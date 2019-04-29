Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) CEO Dewen Chen on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 29, 2019 6:30 AM ET

Yujia Zhao

Thank you, operator. And thanks, everyone, for joining us. On the call today are Mr. Dewen Chen, CEO; Mr. Xiaojian Hong, COO; Mr. Yaobin Wang, CFO; and Mr. Wei Qing, Chief Games Development Officer. For today's agenda, management will discuss highlights for the first quarter 2019. This will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current plans, estimates and projections and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. For more information about the potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mr. Dewen Chen.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Thanks, Yujia.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

I am pleased to announce that got off to a good start in 2019, thanks to the solid performance of our online games. For the first quarter of 2019, our total revenue was $123 million and out of this, online game revenue was $99 million. Both numbers came in ahead of our expectations. Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $37 million, excluding the top end of our guidance by $9 million.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

For the PC games, revenue for the first quarter rose significantly on a sequential basis, mainly due to the better-than-expected performance of TLBB PC. During the quarter, we launched a new expansion pack for the spring festival, as well as a variety of online and off-line events for the holidays.

In addition, we also launched our equally anticipated promotions that ranks and rewards our highest paying users. The events serve to effectively increase payments, which demonstrates that players are generating quite happy with the current in-game environment and the long-term outlook for TLBB PC.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

In the second quarter of 2019, we will launch an expansion pack for TLBB's 12-year anniversary, in addition to giving away more benefits to players during the celebration period. We will apply new technology to upgrade the graphics for the game characters. And in particular, we are going to add a number of elements from traditional Chinese culture that are direct from the original novel, which should give the game even more of a cultural association given that we plan to hold fewer in-game promotions during the second quarter, we expect TLBB PC revenue to decline about 10% on a sequential basis.

Going forward, our key strategy remains unchanged, that is we want to make ensure that we maintain player engagement and maximize the longevity of our Legacy PC games such as TLBB.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

For mobile games, revenues from Legacy TLBB mobile declined slightly in the first quarter on a sequential basis. And player engagement and willingness to pay remained stable, which were actually better than we expected, mostly thanks to the holiday events that we launched during the spring festival, as well as continue improvements that we made within the game. Mr. Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer, will give you an update later on how this is progressed within - through this game.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Looking out at 2019, we will continue to execute our core strategy of Top Games by further improving our capabilities and efficiency in game developments. MMORPG mobile games will continue to be our strategic focus.

Though we are also developing some other [ph] games and strategy games, with our strict standards for launching games and our tireless efforts to improve game quality, we believe we are well-positioned to roll out exciting new games in the future.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

In order to reward our shareholders for their patience and support during this development period, as we work on our next key title, we announced today that we will be issuing a special cash dividend of about $503 million.

Given our ongoing profitability and strong operating cash flow, we do not believe that this dividend will have a material impact on our business. After the dividend distribution, we will continue to invest in our various businesses as we look to enhance our leading position in the industry.

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

With that, let me turn the call over to Mr. Wei Qing, our Chief Games Development Officer, to give you an update on the latest progress of Legacy TLBB Mobile.

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

During the quarter, we were happy to see the Legacy TLBB mobile's revenue was relatively stable despite the impact of the spring festival. This was mainly due to the rising game holiday event and promotions that we launched during the quarter.

Also, for the special holiday, we decided to reduce the number of daily quests so that players did not have to commit as much time to repetitive tasks within the game. We think this move was well received as both feedback and player engagement were positive.

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

For the second quarter of 2019, we will launch an expansion pack for Legacy TLBB Mobile's second year anniversary with a new clan and various celebratory events to promote player engagement.

Going forward, we will continue to focus on long-term orientated operational strategies, develop a more diversified character development system and continuously update and improve our in-game content according to players' feedbacks in order to maximize the longevity of the game.

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Now, let me turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Yaobin Wang, to discuss the financial highlights.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Thank you, Wei Qing.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Now let me walk you through our financial highlights for the first quarter.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Total revenue was $123 million, a decrease of 10% year-over-year and an increase of 5% quarter-over-quarter, exceeding our guidance.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Online game revenue was $99 million, a decrease of 6% year-over-year and an increase of 5% quarter-over-quarter, exceeding our guidance, the year-over-year decrease was mainly due to the natural decline in revenue from our older games, including our Legacy TLBB Mobile.

