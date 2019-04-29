Hooker Furniture Probably Should Be Cheap, But Not This Cheap

There are two broad factors at play when it comes to residential furniture manufacturers like Hooker Furniture (HOFT). First, as I've noted for a few years now, Hooker and its peers have shown a noted tendency to contradict expectations. Strong quarters are followed by sudden weakness. A company that looks like it's headed in the wrong direction - as La-Z-Boy (LZB) appeared to be last year - will suddenly see improvement (albeit sometimes simply due to the benefit of easier comparisons). Looking at multi-year performance at HOFT, LZB, Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH), Bassett Furniture (BSET), and even RH (RH), it's simply difficult to find much in the way of consistency in either results or, usually, the companies' respective share prices.

Secondly, the market of late seems to have decided that it will not assign a multiple above ~13x earnings to pretty much any stock in the space. That's not entirely illogical. The aforementioned choppiness in earnings probably merits a discount. It also means that investors should look to take profits when possible, as I've tried to do with several of these stocks in the last five years (including, quite fortunately, HOFT last August), which can lead any rallies to stall out and reverse. Late-cycle concerns suggest lower multiples. Wayfair (W) and Amazon (AMZN) are a threat. Longer-term, there's the question of whether millennials will be able to afford to buy homes, will want to buy homes, and/or will fill those homes with higher-end furniture rather than buying cheaper products and spending the savings on the experiences they prefer.

As a result, the sector looks both cheap and challenged. LZB seems to be the most expensive stock in the group, at about 14x FY19 EPS estimates backing out its net cash. ETH is close, though investors seem to be pricing in at least some chance of a hoped-for turnaround and I wrote in February that the stock didn't look cheap enough. HOFT and BSET are under 10x (the latter, too, backing out its net cash). Even once high-flying RH is back at 12x this year's consensus EPS. Yet looking at the performance of late and the risks going forward, those multiples hardly seem out of line.

Even with those caveats, however, HOFT does look attractive near the lows. I argued for the stock near $50 last year, a case that in retrospect was far too aggressive from a valuation and sentiment standpoint. (HOFT was one of a few bull market mistakes I made at the time, to be honest.) Below $30, however, the case gets more intriguing.

As noted above, HOFT is one of the cheaper stocks in the sector. It should have some exposure to channels that are less cyclical and less exposed to shifts at the high end of the market, in particular. And the company, even with disappointing guidance for fiscal Q1, continues to post reasonably solid numbers. The industry is a big concern, and some investors might simply leave the sector alone for now. But even accounting for those risks, HOFT looks awfully cheap here.

HOFT In a Vacuum

Ignoring the sentiment toward the space, and the external risks, the decline to a two-year low in late December seems like too much - and the modest rally since then too little. Indeed, fiscal 2019 numbers seem to show relatively broad-based strength. Consolidated revenue rose 10.1% year-over-year. The company estimated in the 10-K that a 53rd week added $13.4 million to the figure, a little over two points of growth. Incremental revenue from last year's acquisition of Shenandoah Furniture appears to have added couple of points. Pro forma figures from the 10-K suggest - excluding the 53rd week - a growth rate right at 3% year-over-year.

In the context of the industry, that seems like a decent performance. La-Z-Boy's overall numbers are skewed by acquisitions of dealers and e-commerce play Joybird, but same-store sales growth has been 5% through the first nine months of its FY19. Ethan Allen's wholesale revenue is down YTD. Bassett posted 2%+ wholesale growth in its fiscal 2018 (ending November) before a better fiscal Q1. In that context, 3% growth is middle-of-the-road, but perhaps good enough with HOFT stock near the lows.

Looking closer, the news seems a bit better. Performance strengthened toward the end of the year, with Hooker posting a very solid Q4 even discounting the benefit of the extra week. And each of the segments posted bright spots. In Hooker Branded - the legacy casegoods and upholstery business - revenue rose 7.2%, with units up 6.5% and a modest amount of pricing help. Casegoods - long a trouble spot for the industry as a whole - showed particular strength in Q4, per the 10-K. Margins improved thanks to mix, despite the impact of tariffs on imports from China. Operating income rose 14.1% on top of an 8% increase last year, with margins up 120 bps over the two years. Given that Hooker branded drives about half of profit, the ongoing strength in that business is welcome.

