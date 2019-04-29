Sell Restructuring Emerge Energy And Buy A Frac Sand Leader In Hi-Crush

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) has had a tough week as it has entered into a debt restructuring settlement with its lenders at the expense of its unitholders after it filed to delay its most recent 10-K. As a high-cost producer with minimal optionality and poor liquidity, the market's latest downturn was enough to bring the company to its knees, while forward-thinking companies like Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) are perfectly positioned in the Permian to benefit from a rebound in sand prices and volumes that are expected to come in the back half of 2018 and beyond. With plenty of low-cost options that E&P companies can take advantage of, along with ample liquidity, Hi-Crush is well positioned for a future rebound once it sheds its MLP status and converts fully into a C-Corp. With little to look forward to for current Emerge Energy unitholders, selling a low-quality stock for a higher quality one in the frac sand space like Hi-Crush might provide some nice future returns as the tide could easily turn for the better for the industry by the end of 2018 and beyond.

Emerge Energy has entered into a restructuring support agreement with its partners and lenders that leaves little to be desired for current unitholders. This explains the recent marked drop in Emerge Energy's unit price compared to a higher quality player in the frac sand space, such as Hi-Crush, which has finally had its unit price stabilize after a horrible end to 2018.

Data by YCharts

Unitholders will vote on the proposed out-of-court agreement sometime before the end of 2019 (unless extended in writing by the parties) where they agree that:

1. Emerge Energy's obligations under its revolving credit agreement will be paid in full.

2. Current noteholders under the note purchase agreement will receive new second lien secured notes and pro rata ownership interests in new common units, representing 100% limited partner interest in the Partnership.

3. If current unitholders agree to these terms in the out-of-court settlement, they would be entitled to a settlement of 5% of the new common units of the Partnership along with out-of-the-money warrants for 15% of the new common units in the Partnership. Of course, all of these "winnings" that current unitholders would receive if they vote yes for the deal are subject to certain types of further dilution, making even these slim pickings potentially even slimmer.

If unitholders vote no to the proposed out-of-court settlement, they should expect the company to formally enter into Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings with the expectation that they will not receive any distributions or property under the Chapter 11 plan. A pretty harsh set of options for current unitholders of a high-cost company in stark comparison to how a low-cost company like Hi-Crush is faring in the latest downturn in pricing and volumes in the frac sand industry.

What led to this precarious position for Emerge Energy are several factors, including, first and foremost, it was a late mover in converting most of its sand production away from Northern White dependence.

Slide from Emerge Energy's Q3 2018 Earnings Call

While Emerge Energy is just now getting itself properly located in key U.S. Basins to benefit from low-cost frac sand production, Hi-Crush was a first-mover in the key Permian Basin back in September of 2017. Hi-Crush also just recently finished up opening its Kermit 2 plant in Q4, 2018, doubling its potential volumes in the region. Having lower quality Texas brown frac sand plants located in the Permian is a huge cost savings for Hi-Crush instead of the transportation costs associated with higher quality Northern white frac sand sites in places such as Wisconsin. Not only was Emerge Energy late to the game in getting plants up and running in key US Basins, it also does not own and operate nearly as many train terminals as the bigger and more diversified Hi-Crush does. Hi-Crush has exposure to Northern White sand as most frac sand companies do, but it means it owns and operates many of the train terminals it uses, it saves money compared to much of the competition, as well as giving its cargoes logistical priority when winter weather shows up or when demand outstrips supply in boom times.

Hi-Crush also has options it can offer its customers in the Permian, including PropStream and Silo options to transport and store sand from the mine to the well, according to the customer's desires.

Slide from Hi-Crush's Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference

Hi-Crush's support systems can help make life much easier for E&P customers for an additional cost that goes straight into Hi-Crush's pockets once the equipment and crews are set up. Emerge Energy has been late to the last-mile solution game as well, as it is currently evaluating options and is just now trying to figure out how to offer additional solutions. This means that, currently, the main way Emerge Energy can compete is on price and location, which leaves it vulnerable to churn when things get tough and customers have to pick and choose who the winners and losers are in a down market. Hi-Crush sold 51% of its sales volumes in Q4, 2018, to E&Ps, which was up from 40% in Q3, 2018, as it continues to win market share of some of the Permian's most sought-after customers. 36% of Hi-Crush's Permian volumes are now sold through PropStream, which now exceeds the volumes that it sells directly at its mine gate.

Finally, one of the reasons Emerge Energy has been a late-mover in the evolution of the frac sand industry is because of its debt problem which its restructuring aims to fix. Just a quick look at one of the company's earnings call slides from late 2018 shows how much money they have had to raise through equity and debt all while trying to expand into low-cost areas while growing a last-mile program from the ground up.

Slide from Emerge Energy's Q3 2018 Earnings Call

Compare this to Hi-Crush which already has two core plants up and running in the Permian, an owned and operated terminal system for most of its Northern White sand, and a mature PropStream option to go with a brand new Silo-based system that is now well underway. It has all of this in place with a sustainable capital position, strong cash and liquidity, no maintenance covenants to worry about, and a debt/EBITDA ratio ~2.2x, which is right around what many companies operate around.

Slide from Hi-Crush's Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference

This means that Hi-Crush can and will survive the current downturn in the market from pipeline bottlenecks and should have more upside than many of its competitors when volumes and pricing potentially pick up again in the back half of 2019 and beyond.

Slide from Hi-Crush's Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference

Emerge Energy looks like a poor bet for current unitholders as they will at best receive pennies on the dollar and could easily expect even that to be significantly diluted over time as the company tries to dig itself out of the hole it has dug itself into. If investors want to continue to play in the upcoming potential of the frac sand industry, consider a leader in the industry who has key plants in place in the Permian, an owned and operated distribution network for its Northern White sand, last-mile solution optionality that is taking more and more market share from its competition, and a financially solid base that can withstand extended downturns in the market. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.