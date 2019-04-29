SPX: Is The Train Leaving The Station?

It has been suggested that the answer to the puzzle of why so many investors remain reluctant to jump aboard the U.S. equity bull market is because of the slow, gradual nature of the rally since February. One observer recently stated that retail investors would finally embrace the bull and buy stocks with both hands when the major indices accelerate and move sharply higher. In today’s report we’ll examine this claim as I make the case that a runaway-type move is unlikely to occur anytime soon. Instead, participants should expect a continuation of the measured and orderly pace of the upward trend in the major indices in the coming months.

For most of the last four months, the naysayers of the stock market’s recovery were incessant in their claims that bear market conditions still prevailed. They further stated that the rallies in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite Index, while impressive, were nothing more than extended short-covering rallies that would soon enough meet their terminus. After the events of the last few days, however, all but the most stubborn bears are now forced to admit that this is no bear market. The Nasdaq and SPX achieved new record highs last week and in doing so confirmed that bull market conditions prevail.

Source: BigCharts

With that in mind, the question now facing the fence-sitters with limited exposure to equities is what will it take to convince them to embrace the bull? Given the extraordinary damage inflicted to their psyches in the 2008-09 collapse, it would not surprise if they persisted in their steadfast refusal to own stocks. I would argue that one reason for the remarkable tenure of the bull market which began in 2009 is this very refusal of small investors to participate. After all, heavy participation among retail investors has historically resulted in increased market volatility, which in turn discourages long-term “buy-and-hold” positions while encouraging short-term trading.

Regardless of the reasons behind the bull’s longevity, there’s no disputing that small-time, non-professional investors have been missing from the market for many years now. And if they haven’t been enticed to buy equities after the immense gains of the past 10 years, they aren’t likely to return anytime soon.

As for the notion that the recent breakout in the SPX is a case of the proverbial “train” leaving the station, it’s doubtful that this represents the start of a “blow-off” or runaway-type move. Although many stocks in the tech and real estate sectors have recently made new 52-week highs, there isn’t yet enough participation from other major sectors to justify a powerful, sustained rally. Before the market is ready to explode higher, we should ideally see more participation in the retail stocks, banks, broker/dealers, and other segments which are typically at the the forefront of a runaway rally. Instead, most of the leading segments of this rally have been fairly conservative in nature (e.g. utilities, real estate equities, consumer staples). That hardly suggests that this stock market is a barreling freight train.

Far from being problematic, the conservative nature of the broad market rally is highly desirable from a bull’s perspective. A gentle rise is far more preferable than an unsustainable vertical rally which soon becomes exhausted. For that reason, investors should be thankful that the public remains estranged from the stock market since it increases the likelihood that the bull market will continue for an extended period. It’s only when retail investors shed their reticence that the big problems are likely begin for the bulls.

Returning to the immediate-term (1- 4 week) outlook, the strength of this market remains primarily in the NYSE. On the Nasdaq, the number of stocks making new 52-week lows continues to be slightly above normal. This isn’t enough to suggest a bearish climate for the tech sector, but it does tell us that there is at least a small undercurrent of weakness in the Nasdaq which needs to improve before investors can delve headlong into initiating new long positions in tech stocks.

The NYSE, by contrast, remains smooth and strong below the immediate surface. This observation is validated by the fact that new 52-week lows on the Big Board have consistently remained below 40 for the vast majority of the year to date. Moreover, the new high/new low ratio has remained positive and is often around five-to-one. That’s a sign that the incremental demand for equities remains strong. What’s more, since we’ve established that the small retail investor remains absent from this market it can be assumed that informed investors are doing most of the buying. Informed buying is high quality buying and isn’t likely to precipitate a bear market.

I anticipate that the conservative and defensive areas of the market will continue to outperform the SPX and lead the way higher in the coming weeks and months. One such area which I’ve focused on in recent months is the consumer staples sector, which has been a strong performer so far this year. Shown below is the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), shown below. Consumer staples are coming into their own as a top choice for conservative individual and institutional investors, especially given the strength of the U.S. economy of late. As per my recommendation in recent months, I continue to lean bullish on the consumer staples and I also recommend that investors follow up their exposure to this sector ETF with a conservative stop-loss strategy.

Source: BigCharts

As I previously intimated, the continued refusal of investors and fund managers to buy equities with both hands is an encouraging sign from a contrarian perspective. It shows that many retail investors are still quite skeptical about the bull market’s staying power. There’s also plenty of money on the sidelines to fuel additional market gains in the coming months. What’s more, there is more than enough short interest to keep the market buoyant by way of the periodic short-covering rally. In view of this anecdotal evidence, investors are still justified in maintaining a bullish stance.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.70 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing industrial, consumer staples, and financial sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.