Merger Arbitrage Mondays - April 29, 2019

Entegra Financial announced that its board determined that the cash consideration offer of $30.18 from First Citizens Bank was a superior proposal to the agreement with SmartFinancial.

Merger activity decreased last week with three new deals announced and one pending deal closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 71 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 4 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 31 Stock Deals 15 Stock & Cash Deals 12 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 61 Total Deal Size $860.06 billion

The acquisition of USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) by Knauf on April 24, 2019. It took 317 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.83 04/30/2019 41.78% 15248.04% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) $7.48 $5.54 06/30/2019 34.99% 206.01% INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $1.66 06/30/2019 33.73% 198.60% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $51.05 $42.58 06/30/2019 19.88% 117.06% MXWL 02/04/2019 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) $4.75 $4.2 06/30/2019 13.10% 77.09% WCG 03/27/2019 Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) $297.89 $264.87 06/30/2020 12.47% 10.63% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) $7.50 $6.87 06/30/2019 9.17% 53.99% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $7.35 06/30/2019 8.84% 52.06% ONCE 02/25/2019 Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) $114.50 $107.87 06/30/2019 6.15% 36.18% BXG 03/04/2019 BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) $16.00 $15.17 05/15/2019 5.47% 124.81%

