Tilt Holdings: Diversified Cannabis Upstart Trading Way Below Peer Group Valuations

$2 US at time of this article and research report, trading below Pre-IPO funding of $4 per share US. 360 Million Shares O/S.

A VERTICALLY-INTEGRATED INFRASTRUCTURE AND TECHNOLOGY CANNABIS COMPANY

The Tipping Point as I like to call it to invest is now, investors are not aware of this budding Cannabis powerhouse, trading at 1/2 the private equity raise price per share of $4 before the Listing last December. Tilt in a short few months has established a dominant position in the U.S.

A "Holding Company" similar to Berkshire Hathaway that touches all areas of the Cannabis Industry:

Tilt Holdings has diversified businesses under their corporate umbrella that service to help over 1,500 Retail outlets in the United States alone in over 40 states. The business model really makes them the "picks and shovels" if you will for MSO's (Multi-State Operators) and also the hundreds of Mom and Pop operators to help them grow their retail operations more efficiently.

Among various services, Tilt offers distribution of products with last mile delivery of goods to Dispensaries via their Blackbird subsidiary, CRM Software to retailers to assist with purchase and planning and legal consumer tracking via their Baker Technologies holding, production facilities to grow white label cannabis products via Sea Hunter, and a fast growing Vape Pen and Cartridge business via Jupiter subsidiary, that also does 70% of their business in private labeling for retailers. All of these offerings in the Cannabis industry makes Tilt Holdings attractive to early investors.

April 18th Investor Presentation (Advised reading powerpoint PDF download)

Tilt went public via a reverse merger in Canada in early December. This allowed them to be listed after raising 119 million in capital at $4 per share US equivalent. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts which is a hot bed for start ups (MIT etc).

The management team and the board is made up of experienced and accomplished executives, many of which have strength in private equity and acquisitions, let alone management of growth businesses in this Cannabis sector. The CEO, Alex Coleman was head of Private Equity as a managing partner for Citicorp Venture Capital and also the Managing Partner of Sea Hunter Therapeutics, another Tilt company holding.

The three U.S. companies in the initially announced merger of private companies in 2018 were Boston-based Sea Hunter, which offers cultivation, retail and capital support to the industry; Denver-based software company Baker Technologies; and Briteside, in Bend, Ore., which offers IT, delivery and other services.

Since the original combination and listing, they have acquired 5 additional businesses. This has formed Tilt Holdings, and this "holding company" seems a bit like the Berkshire Hathaway of Cannabis if you will, which makes sense as they are continuing to acquire private companies with a strong presence in the Marijuana chain or Cannabis eco-system if you will.

Cannabis companies today face numerous challenges when trying to start, build, and operate their businesses. TILT solves these challenges by supporting retailers and brands through customized cannabis products, devices, services, and software.

The Company works with over 1,500 brands and retailers globally, with operations and sales in 40 states, Canada and Europe.

Diversified away from just being another Retailer or Grower of Cannabis

Massive Revenue Growth, Low Valuation: Trading at less than 2x 2019 sales (Price to Sales Ratio) and only 4.6 x Price to EBITDA on 2019 Cannacord Estimates.

TILT posted US $31M of pro forma revenue in Q4 2018 (Assuming all acquired private companies were held and operating in the 4th quarter of 2018 for revenue calculations) and as of January 10, 2019 Canaccord analysts forecasts Company sales of US $461 million for 2019.

We suspect that after the April 30th year end report, the shares may start to move as investors take notice. However, the more likely catalyst will come when they announce updated first quarter results around the third week of May, the market should quickly realize the discount to peer group valuations at that point in our opinion, with as much as 45-47 million in revenues estimated in the first quarter alone.

TILT will operate production facilities in multiple markets across the US and internationally, delivering genetically researched cannabis products through vertically integrated operations, largely through the wholesale market in partnership with retail operators.

The Company will also provide a comprehensive suite of software and services to these same retail partners, helping them connect with over 2 million unique retail customers with knowledge based promotional activities.

Presently, more than 1,000 dispensaries across the U.S, Canada, Puerto Rico and Jamaica are using solutions from Baker Technologies, one of the 3 firms that were merged to form the Tilt Holdings entity.

Image Source: Investor Presentation April 18 2019

“With a presence in a third of all U.S. dispensaries, TILT – through Baker – will have a proven track record of engaging consumers and optimizing dispensary operations and revenue,” added Coleman. “With this capital raise, we are poised to grow our market share and enable more retailers to increase store traffic, revenue and customer loyalty.”... ..."With TILT we are building a technology-driven infrastructure solution to maximize customer engagement and product delivery while also enabling industry participants to scale across new markets with these same systems. We intend to leverage the Business Combination and the net proceeds of the Offering to accelerate our growth across the cannabis industry with a pipeline of infrastructure expansions, acquisitions and partnerships." - Alex Coleman, Co-Chair and CEO- Investor Presentation April 18th

Tilt has about 360 million shares all in per the April 18th Investor Presentation after several recent acquisitions. At $2 per share Tilt has a 720 Million US market cap with projections from Cannacord of 460 million in total revenues in 2019. We estimate about 200 million from growing and cultivation and 200 million from Jupiter Pens and Cartridges alone.

