Biotech News Recap: Portola Gains Approval In Europe For Ondexxya

Shareholders are likely to continue doing well here as management executes on multiple fronts (cerdulatinib heading into the pivotal study as well).

Andexxa is thought to have blockbuster potential, and sales growth in the United States has been quite encouraging thus far.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) - The company announced that the European Commission granted conditional Marketing Authorization for Ondexxya (andexanet alfa) to be used in adult patients treated with the Factor Xa inhibitor apixaban or rivaroxaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding. As one can imagine, given that there were previously no approved treatment options for these patients, this comes as welcome news. Data from dual phase 3 studies (ANNEXA-R and ANNEXA-A) was quite convincing (along with results from phase 3b/d ANNEXA-4 trial) and has been published. Management should be commended for gaining approval in both the US and Europe within the space of a year.

The stock has risen by roughly 37% since I suggested that ROTY subscribers initiate a pilot position and accumulate dips, based on the upcoming broad launch of ANDEXXA upon FDA approval of Gen2 supply and certain obstacles being in the rearview mirror (inadequate communication from management, manufacturing issues).

I'm not a fan of many drug launch stories when the market is crowded with potential options, but in Portola's case (selling sole approved treatment), there appears to be continued upside ahead considering Andexxa's blockbuster potential ($600 million of sales if taking ultra conservative stance).

On the Q4 conference call, management noted that Andexxa launch is going well (revenue of $14 million and third consecutive quarter of strong revenues with over 200 hospitals stocking the treatment by the end of Q4 and reorder rate of 50%). European launch is set to be carried out in stages starting with a few select countries (logical choices like Germany, UK, and others). Add in tailwinds from a possible raise in Inpatient Hospital New Technology Add-On Payment from 50% to 65% proposed by CMS (pointed out by Citi analyst Yigal Nochomovitz) and the current picture looks even brighter.

Not to be forgotten, a registrational study is planned for cerdulatinib and it remains to be seen what the best route to take with Bevyxxa is at this point (company is minimizing spending on the latter, which seems to be the appropriate course of action).

For readers who've done well in this one, the logical conclusion to my eyes is to take some partial profits (and risk off the table) while holding the rest of one's position for continued upside.

Other News

Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - The stock took a hit after Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) listed Ingrezza on its 2019 National Preferred Formulary Exclusions, instead opting for Teva's (NYSE:TEVA) Austedo as a treatment for tardive dyskinesia.

Pfizer (PFE) - The company announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending TALZENNA (oral poly polymerase or PARP inhibitor) to be granted marketing authorization in the European Union. The indication the company is going after is for the treatment of adult patients with germline breast cancer susceptibility gene 1/2-mutations, who have human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (previously treated with an anthracycline and/or a taxane in the adjuvant, locally advanced or metastatic setting). The recommendation comes as no surprise given data from the EMBRACA phase 3 trial in patients with gBRCA-mutated LA or MBC (largest phase 3 study of a PARP inhibitor to date).

Horizon Pharma (HZNP) - The company announced new data from phase 3 confirmatory trial evaluating teprotumumab for the treatment of active thyroid eye disease (TED), which was presented as a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2019 American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists Scientific and Clinical Congress. New data from two secondary endpoints showed a dramatic reduction in proptosis (eye bulging) and substantial improvement in overall response rate in patients treated with study drug as compared with placebo.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - The company announced that the FDA approved use of the intravenous formulation of Benlysta in children with lupus from as young as five years of age (prior was approved solely in adults).

Celgene Corporation (CELG) - The company, along with partner Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), announced submission of Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for luspatercept for the treatment of adult patients with very low to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes-associated anemia who have ring sideroblasts, require red blood cell transfusions, and have received or are not eligible for erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, and for the treatment of adult patients with beta-thalassemia-associated anemia who require RBC transfusions. Luspatercept is thought capable of doing $2 billion or more in peak sales across all indications targeted.

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) - The company announced incremental new data from its early-stage study evaluating cobomarsen (inhibitor of microRNA-155) in adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL) in an oral presentation at the International Congress HTLV. 5 patients with aggressive ATLL subtype were in partial remission and on treatment for up to 16 months (compares favorably to historical data showing patients typically succumb to disease within 4 to 10 months). Four of these patients continue on the trial and the drug candidate was shown to be well tolerated (no serious adverse events related to study drug or dose limiting toxicities).

Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) - The company announced that it is being acquired by Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) in a deal worth up to $245 million. For each share of common stock, Aratana shareholders will receive 0.1481 shares of Elanco stock and one contingent value right of 25 cents that will be paid upon meeting certain sales goals (deal to close by mid-year). Even with the buyout, the majority of shareholders have not made out well here.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) - The company announced it is acquiring privately-held C Technologies for approximately $240 million ($192 million in cash plus $48 million in common stock). Management's stated purpose is to enter the process analytics segment of bioprocessing and expand its global presence through increased R&D funding to accelerate development of products. For full year 2020, C Technologies is expected to contribute $32 million or so in incremental revenue and be accretive to earnings in 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.