GlaxoSmithKline And AstraZeneca: 2 Brexit Cancellation Income Plays

The cloud of uncertainty surrounding British companies continues. Now that the 7-month extension of Brexit now until October 31st is firmly in place, it keeps United Kingdom-based companies in the Twilight Zone, sort of like stateless people with no passport. This is keeping British giants at a continued discount, some with pretty attractive dividend yields. Particularly, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) with a yield nearing 6% already, and AstraZeneca (AZN) with a respectable yield of 3.6% for a large stable pharma firm. The Brexit extension increases the chances that the whole process will eventually be cancelled or reversed, whether by outright cancellation or new referendum that reverse the process, and this should bring up the prices of these stocks over the next few months.

The continued uncertainty in the meantime is unnaturally depressing prices because the state of limbo clouds decisions around contracts and existing clients, while creating upward pressures on various commodities which have increased the cost of inputs. Other businesses have been forced to increase inventory/ supply that can involve renting additional storage facilities to hold additional inventory stockpiled for what would amount to an entirely legally contrived emergency. The increase of input cost and increase of inventory both carry a negative impact on profit margin and turnover numbers, hence skewing the actual metrics of a firm. This might sound like an issue for only consumer-focused sector companies, but health care companies are also materially impacted.

GlaxoSmithKline

Is it time to buy GSK assuming Brexit will be cancelled? GSK had an interesting year as the company outperformed the FTSE Health Care Sector, but underperformed the overall FTSE index in 2018.

Data by YCharts

The company experienced a huge drawdown in the fourth quarter of 2018 due to the acquisition of Tesaro. GSK is dominated by its Biopharmaceuticals group which accounts for almost 90% of revenues. The main divisions are Diversified Biopharmaceuticals (20.72% of revenue with 3% of the market), Immune Deficiency Disorders (14.41% of revenue with 46% of the market), and lower respiratory biopharmaceuticals (21.6% of revenue, 37.55% of the market).

GSK has an oligopoly within its two largest sources of revenue which can be good for predictability of cash flow but bad for future growth opportunities. Within the revenue mix, a bulk of total revenue is derived from the US (almost 40%) followed by Europe (around 26% of which the UK makes up 3%). This makes the company more sensitive to FDA requirements and dollar movements as opposed to the Euro. It does have a robust pipeline with 21 Phase I trials, 31 Phase II trials, 13 Phase III trials, and 8 products in Pre-Registration at the end of 2018. Gross margins for the company have been pretty good over the past five years averaging about 66% while operating margins averaged about 23.9%.

Over the past two years, the company has seen a bounce back of net income margins which bottomed out in 2016 at 3.3% and are now at 11.8%. The company however has used debt to fuel this growth and in 2018 issued about $10 billion in long-term liabilities, but over the past couple of years has not been aggressive in buying back shares like others, so more can be put to paying down debt. This increase in borrowing is probably why the company return on equity came down from 2017 to 2018.

The future of GSK will be interesting because the CEO discussed a Joint Venture with Pfizer (PFE) which could accelerate developments within the genetics, advanced technologies, and immune system divisions. It is poised for success within the areas of ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and multiple myeloma. The new treatment option for HIV should be approved within the US in Q2 of 2019 and is scheduled for Q3 approval in the EU. Based on the information available, the company does seem to be poised for growth, and Brexit headwinds should start to die down by the end of the year. It would be hard to find GSK for much cheaper than you can get it now.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca had a similar year to GSK in which it outperformed the industry but underperformed the FTSE with a generally good 2017. Its top two divisions account for almost 40% of revenue. The Other Oncology Biopharmaceuticals Department accounts for 17.20% of revenues but only has a 5% market share (top 5 make up 55%) and Lower Respiratory group makes up 19.26% of revenues and has 18% market share. Over the past five years, the growth rate of the top line has almost been flat. Gross margins for the firm are extremely high at 73.7% average over the past five years, but operating margins over the same period averaged 12.8% with AstraZeneca experiencing margins being cut almost 50% in 2018. Revenue exposure wise, AstraZeneca has 32.8% exposure to the US, 16.6% exposure to China, and 10.8% to the UK. Europe makes up 28% of total revenues which is a good chunk but once the UK is taken out it’s only 17% of revenues which could be disrupted as Brexit drags on.

AstraZeneca’s pipeline is quite robust, with 38 products in Phase I, 45 products in Phase II, 22 products in Phase III, and 24 products in Pre-Registration. The top oncology drugs are still young (less than 5 years old) and will be the catalyst for revenue growth over the next couple of quarters. One thing worth noting is that AstraZeneca has been preparing for Brexit and has various scenarios to ensure that it has access to patients and a viable supply chain, even in the worst case scenario, which seems increasingly unlikely.

AZN has stagnated for 5 years but a technical breakout looks possible after all time highs were just recently challenged. If markets start to believe that Brexit will be cancelled, we could see AstraZeneca climb to a new plateau.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Both companies are dealing with the impact to their businesses, but the near-term upside until the fall will be limited because of the uncertainty around dealings with the EU going forward. On top of that, the National Health Services which is like the Medicare system of the UK will need to adjust to this change and will probably be challenged for talent as the UK continues to suffer from a brain drain from individuals leaving them for other countries with more stable EU relationships. Until Brexit is off the table stagnation could continue for these stocks, but probably not for much longer.

For the cautious investor, a slow scaling in as the new Brexit date approaches could be a good move. For those that are more price sensitive but can deal with increased volatility or minimal returns until October, this might be an optimal entry point.

It has been highlighted that dividend yield for these two companies is currently the highest in pharma. Which company is a better pick will come down to idiosyncratic risk and future opportunities. Based on current metrics and pipelines, GSK would seem to be better, despite its projecting headwinds within main products.

On the other hand, AstraZeneca has a robust pipeline with a ton of opportunities in Phase II and is projecting revenue/EPS growth over the year and during a year where main US competitors might experience a profit recession. This could end up making it the best house on the block. At the end it comes down to preference, current holdings within your portfolio, and the risk/return profile desired by the investor. While both companies have promising futures, AstraZeneca seems to have a better handle of its current business prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GSK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.