Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - April 28, 2019

Deal Spotlight

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG) climbed 1.74% to close the week at $15.17. This is a $0.83 discount to the $16.00 per share offer from BBX. There were no filings made during the week. This gain is due to two factors. Firstly, bargain hunting, as investors look to pick up the stock cheaply following last week's decline. Secondly, the gain was also influenced by the ongoing disagreement with Bass Pro regarding the cancellation of the Company’s access to the Bass Pro marketing channels. BXG received a letter from Bass Pro on April 18, extending the timeframe to cure until April 27 so as "To allow time for further review and good faith discussion...”. In a press release dated April 22, BXG added that their exposure level to this issue "would be less than $20 million".

Having read the details of this release and in light of these comments, we expect a satisfactory resolution to this disagreement. We expect the deal to complete successfully even if it takes a longer than we originally forecasted. We were keen to add to our small position in BXG around the $14.50 level at the start of the week. Unfortunately, we just missed our chance. We do not see the need to add to our position at these higher levels even though the spread is still attractive, currently offering 6.67%. A dividend of $0.17 will be paid on May 15 with the stock going ex-div on Tuesday, April 30. Additional discussion and analysis can be found at M&A Updates: The Relationship Between Bluegreen Vacations And Bass Pro Seems To Be Worse Than Initially Thought by Special Situation Investor.

Deal Specifics

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) declined an additional 2.49%, or $2.75, continuing a series of weekly declines. The spread now stands at 6.15%. The tender offer from Roche was originally expected to close April 2. However, the second tender offer deadline saw only 26.1% of the outstanding stock tendered. This is down from 29.4% when the original closing date passed. The extension now runs until June 3. Like before, the parties have withdrawn the HSR filing and intend to refile on or around May 9th. Clearance is expected on May 24. As this is a tender offer, the waiting period will expire 15 days later. This low take up of the tender offer continues to weigh on the stock. A prior comment from Roche, "All terms and conditions of the offer shall remain unchanged during the extended period" has clearly not inspired traders to speculate on a higher bid forthcoming. The large downside, should the offer not complete, significantly increases the risk associated with this deal. We took a small position previously, but we now believe that was somewhat premature. Even if the HSR refiling is not expected to be an issue and the premium offered to ONCE stockholders should be sufficient to obtain the required tender threshold, we do expect more spread volatility before closure.

Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) was the second worst performer this week declining 1.32%. With no news announced regarding the $33.15 offer from Waste Management (WM) the stock appears to have succumbed to a bout of profit taking following the initial deal euphoria. The spread has subsequently widened to 2.38%. We have no position in this stock but are looking to initiate a position if the spread widens further. This appears to be a relatively safe deal with existing commentary praising the merits of the deal.

Merger Arbitrage & Market Data

The broader market saw more impressive gains for the week. Traders were pleased by the uptrend in corporate earnings allaying fears of stock market overvaluations. U.S. GDP came in stronger than expected although analysts warn this could be due to rising inventories which may depress future economic data. The S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) finished up 1.18% for the week.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the MNA ETF produced another negative return to finish the week down by 0.32%. The hedging strategy for stock financed deals used by this product is capable of exhibiting such a disparity to the performance of the SPY. By not shorting the acquirer stock in the correct proportions, this ETF exposes itself to unnecessary fluctuations. Despite articles written in support of this product, the continued negative performance shows its shortcomings. (You can read more about the MNA ETF in the "Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited Website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 12 losers to 7 winners last week. There were no non-movers and 1 cash position. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com declined by 0.22%. The standard deviation of returns of 0.88% was in line with the long-term average. The negative performance of the portfolio was largely attributed to the decline of 4 individual stocks each with a drop of more than 1%.

The portfolio of cash spreads widened during the week as existing deals experienced issues discussed above. Perhaps surprisingly the average spread has not widened as much as expected, highlighting the positive effects of diversification. The top 20 discount spreads now offer an average of 2.34%. Going forward, the T20 portfolio has 18 deals and 2 vacant spots filled by cash.

Merger Arbitrage Strategy

Positive portfolio performance going forward has even greater diversity than in previous months following the widening of specific spreads during the week. The portfolio is no longer as reliant on a small number of spreads with the capacity to move profitably as noted in a previous article. Although PACB is still the largest spread it is closely followed by BXG and ONCE.

However, new deals are not appearing as fast as we would like. This is unfortunate. Merger activity appears to be brisk but not so much in the cash deal space. The portfolio continues to struggle to maintain a full complement of takeover targets. New deals that are slowly replacing the more established names are more sensitive to market movements going forward. As the market approaches new highs, we may experience a period of both euphoria and indecision as traders grapple with stock valuations. This could cause spreads to move away from fundamental deal characteristic underpinnings.

Only a handful of the spreads on our top 20 list (available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) are not above the level of return available for simply holding cash, circa 2.45% pa. These may not justify inclusion in your own portfolio but do qualify under our rules and promote the strategy of portfolio diversification. However, without the possibility of a higher offer the only option for a sufficient return is for the deal to close prior to the official guidance. We discuss deal closing schedules and how understanding this facet of merger arbitrage can help to maximize profitability in a previous article. In light if this, we retain our positive outlook for the profitability of merger arbitrage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXG, ONCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.