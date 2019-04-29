Repligen: Another Deal, Another Impressive Organic Growth Number

The company and its management is doing an amazing job, as the good news is unfortunately is priced in.

Repligen (RGEN) is a very interesting business which I have last checked upon in the summer of 2017. The company is relatively small but is growing rapidly through both organic growth and savvy deal-making, playing a key role in the emergence of so-called biologics-based drugs.

I applauded management for making good moves as shares have increased by a factor of about 10 times between 2012 and 2017, which has killed all the appeal with shares trading at $44 at the time, while I pegged realistic earnings power in 2020 at just a dollar per share. By now, shares have risen another 50% in less than two years as deals and organic growth performance continues to be impressive, yet I still cannot push myself to buy the premium valuation.

The Business

Repligen is a nearly $200 million business focused on bioprocessing innovation. The company is essentially addressing the needs for single-use and flexible manufacturing. The company focuses on differentiated products with improving brand recognition and disruptive technologies at the earlier stage of adoption.

Rapid growth from $100 million in sales in 2016 to nearly double that amount last year is driven by a combination of deal-making and organic growth, as the latter is rather impressive in the high-double digits last year. Roughly 80% of the business comes from consumables with the remainder from equipment. Revenue split suggests that the slight majority comes from filtration, complemented by proteins and chromatography.

As referred to above, Repligen has been able to grow quickly thanks to a combination of bolt-on deal-making and organic growth. In recent years, the company made some deals including Atoll, TangenX and Spectrumlabs.com, all welcomed by investors as the company has proven to be a savvy deal-maker.

The (Long-Term) Goals

Repligen has seen a solid year in 2018 in which revenues grew by 37% to $194 million with nearly half of total growth achieved on an organic basis. The company reported adjusted operating earnings of $39 million and GAAP earnings of $26 million on the same metric. On the bottom line, adjusted earnings of $33 million and net earnings of $17 million were reported, with adjusted earnings totalling $0.73 per share. While a sizeable deal of the difference between both earnings metrics stems from acquisition and amortisation costs, $0.09 per share in non-cash interest expenses is adjusted for as well, not really realistic in my eyes.

For 2019, the company guided for $218-$225 million in sales, driven by 13-17% organic growth and zero impact from deal-making. Adjusted earnings are seen at $38-$40 million, at about $0.81-$0.86 per share.

Note that expectations are sky-high despite net cash balances of $197 million and a diluted share count of 46 million shares. That means that at $57 per share, and holding about $4 in net cash, shares trade at a more than 60 times earnings multiple based on 2019 adjusted earnings! With operating assets valued at $2.4 billion, the company trades at 12 times sales multiples associated with the hot SaaS IPOs currently!

High multiples are explained by the rosy prospects for the business as the company has laid out a guidance calling for sales at $400-$500 million by 2023, implying that sales will more than double in the coming 5 years at worst, as adjusted margins are seen at 25%.

The Good News Show

Despite trading at high multiples already, shares have made a convincing move higher. Remember that this was just a $3 stock in 2012 to rally to the mid-60s by November of last year, before pulling back to the $50 mark by the end of 2018 amidst the general sell-off in the market.

Trading at $57 earlier this week, shares moved up 20% to a high of $69 per share on the back of solid preliminary first quarter results and another nice bolt-on deal. To start with the results, first quarter preliminary revenues rose by 35-37% to $60-$61 million which means that an upward revision to the full year sales outlook is just a matter of time. Adjusted earnings for the quarter are seen at $0.27-$0.28 per share, compared to $0.17 per share last year, indicating earnings trend comfortably above the dollar mark.

More good news is the fact that the company has found another acquisition target. The company is spending $240 million to acquire C Technologies. Note that the existing net cash balances will entirely be wiped out following the deal as deal terms dictate $192 million in cash being paid. The remaining $48 million in stock means that about 0.7 million shares will be issued.

The company generated $23.7 million in sales last year, indicating that C Technologies is acquired at 10 times sales, a modest discount to Repligen's own valuation, although far from cheap of course. Sales are seen at $27-$29 million this year, indicating similar growth rates as Repligen, although Q1 was very strong. C Technologies has developed the SoloVPE product line, a standard for measuring protein concentration in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The deal brings a fourth division on top of its current business, creating more diversification all geared towards rapidly growing segments, as C Technologies is a market leader in its segment. Greater presence allows for synergies and accelerated growth as well as the company already outlined a guidance for sales of 33 million next year, plus or minus a million. With the usage of low-yielding cash, the deal is expected to be accretive to earnings, although this impact has not been quantified.

What Now?

Having risen to $69 per share, while the share count increases to 49 million shares, the unleveraged business is valued at $3.4 billion as I will not rule out a $260 million revenue number this year, still translating into sky-high multiples at 13 times sales. While adjusted earnings could top a dollar, earnings multiples remain very high as well of course.

While the business could be a takeover target at some point for strategic reasons, reality is that the value of the company rises rapidly, including through the issuance of shares on occasion. For now, multiples remain sky-high, driven by a very strong track record of very impressive organic growth and savvy deal-making, as the latest deal only confirms this picture, let alone the first quarter results which were very impressive.

When I last looked at the shares following the purchase of Spectrum in the summer of 2017, shares were trading around $40 as I saw appeal emerging if the shares were to fall back to their $20s, but shares only fell to $30 in early 2018 as I have not been a buyer of that dip.

With realistic earnings power now pegged at little over a dollar and the business operating with a flat net cash position, I need a big retreat to the $40s before seeing appeal, yet I do not expect to see such a retreat anytime soon.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.