Why Biogen Could Be A Buy At These Levels

When Biogen (BIIB) discontinued phase 3 trials of aducanumab, a monoclonal antibody Alzheimer's disease, the stock plunged around 30%. Even its first-quarter earnings report, which included a massive share buyback announcement, failed to move the stock. Does Biogen deserve to stay in the doghouse or should investors seeking value start a position in the beaten-down stock?

Strong First Quarter

Biogen’s strong first-quarter results should have given investors more confidence in the company’s near-term prospects. The company reported revenue growing by 11.5% to $3.49 billion. Net income grew 20.1% to $1.41 billion while diluted EPS (non-GAAP) grew by 29%.

Biogen stock in the last three months:

Share Buyback

In the technology world, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) announced it would back $5 billion of its shares after its deal with Qualcomm (QCOM) failed. Similarly, Biogen said it would buy $5 billion of its shares following the discontinuation of a drug for Alzheimer’s disease. And just as NXPI’s stock buyback helped drive the stock higher by 35% year-to-date, Biogen could recover just the same. What Biogen needs, of course, is proof to investors that its core and emerging business will grow.

Biogen has $1 billion left in its $5 billion share buyback plan.

Headwinds

Biogen’s discontinuation of aducanumab is a clear setback, but by ending the study, the company may strategize its approach in treating the disease. It has BAN2401 (phase 2) and Elenbacestat, which targets beta-amyloid. It plans to advance its plans and programs in Alzheimer's disease.

Biogen’s portfolio looks promising as the company heads into the early 2020s and beyond. Still, today’s portfolio is narrow in the neuroscience and MS franchise:

Source: Biogen

TECFIDERA, a drug treating MS, has 514 patents that expire in 2028. Management is confident that it will prevail in the challenges against its IP:

We continue to believe we have valid patents. Nonetheless, we are appropriately preparing for all possible outcomes. Importantly, ahead of the outcome of the IPR and District Court and the Litigations, we shall have the opportunity to launch.

Source: SA Transcript

Regarding the upcoming competition for SPINRAZA, the company believes the drug will still be the standard of care in SMA for years to come. Already, 7,500 patients are on SPINRAZA and another 7,000 in clinical trials. Even more impressive is the drug’s safety profile. 100% are able to sit without support while 88% are able to walk either with assistance or independently.

Opportunity

If investors agree the company’s four key priorities ahead will lead to long-term growth, the stock’s drop in recent months is an opportunity. What are those priorities? First, it will focus on clinical trial execution and optimizing its resources with up to 10 mid to late-stage readouts by the end of 2020. Second, it will diversify the business. Third, it will expand the indication and advance its pipeline. And fourth, it will balance the risk in its pipeline.

Growth Without Aducanumab

Biogen always had a Plan A for growth even without aducanumab. Improving its pipeline and developing its neuroscience portfolio are the expected steps the company will take. Improving operational performance and efficiency also are to be expected. Spending the R&D in BAN2401 and elenbecestat are the near-term bets that Biogen will take that will offset the disappointment from aducanumab.

Risk Mitigation

Since Biogen has ongoing studies between now and 2H/2020 that do not have a determined mechanism of the disease or the pathogenic mechanisms not really well understood, it must mitigate the risks. It's doing so by using genetically validated pathways and biomarkers neuroimaging. It's also seeking later-stage assets that have meaningful clinical datasets. This would mitigate the overall risk levels of its portfolio.

Valuation

25 analysts covering BIIB stock have a price target of $261, implying the stock has an upside of 13.5% (per tipranks). Conversely, investors could estimate the company’s fair value by using the future cash flows of the company discounted back to present value. If investors are not willing to pay more than 3 times to 4.5 times the exit revenue, then the stock is trading at around fair value and has no upside (per finbox.io).

Your Takeaway

Biogen shares are out of favor at the moment. It will take a reversal in sentiment to lift the stock, but investors cannot time when this will happen. Yet at 10.6 times earnings and EPS growth in the double digits this year, the stock appears attractive at current levels.