In 2016, Hooker acquired Home Meridian, a lower-priced, lower-margin operator that serves mega-retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST), along with ongoing efforts to penetrate the hospitality channel. HMI has been a modest concern, given ultra-thin margins (sub-5% in FY19) and a large contribution to overall earnings (~36%). As I pointed out after Q1 results last year, HMI had struggled for two straight quarters, and then seemed like the biggest risk to the story given potentially higher input and tariff costs and a change in leadership.

There still are some concerns here, admittedly. Gross margin compressed 90 bps to 16.2% in FY19, driven by tariffs and mix. A "significant customer return" in Q4 hit profitability; CFO Douglas Townsend on the Q4 call noted the issue was in the clubs business, and said HMI had "implemented necessary countermeasures to address that problem". But the return does raise concerns about execution; margins, again, are razor-thin and CEO Paul Toms highlighted the change in leadership as one of the "challenges" the company overall faced last year.

That said, the news is HMI isn't all bad. Per the call, hospitality sales grew sharply after some disappointing results in recent quarters, and a strong pipeline of orders suggests more growth in FY20. Revenue for the year rose 6%, roughly evenly split between unit growth and pricing. Tariffs did hit margins, but seem largely mitigated at this point between sourcing changes and price increases. Operating income still rose against a tough comparison. 'Mega-accounts' now drive 70% of sales - and grew ~10% last year, per the call. E-commerce revenue climbed 41%.

The case for HMI as a driver for Hooker is that it diversifies the company's exposure. Playing on the lower end in clubs, Walmart, and e-commerce gives the company some protection against demographic and cyclical changes on the high end. In the context of external pressures this year - notably tariffs and the exit of a unit CEO who had been in place for nearly two decades - FY19 results seem acceptable, if not spectacular. And there clearly remain growth opportunities in the segment's key channels. Hooker got a great price for HMI (HOFT stock soared on the announcement), and even with a choppy year the business seems to be in reasonably good shape.

In the rest of the business - what Hooker calls 'All Other' - the news seems mixed. Shenandoah drove most of a 32.8% increase in sales, and likely a major chunk of the 56% rise in profits. In fact, given pre-acquisition commentary about Shenandoah's profits, it seems likely the business actually disappointed somewhat. Hooker didn't call out the business' performance on the Q4 call, which generally means there wasn't a significant piece of good news to highlight. And on the Q3 call, Toms noted a plan to restore profitability "back to historical levels" at both Shenandoah and leather/motion unit Bradington-Young.

Upscale Sam Moore also appears to have seen a decline in sales, though the company pointed out in the K that gross profit dollars were stable. H Contract, with targets senior care and assisted living facilities, seems to be growing nicely, and combined with B-Y added ~$1 million in gross profit dollars year-over-year, per the K.

FY19 isn't a spectacular year, necessarily. But it's solid, even in the context of the overall economy. Consolidated margins expanded 40 bps despite tariff impacts and cost inflation elsewhere. Organic sales rose roughly in line with GDP. It hardly seems like the type of year that would lead HOFT shares to drop by roughly 25% - or to trade at a single-digit multiple.

The Risks to HOFT

That said, neither HOFT nor its performance can be analyzed in a vacuum. This is a cyclical industry, and the long-running worry here has to be that performance really hasn't been that great given the performance of the economy, particularly over the past two-plus years. Meanwhile, Hooker is part of a highly cyclical industry in year ten of an economic expansion. It's going to struggle when that expansion inevitably ends. Indeed, between FY08 and FY10, revenue fell 36%. EPS shrunk from $1.58 to $0.28 (and was still $0.47 two years after that).

Those concerns were amplified by commentary from Hooker after earnings. Toms was quoted in the Q4 release as saying that orders for the fourth quarter were "essentially flat" - but fell a whopping 13.6% in February and March, with backlog off some 16%. Toms emphasized that "we expect these are short-term headwinds" - but the nearly 7% sell-off after the strong Q4 report shows that investors aren't necessarily convinced. And the sole analyst EPS estimate for FY20 now projects a 10% decline in earnings this year, on the back of a modest drop in revenue.

