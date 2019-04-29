Beyond Meat: The Future Of Meat

93% of all consumers who bought the Beyond Burger do not identify as vegetarian or vegan, suggesting Beyond Meat is competing with meat giants in the $1.4 trillion meat industry.

The vegetarian and vegan niche market isn't anything new. Veggie burgers have long been looked down on as a food you're meant to have on your menu, even though no one will really order it. But this entire idea has been flipped on its head.

The advent of sophisticated plant-based meats grown in labs with the use of plant-based protein alternatives such as peas and soy has led the plant-based producers to change their audience entirely. Once you have burgers that fizzle, bleed and cook like burgers your audience is no longer just vegetarians and vegans, but meat eaters as well. According to Ethan Brown, the founder of Beyond Meat, 93% of people who purchased the Beyond Burger do not identify as vegetarian or vegan. So suddenly instead of competing in the $3.3 billion vegetarian market, these plant-based producers have started to compete in the $1.4 trillion global meat industry with meat giants such as Tyson, Cargill, and JBS.

Tom Hayes, the CEO of food giant Tyson Foods, once said: "If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, right?”. In 2016, he did just this. Tyson launched a $150 million venture capital fund dedicated to investing in brands trying to create a more sustainable food system. One of these companies happens to be Beyond Meat. Additional notable investors of Beyond Meat include Bill Gates, Twitter co-founders Biz Stone and Evan Williams, and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

It definitely seems like the hype is building around this new industry. But is this just any ordinary, quick-to-fade trend or is this a rising food revolution taking place right in front of our eyes?

I’m betting on the latter. But before we get into the future of Beyond Meat, let’s discuss what we know so far about its IPO.

What do we Know so Far About The IPO?

Beyond Meat had originally filed to raise $100 million in the IPO. Recently, however, it has stated that it will head towards the higher estimate of $175 million placing it at a valuation of $1.2 billion. In total, it will issue 8.75 million shares at a price of $19 to $21 under the ticket BYND. You can find a link to the S-1 filling here.

Beyond Meat has received funding from a whole class of investors including venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers (16% stake), Twitter co-founders (9% stake) and Tyson Foods (5% stake) among other smaller investors.

What Problem are These Plant-based Meat Producers Solving?

Benefits of Plant-based Meat Against Traditional Beef. Source: Beyond Meat

There are three main reasons behind the falling demand for red meat.

The first is animal cruelty. The animal rights movement has pushed for ever more organic meats and meat produced away from factories. Not just activists, but ordinary people were willing to pay premiums for free-range farm animals that were liberated from the unbreathable containers of factory farms. Yet for many, the mere thought of slaughtering was just too much. As a result, many had to choose between great taste or the fair treatment of animals.

Next came the environmental movement. Environmental activists realized that jamming animals in unbreathable spaces did not actually save space after all. In fact, it did the exact opposite. According to Gidon Eshel, a professor of environmental physics at Bard College, 47% of all land in the US is used for food production. Of that land, 70% is used just to feed cattle. Grains and vegetables are 32% and 25% efficient, while beef is just 3% efficient. Those who want to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle have to reduce their meat consumption significantly. Far more important, however, is the carbon emissions of the meat industry. The FAO has stated the five largest meat and dairy producers (JBS, Tyson, Cargill, Dairy Farmers of America and Fonterra) are responsible for an estimated 578.3 Mt (Megatonnes) of greenhouse gasses, surpassing major oil corporations such as ExxonMobil (577 Mt) and Shell (508 Mt). Consumers had to decide, do I want great tasting beef or a planet for my grandchildren to live on?

Thirdly, health concerns involving the consumption of meats have been ever-more relevant. Research has shown that red meat increases the risk of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and certain cancers. Dr. Frank Hu from the Harvard School of Public Health set out to study the association between red meat consumption and mortality from 1980 to 2012. His research team found that if all the participants in the study have had consumed fewer than half a serving of red meat per day, 9.3% of the deaths in men and 7.6% of the deaths in women could have been prevented. So, do consumers choose to have crispy beef burgers or longevity?

