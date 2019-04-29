XLK Weekly: Buyside Breakout Early Week, Price Discovery To 79.46s, A New All-Time High

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK's price action.

As noted in last week's XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher amidst the recent buy-side breakout above prior all-time highs. The primary expectation did play out as buying interest entered early week at prior resistance, driving price higher to 79.46s. Sell excess developed there, driving price lower in pullback to test the breakout area ahead of Friday's close, settling at 78.56s.

NinjaTrader

21-26 April 2019:

This week's auction saw a buy-side breakout attempt develop late in Monday's auction at last week's key supply as buying interest emerged, 77.98s, into Monday's close. Monday's late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher ensued to 78.93s in Tuesday's trade. Minor range extension higher developed in Wednesday's auction to 79.24s, where a minor sell excess developed. Narrow balance ensued, 79.24s-78.86s, before buying interest emerged, 78.90s-79.05s, into Wednesday's close.

A buy-side breakout attempt developed in Thursday's auction, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 79.46s. Sell excess developed here as buyers trapped, 79.29s, driving price lower back into prior balance to 78.44s as the breakout failed. Selling interest emerged into Thursday's close, 78.96s/78.90s. Thursday's late sellers held the auction as the market opened gap lower into Friday's trade, achieving a stopping point 77.72s, where buy excess emerged, halting the sell-side sequence ahead of Friday's close, settling at 78.56s, new all-time highs.

NinjaTrader

This week's auction saw buying interest early week drive price higher in buy-side continuation to new all-time highs. Within the larger context, buy-side continuation develops following the structural buy-side breakout of recent weeks.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week's auction will center upon the market's response to this week's key supply area, 78.80s-79.46s. Sell-side failure to hold at this resistance would target new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure would target key demand clusters below, 76.50s-75s/74s-72.50s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path remains buy-side within the context of a near-term buy-side breakout. Within this near-term context, the intermediate-term (3-6 month) bias shifted buy-side with acceptance above 76.27s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a dramatic move from the levels of extreme pessimism developed early January now to levels of extreme optimism. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level, albeit more muted. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following the momentum low of November 2018, the market developed a stopping point low, which now serves as meaningful support within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January). The market has auctioned from levels of extreme pessimism and now trades near extreme optimism into the multi-year area of extreme bullish sentiment. Bullish sentiment in technology has reached new highs for the year as bullish sentiment in the broad market has paused. This week shows the first decline in bullish sentiment since March. This warrants caution regarding further buy-side potential for technology shares. New all-time price highs are developing as the availability of "greater fools" may be diminishing.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