Tilt raised 119 million in the November private offering prior to listing the stock at $4 per share US equivalent. They have used a fair amount of that cash, and newly issued stock to acquire more companies to expand their market reach.

The advantage to these fold in acquisitions is they were private companies and all of them add synergies to their diversified business model, offering services to the Cannabis operators and industry in general. They are partners not necessarily competitors in the space.

Since the IPO, Tile has been very busy in the first 90 days of 2019 quickly putting capital to work via several acquisitions, adding to the 3 companies in the combined entity at the time of listing. Recall that early investors paid $4 per share US, and the stock is trading at 1/2 that level likely due to the arbitrage of the acquisitions and shares issued, though most of them are locked up for 12 months. However, early investors may have exited and taken their money off the table, flooding the market with shares of a company nobody knows much about, yet. This is the time to accumulate shares as they are now starting to get soaked up and volume is swelling.

Perhaps the most interesting of the acquisitions being formerly privately held Jupiter which provides delivery devices for cannabis use. Revenues have been exploding.

Jupiter Research provides category leading devices; addressing the fastest growing segment of the market

• Over 70% of sales are customer branded and products experience a fail rate of <0.5%

• High barriers to entry: patented technology, significant R&D and experienced team

• As an independent company, Jupiter experienced a 400% annual growth rate in 2018

Image Source: April 18th Investor Presentation

With the expansion of use of cannabis related products, many consumers are going to want to have devices that are easy to use in terms of vaporizers, inhaling options, the rapidly expanding use of oil instead of the flower ingestion options, and more. Jupiter has a patent portfolio and a rapidly growing business in this space.

As it stands, if we take a look at Juul for comparison purposes, it may help understand why Tilt acquired Jupiter. Juul is widely known as the E-Cigarette and cartridge company, where growth has exploded. They had 200 million in estimated sales in 2017, 2 Billion in 2018, and will do about 3.4 Billion estimated in 2019. Altria Group, aka Phillip Morris, bought a 35% stake for 12.8 Billion recently. That values JUUL at 38 Billion alone or 19x sales at the time of the acquisition.

Therefore in my opinion, the crowned jewel if you will for Tilt is Jupiter Research (see their website) , whom they bought for 200 million in January this year. Essentially, TILT in my opinion is giving away delivery and distribution at low margins via Blackbird and Software CRM via Baker Technologies in order to gain market share into dispensaries across the US. Jupiter's market share leading pens and cartridges are the real growth and value driver for shareholders of Tilt.

Jupiter had 78 million in revenues in 2018 alone and grew over 400% per Cannacord. If we look further at Jupiter, per Cannacord research , in 2017 E-Pen and Cartridge sales were about 19 Million in revenues. In 2018 they had 78 million in revenues, and in 2019 they are estimated to do 200 million, and this was prior to the fold in acquisition with TILT which gives them more distribution to Dispensaries.

This is 10x growth in a 3 year window! With the acquisition, their Pens and Vape products can be more rapidly distributed into the California market, which is the largest in the US by far, as well as the other states. The Jupiter products, many of which are white label or private label for the retailers to sell, will be on the Blackbird delivery trucks now owned by Tilt.

Considering Altria paid 19x annual sales valuation for JUUL, if we take 10x sales that would value Jupiter alone at 2 Billion in 12 months given their growth rate and market share. This would place the Tilt price per share close to $6 alone based just on the value of Jupiter.

Summary:

The valuation discount relative to other Cannabis Stocks is at extremes

The fourth quarter and year end 2018 report is due out April 30th, but we believe the first quarter report and conference call in mid to late May will be an eye opener for Cannabis investors, and the shares could quickly move higher

Tilt Holdings is diversified across the industry and not subject to just retail, or growing, or limitations other MSO's and or Cannabis players have.

Private Label marketing is great way to avoid the retail battles and still derive massive revenues from the growing and extraction businesses.

Jupiter subsidiary is possibly worth more than the current market cap of Tilt and seems to have been a steal acquisition at 1x expected 2019 revenues.

We believe a fair value is closer to 4x price to sales, which would still be below industry averages with some leading names trading at 4x 2021 estimates (Cresco Labs) , 4x 2019 estimates would put the price per share at $6.60 for Tilt. Another valuation metric is 10x EBITDA which would put the shares around $4.15 per share.

21 Week Post IPO base should start to firm up and rally in the next 30 days as results become public and the conference call outlines 2019 outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRLBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report in part, was first sent to our paying subscribers of TippingPointStocks.com on 4/23/19 at $2.02 per share US. We have 12 month plus holding periods typically advised on our long term research reports.