How is Beyond Meat Tackling These Issues?

Efficiency of the Beyond Burger Against a Traditional Beef Burger. Source: Beyond Meat

All Beyond Meat products are completely vegan, completely untouched by animals. Cruelty-free and a great taste, what else could you ask for?

The Beyond Burger is responsible for 90% fewer greenhouse emissions, it requires 46% less energy, has 99% less impact on water scarcity and 93% less impact on land use than a regular US beef burger. Delicious tasting burgers and a prosperous future for our planet?

Currently, the Beyond Burger is not substantially healthier than a regular beef burger. However, plant-based meat producers have control over all the ingredients and nutrients within their products while traditional meat producers don't. As a result, it is likely that over the long term, with enough R&D, plant-based meat producers like Beyond Meat will find much healthier substitute ingredients that will allow the Beyond Burger to conserve its great taste while being nutritionally benefiting as well. Mouth-watering burgers at no cost to our health (Soon!)?

The Middleman Argument

As discussed, plant-based meats require considerably less land and resources than traditional meat. So much so, that a 41 square ft plot of land can produce just one beef burger for every 15 Beyond Burgers.

So, is this new industry just taking out the middleman (i.e. farm animals) and producing the burger directly from the same crops? Well not exactly. The ingredients used in these plant-based burgers aren’t the same crops the animals are consuming. One of the key ingredients in Beyond Meat's products is an extract of yellow peas which is currently sourced from Canada and France. Beyond Meat has just one supplier of this ingredient and has experienced supply interruptions and delays in delivery. They have stated that they are working on diversifying their supply chain. However, over the short-term, it is important to keep this in mind.

On the upside, I do expect Beyond Meat to be able to manufacture much more quickly as this 'middle man' takes 15 to 18 months before you can slaughter it. As a result, mass-producing these plant-based meat products should, in theory, increase the margins of each one produced.

The Commodity Argument

The next argument that naturally comes up is whether Beyond Meat has pricing power. All meat producers, regardless if you have a preference of one over another, produce basically the same product. However, in the plant-based meat industry, each producer such as Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, produce considerably different products. As a result, they don't exactly fit under one commodity. This frees them from variations in the price of beef and gives them pricing power. While over 93% of people who purchased the beyond burger don't identify as vegetarian or vegan, they were willing to pay a 71% premium over any other organic, grass-fed beef burger. Two Beyond Burger patties retail for $5.99. Beyond Meat has even stated that they are planning on lowering the prices of their patties once they manage to lower their costs. At this point, traditional meat producers will have no way of competing, unless of course, they develop their own plant-based meats.

What Makes Beyond Meat Special and What is The Market like in These Early Stages of This Food Revolution?

Beyond Meat’s market is highly competitive already. Their toughest competitors include Impossible Foods, Tofurky, Gardein, Boca Foods, Field Roast Grain Meat Co., Lightlife and Morningstar Farms. We also can't forget about the countless other smaller competitors that exist worldwide as well as many fast food chains developing their own meat alternatives. Moreover, having positioned itself in the $1.4 trillion meat industry, it is also competing against the numerous meat giants discussed previously.

The Impossible Burger By Beyond Meat’s Largest Competitor; Impossible Foods. Source: Vegan Insight

Beyond Meat's closest competitor is Impossible Foods. Their products are quite distinctive as Impossible Foods chose to use GMOs in order to develop heme, a protein taken from soy to give it its meaty taste. Beyond Meat, on the other hand, uses natural ingredients such as beet juice to produce the bleeding you see when you cook it.

Both plant-based meat producers seem to be equally strong with regard to their ever-increasing presence in fast food chains. Impossible has partnerships with Burger King, White Castle, Red Robin and Qdoba among others. Beyond Meat has partnered with TGI Friday's, Del Taco, Carls' Jr and Burgerfi among others.

