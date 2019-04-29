Buy Kohl's For Execution, Amazon Is A Bonus

Shares of Kohl’s (KSS) popped over 10% on news that the company would expand its Amazon (AMZN) returns program to its entire store base. This news is certainly an incremental positive, as some analysts believe the program drove a 9% comp store sales growth in Chicago compared to a 1% comp elsewhere in 2018. The program logically seems to make sense, even if the analysis overstates the impact.

However, I think Amazon is a small part of the story. In fact, Michelle Gass and her team have done a wonderful job executing operationally and from a capital allocation perspective. The results speak for themselves, and given the elevated valuations I have seen across the entire market, Kohl’s looks like one of the few cheap stocks I follow, trading at roughly 10x free cash flow with the ability to grow per share intrinsic value at a 5-7% clip in addition to a 3.9% dividend. Let’s look at the operational and capital allocation initiatives that make the stock undervalued, worth $80-85 per share.

Operational excellence shines

Critics love to lambast companies for trailblazing, but I believe it is clear that Kohl’s management team is not afraid to pilot programs and take risks to drive traffic into stores. Kohl’s not only experimented with Amazon, Kohl’s also announced a partnership with Planet Fitness (PLNT) open ten gyms within Kohl’s stores to drive traffic into stores and potentially reduce real estate costs. This is similar to the strategy that major mall operators like Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) is pursuing—adding fitness and experiences to malls, or in the case of Kohl’s, free standing stores, to help drive traffic.

In addition, Kohl’s is experimenting with outfit bars in Chicago and Philadelphia locations that are curated and mirrored on social media. I’m not sure if this will work, but it could be a reason for customers to visit the store, and with a changing assortment, visit monthly.

Every traffic driving initiative will not work, but if the right ones stick and drive traffic, I think Kohl’s will be well positioned to drive comp growth. In fact, it should be noted that Kohl’s same-store sales grew 1.7% y/y in 2018 on top of 1.5% growth in 2017, leading to a 2-year stacked comp of 3.2%. This comes in tandem with Kohl’s wisely reducing its selling square footage, thus sales per square foot rose for the second consecutive year to $231. This metric isn’t as relevant as it was back when I initially became an analyst in the Dark Ages, but it nevertheless represents likely flattish asset productivity, assuming online sales are driving a large portion of the comp.

In addition to solid traffic driving initiatives, I see Kohl’s engaging in some interesting merchandising decisions. Gass noted on the earnings call that 67% of women in the United States wear a size 14 or greater, and Kohl’s sees opportunity to expand with its own private label launch in this category, as well as through some merchandising initiatives with Nike (NKE). Kohl’s is also bringing in exclusive product from Nine West, a formerly famous fashion brand. I’m not sure if the revival will be successful, but I can appreciate Kohl’s taking a risk on a once-popular brand rising again.

Overall, between interesting partnerships and merchandising, Kohl’s is driving comp growth, which drives earnings growth. Operating income grew 3.4% y/y to $1.5 billion with operating margin up 10 basis points y/y to 7.2% of sales. This is particularly impressive because competing retailers have experienced declining operating margins due to combination of higher labor and freight costs.

Ultimately, adjusted EPS jumped 34% y/y to $5.60 per share. This excludes $104 million in one-time costs, and is bolstered mostly by the significant reduction in tax expense caused by the US tax cuts. Kohl’s retired 1.7% of shares outstanding as well, but that capital allocation is only a small part of the story.

Debt reduction provides flexibility

Debt has been the downfall of many a successful business, and it has played a prominent role in sinking retailers like Payless Shoes and Toys ‘R Us. Kohl’s “only” reduced its share count by 1.7% in 2018 when it had the capacity to reduce a significantly greater amount of shares. However, the company opted to retire debt, reducing long-term debt by $943 million, while incurring a premium of about $46 million to do so. This equates to reduction of about one third of total debt outstanding.

In retiring this debt, Kohl’s adjusted debt (which includes rent expense) to adjusted EBITDAR fell from 2.54x to 2.16x. This figure will likely fall below 2x in the coming year or two, and overall, Kohl’s will be in a great position to withstand any of the volatility inherent in the cyclical retail industry which is structurally being disrupted by e-commerce. Flexibility positions Kohl’s to invest and improve the business as necessary.

Kohl’s also increased its quarterly dividend by 10% to $0.67 per share, improving overall returns of capital. While I generally prefer buybacks to dividends, it is hard to criticize any company for returning excess capital to shareholders. At current prices, the yield equates to 3.9%, and it contributes to the per-share return profile.

Kohl’s looks undervalued

At just 10x free cash flow, shares of Kohl’s look relatively cheap. I believe the market is underestimating the execution and capital allocation story at Kohl’s. Gass has done a wonderful job of improving comps through innovative partnerships coupled with the reduction of capital intensity in the business while improving returns of capital to shareholders and cleaning up the capital structure.

Overall, I believe shares are worth $80-85 per share on a DCF basis, though I believe there is upside if margin trends remain stable and additional upside if the nationwide program of Amazon leads to mid-single digit comp growth versus the current plan of 0-2%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KSS, AMZN, BPY, NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.