So the obvious risk here is that Hooker earnings are near - or maybe at - a peak. A move in tariff rates to 25% still is on the table, which would apply more pressure. (44% of product still comes from China, per the K.) Housing stocks have done better in 2019, but data in that sector still seems mixed. It doesn't necessarily take a quick veer into recession to start pressuring Hooker's profits. With operating margins still under 8%, a bit of operating deleverage here and some input cost pressure there combined can have a real impact. If orders don't recover post-Q1, FY20 earnings can get ugly in a hurry.

Beyond the fundamental concerns, there are trading concerns as well. Excluding RH, the 'middle-tier' furniture plays all have underperformed the bull market of the past three years. In fact, an equal-weighted basket of HOFT, ETH, LZB, BSET, and ETH would actually have declined modestly over that period before dividends.

A similar phenomenon has dogged office furniture plays like Knoll (KNL) and Herman Miller (MLHR) - and both sectors are somewhat reminiscent of U.S. automakers Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) (even accounting for the nice jump in Ford shares on Friday). If the market simply is going to remain focused on, and certain of, out-year cyclical risk, there's not much the companies themselves can do in the meantime to offset those fears. Any near-term improvements and/or growth are overshadowed by the conviction that the end (of growth, anyway) is nigh. There's a sense, then, that a long position in any of the stocks in the space, including HOFT, is fighting the proverbial tape. As such, HOFT looks like a trading vehicle at best and a member of the 'too hard' pile at worst.

Valuation

All that said, HOFT is awfully tempting at these levels - and from here clearly looks like the best option for an investor willing to brave the sector. EV/EBITDA (my calculations, with modest adjustments to FY19 numbers) is 6x. Trailing P/E is 8.6x - but even that understates the case. Hooker's EPS includes amortization of intangibles - back out that ~$0.15 impact, and trailing P/E drops to ~8.2x.

What's interesting about the big drop in HOFT shares is that the stock actually has reversed from receiving a premium to peers last summer to being what looks like the cheapest stock in the space. And even considering the outlook in the Q1 release, that reversal seems odd. Second-half performance was solid. Macro factors don't seem to have changed that much. And most of the multiple compression came before Q1 - indeed, investors have given HOFT some leeway after the report (the stock is down just 4% from pre-earnings levels).

And HOFT really shouldn't be the cheapest stock in the sector. Home Meridian provides some cover against the broad industry risks, given exposure to e-commerce, potential market share gains in hospitality, and its placement in growing mega-retailer/club channels (with more such accounts potentially on the way, per the last two calls). The legacy brands have performed reasonably well during most of the expansion, and near-term orders aside management seems optimistic toward the reception of newer products - and I do believe management merits at least some trust after the last few years.

The question remains: is the cheapest stock in a tough sector worth buying? HOFT faces the proverbial "best house in a bad neighborhood" problem. Near-term returns, in particular, are going to depend on broader sentiment. And there's clearly downside risk to FY20 earnings expectations given the rough start to the year and the recent struggles of middle-range peers like Bassett and Ethan Allen. HOFT might look cheap now based on FY19 numbers, but if peer multiples shrink and FY20 models come down, it may not look nearly as cheap a quarter or two from now.

At $29, however, I still think HOFT probably is worth the risk. The sector has struggled - but it hasn't plunged, and 'cheap' prices often have resulted in reasonable near-term upside. HOFT itself has been a post-dip buying opportunity on several occasions (notably soon after the HMI deal back in 2016, and again after a late 2017 plunge). Hooker has some debt, but only a modest amount (~0.4x EBITDA on a net basis). Expectations for the Q1 report - likely due in early June - are going to be low. Fiscal 2020 should be an easier year than FY19 from an operational standpoint. And even some level of year-over-year decline is priced in.

It really doesn't take much to see a nice bounce here. This is a stock that was trading at ~9x EBITDA/~15x EPS just months ago. Multiples don't need to return to those highs for solid upside from $29. Something close to the worst - for the sector, and for Hooker - seems priced in. In this sector, that's usually been enough for at least a short-term pop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HOFT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.