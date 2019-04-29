Proofpoint: Buy The Post-Earnings Weakness

With the stock down over 5% on Friday, valuation dipped to an attractive level where investors could pick up an industry-leading name for just ~6x 2020 revenue.

Q1 revenue and billings both came in ahead of management's guidance and consensus expectations, something that has become the norm for the company.

Despite reporting another strong quarter, Proofpoint (PFPT) guided to softer-than-expected Q2 billings growth, sending the shares down over 5% the following day. However, for the full-year, management raised their guidance for both revenue and billings. For the quarter, revenue and billings both came in ahead of consensus expectations and EPS was in line.

The stock was very weak on Friday, ending the day down over 5%. However, I believe this is a bit of an overreaction as management remains very confident in their full-year guidance. In fact, management raised guidance for the full-year, despite providing a Q2 billings estimate that was below consensus estimate. I believe now is a good buying opportunity as the bar has been set low for next quarter's earnings with the company remaining confident about the second half of the year.

PFPT was beaten down badly during the late 2018 correction. The stock was down over 30% from their all-time highs and a recovery was not concretely in sight. Many other tech/security names recovered during January; however, PFPT did not make as much headway.

I have previously written about this name, being very bullish after their Q3 earnings report when the stock was in the low $80s. PFPT remains one of the leading players in the email security market and their recent acquisition of Wombat further extends their reach into awareness training.

Q1 Earnings and Guidance

During Q1, PFPT generated $202.9 million of revenue, an increase of 25% yoy and was ahead of consensus estimates for $199 million, resulting in a 2% revenue beat. The company has an impressive history of beating top line estimates, even during more difficult market conditions. Despite billings growth decelerating from last quarter's very impressive 43% yoy growth, billings of $215 million grew 15% and was slightly ahead of consensus estimates.

In addition, EPS of $0.34 was in line with consensus expectations of $0.34 However, there was ~$0.05-0.06 impact from a new SEC regulation, and excluding this impact, EPS would have easily beat consensus estimates.

Gross margins continue to remain healthy and near the high end of software security companies. In Q1, gross margins were 78%, slightly better than 77% in the year ago period.

Software companies have a unique ability to significantly increase their operating expenses, such as S&M, R&D, and G&A, given their high gross margin nature. Operating margin was 11.3%, expanding from 10.3% in the year ago period. As PFPT continues to grow their revenue stream and recurring revenue base, they will have the optionality to decrease operating expenses in order to increase their cash flow.

However, right now investors should be more focused on the high revenue growth trend and PFPT's ability to continue their dominance and expand their global reach. Once PFPT has scaled enough, they can "sacrifice" some of their operating expenses in order to generate more cash flow. Software names such as PFPT are valued based on forward revenue for a reason; once they scale, these companies can reduce expenses in order to become profitable.

Management also provided guidance for Q1 and updated guidance for 2019.

Starting with Q2, revenue is expected to be $210-212 million, with gross margins expected to reach 78%. PFPT has set themselves up nicely for a potential beat-and-raise throughout the year. Free cash flow of $25-27 million represents ~12.3% at the midpoint, impressive for a company growing 25%+. Billings are expected to be $228-230 million, which was slightly below consensus estimates for the quarter. However, this is not overly-concerning since full year guidance was actually raised. Finally, management expects EPS of $0.34-0.37 for the quarter.

Management also raised their guidance for FY19, with revenue of $874-878 million, up from $870-874 million. The raise was slightly larger than the recent quarter's revenue beat, implying the core business is performing well with expectations for this to continue. I continue to see this is a somewhat conservative guidance for the remainder of the year and would expect to see another beat-and-raise quarter in a few months.

Billings are expected to be in the range of $1.062-1.066 billion, which was slightly ahead of consensus estimates of $1.06 billion for the full year. Even though Q2 billings were softer than expected, full-year guidance remains healthy. Finally, EPS for the full year is expected to be $1.43-1.49 with management noting a sizable impact from the new tax standard, which could have a $0.25 impact to full-year EPS.

Valuation

Since the late 2018 correction, PFPT's stock was put in the penalty box for an underserved period of time. As many other software security names started to break from the 2018 lows, PFPT's stock did not have the same reaction. It wasn't until the Q4 report when the stock finally showed some life. Since their late 2018 low, the stock is up over 60% and has been one of the best-performing names in the market.

Some of PFPT's closest competitors include Mimecast (MIME) and CyberArk (CYBR). Though, all of these companies have seen their valuations and stock prices take a hit over the past few months.

The above chart is interesting as we can see that it wasn't too long ago when PFPT traded at a several turn premium to MIME and CYBR. However, as the market corrected during the later part of 2018, the multiples of all three companies essentially converged around 5x and have traded in a similar fashion since then.

When looking solely at PFPT, I used management's guidance of $874-878 million for 2019 revenue, which implies a ~22% growth for the year. However, I believe PFPT is doing all of the right things and the underlying trends in the email security market will push PFPT's revenue closer to $885 million by year-end.

Taking into account PFPT's closing price on Friday of $124.55, PFPT has a market cap of $6.9 billion. Including their $257 million of cash and investments, they have a current enterprise valuation of ~$6.6 billion. When looking at management's midpoint revenue guidance of $876 million, PFPT currently trades at ~7.5x multiple based on their guidance. This stock remains relatively cheap.

At a 9x multiple, which PFPT was trading at not too long ago, PFPT would have an enterprise value of just under $8 billion. Using management's FY19 guidance for 58.8 million shares outstanding, this would result in a $135 price target. Though this seems very optimistic at this point, PFPT continues to demonstrate why they are the leader in this market. Revenue growth will remain in the mid-20s through FY19 and likely low-20s into FY20. With very stable near-80% gross margin and FCF margins expanding, this is a great name to own through the cycle and for the long term.

If I were to be a bit more aggressive than the above analysis, we could see 2019 revenue ending near $885 million and assuming a deceleration in revenue growth to 20%, we could see 2020 revenue of $1.06 billion. Using the above ~$6.6 billion current enterprise value, PFPT currently trades just over 6x 2020 revenue, a cheap multiple to pay to own a fast growth, industry-leading software name.

PFPT faces a few risks in this market. First, if their recent acquisition of Wombat does not prove to provide synergies or incremental revenue, they may experience a slowdown in top line growth and margin compression. Competition in the marketplace is likely to remain intense and is likely to grow over the coming years.