In total, the Impossible Burger is available in over 5,000 restaurants in the United States, Hong Kong, Macau, and Singapore. The Impossible Burger is set to enter grocery stores this year. Beyond Meat, on the other hand, is already in both restaurants and grocery stores. It is available in 33,000 grocery stores, restaurants, and other outlets. It has a presence in 50 international markets including the US, Canada, Europe, and Israel. Beyond Meat's most popular grocery stores include Tesco (UK), A&W (Canada), Whole Foods, Target, and Kroger.

Beyond Burger on a TGI Friday’s Ad. Source: iSpot.tv

Impossible foods, having been founded in 2011, has received just under $400 million in 8 rounds of funding, while Beyond Meat, having been founded in 2009, has received just $122 million in 7 rounds.

How fast is Beyond Meat Growing and What Does It Have to Show For Itself Right Now?

Sales at Beyond Meat have been growing very rapidly jumping from $8.8 million in 2015 to $32.6 million in 2017 to $87.9 million in 2018.

Like many of the IPOs we've seen this year, however, Beyond Meat has never turned a profit. In 2016, Beyond meat reported a loss of over $25 million. This number climbed to $30.4 million in 2017, to fall only slightly in 2018 to $29.9 million. The company’s management has mentioned that it does not expect to be profitable anytime soon as it seeks to expand its top line growth.

What Does Beyond Meat's Future Look Like?

As discussed earlier, Beyond Meat is expecting the alternative meat sector to take a significant share from the $1.4 trillion global market for meat. Beyond Meat is planning on mimicking the strategy used by the dairy alternatives industry, which currently has a 13% market share of the dairy-milk industry at $2 billion in 2017. Using that same strategy, Beyond Meat believes the plant-based meats industry could reach a similar proportion of the $1.4 trillion dollar meat industry. According to MarketsandMarkets.com, in 2018, the global meat substitutes market stood at $4.63 billion.

We are already starting to see this growth today as according to Euromonitor International, the global meat substitutes market grew by about 22% last year and 18% the previous year.

Consumers are starting to shift their opinions at a similar pace as well. In both Australia and Canada, over half of all adults interviewed said they are eating less red meat. A survey by consumer analysts Mintel found that in the UK, 40% of adults surveyed believed that 'These days I eat less meat than I used to do'. Of the younger generations, 28% of 18-24-year-olds agree that 'by 2025, my diet will probably be mostly meat-free'. Have we hit peak-red meat?

We will not be able to meet the world’s rising meat demands with this kind of land use. Source: Our World in Data

Looking at a long term outlook, I don't only want this industry to have an increasing presence in our lives, but I think it's necessary for it to do so. In 2050, we are expecting to have 10 billion people on Earth. That's nearly a 30% increase from today. If already countries like the US dedicate 70% of their agricultural land just to feed cattle, how many more people can we sustain on this same diet? This is not to mention the increasing middle class of developing countries like China who are and will continue to move towards a more western-like diet. I have considerable doubts about whether current meat producers will be able to meet this expansive demand considering their efficiency.

Summary

The plant-based meat industry is poised to become a powerhouse in the food industry. However, the plant-based meat industry is already heavily competitive, which could cause Beyond Meat to struggle to obtain the largest market share. One of the key issues I see right now is that Beyond Meat has not been able to reduce its losses over the last few years despite increasing revenues. Additionally, both Impossible Foods and Beyond Beat rely heavily on their 'beef' burgers and I'd like to see them develop more diversified and equally popular foods. However, once they manage to build a strong customer base with the beyond burger, this shouldn't be too difficult to achieve.

With regard to its IPO, I think the recent volatility seen with the previous IPOs this year will likely affect Beyond Meat’s stock as well. However, as it cools down I think Beyond Meat could be an excellent investment for the long term. Based on the growth of Beyond Meat and of the entire meat substitutes industry, the down risk seems to be minuscule. Based on the potential this industry has and Beyond Meat's low market cap, we could expect to see significant returns as we move into this new age of food.

The Food Revolution is Just Starting. Source: Instagram @beyondmeat

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.