release,

Increasing imports of competitively priced liquefied natural gas from the U.S. is therefore to be welcomed. This is happening at a time when EU indigenous gas production is declining more rapidly than foreseen and there is an accelerated phase-out of coal power plants in the EU.

Green Shoots Beginning To Emerge –

Israel making the move from coal to natural gas - source: GE Reports

Israel has recently decided to replace a pair of ageing coal fired power plants with 2 GE gas turbines. Read this article, Cooking With Gas: This Record-Breaking Technology Will Help Israel Fight Climate Change". This move by Israel will not only reduce emissions, but will also assist in the development of large natural gas reserves located off Israel's shores.

As the move to natural gas, in place of other higher emissions fossil fuels, gathers pace, there will be an increasing need for high efficiency combined cycle gas turbines. GE Gas Power is a technology leader in this field. Combined cycle requires steam boilers, so Portfolio Power can also be expected to benefit from increasing use of natural gas for electricity generation. A significant turn-around in GE Power segment could take place far sooner than expected.