The quarter-over-quarter increase was largely due to better-than-expected performance of TLBB PC as a result of the in-game promotional events that were launched around the Chinese Spring Festival in the first quarter of 2019.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Online advertising revenue was $3 million, a decrease of 33% year-over-year, and 19% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly due to fewer games being marketed on the 17173 website.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Cinema advertising revenue was $20 million, a decrease of 19% year-over-year and an increase of 12% quarter-over-quarter. The year-over-year decrease reflected the impact of a strategy adjustment in the second quarter last year related to the acquisition and sale of advertising resources. The quarter-over-quarter increase reflected a recovery in revenue following the strategy adjustment, as well as the release of several more popular movies in the first quarter of 2019.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Now, let me provide some more details about our other financials. From now on, most of the figures discussed will be on a non-GAAP basis. As a reminder, you can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures in our published earnings release.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Gross margin was 71% compared with 69% in the first quarter of 2018 and 66% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Gross margin of the online game business was 86% compared with 84% in the first quarter of 2018 and 85% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Operating profit was $41 million compared with an operating profit of $35 million in the first quarter of 2018 and an operating profit of $9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited was $37 million compared with net loss of $16 million in the first quarter of 2018 and net income of $11 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Fully diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS was $0.69 compared with net loss of $0.30 in the first quarter of 2018 and net income of $0.21 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Next, moving onto the balance sheet and cash flow statement.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

As of March 31, 2019, we have net cash of $676 million compared with $673 million as of December 31, 2018.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

For the first quarter, we have net operating cash inflow of $31 million.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Finally, for the second quarter 2019 guidance, we expect…

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Total revenue to be between $110 million and $120 million. This implies a sequential decrease of 11% to 3%.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Within total revenue, Online game revenue to be between $90 million and $100 million. This implies a sequential decrease of 9% to a sequential increase of 1%

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited to be between $22 million and $27 million.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Non-GAAP fully diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com Limited per ADS to be between $0.41 and $0.50.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Gain on share-based compensation to be around $1 million, assuming no new grants of the share-based awards, and considering the impact of the payment of special tax dividends.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

In our guidance, we have adopted a presumed exchange rate of RMB6.8 to $1 as compared with the actual exchange rate of about RMB6.74 to $1 for the first quarter 2019.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Like that last quarter, we won't take questions regarding the going-private proposal in the Q&A session of this call.

Yaobin Wang

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

This concludes our prepared remarks. Thank you. Operator, please, we will now like to open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We have our first question from the line of Alex Xie from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Alex Xie

Hi, management. Thank you for taking my questions. So my first question is a housekeeping question. So how much of this quarter's online games revenue is from mobile and how much is for PC?

And my second question is about our new game pipeline. So can management provide some updates on our new game pipeline, what kind of games to be launched and expected timing? And I'll ask these two questions first.

Yujia Zhao

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

We'd like to answer the questions in terms of gross billings. PC games gross billings account for 45% of our game gross billing and the mobile game account for 55%.

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

For your second question, our main focus will be still on MMORPG game.

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

We will try to launch a CMDIP [ph] game - mobile game in second quarter.

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

On the other hand, we will also launch two games in overseas market, one is Inuyasha [ph] from giant network to Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan [ph] markets. The other one is [indiscernible] to Korea market.

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

We also have several major titles - major MMO titles we'll launch next year. Also, we have some SLG game, card game, but the schedule will be - or to the next year.

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Thank you, Alex

Alex Xie

Okay. So I just have some other few questions. So I'll ask about our headcount, because I noticed that our cost decreased year-over-year significantly. So what about our headcounts in R& D, sales and marketing and G&A?

And secondly, so as management mentioned, our old games such as TLBB PC, exceeded our expectations then again, in the past year. And so I think I would like to ask - mention about what are the key, do you think, for this kind of outperforming performance, and what can we do to further extend this? And what's the view of its lifespan to remain largely stable?

Yujia Zhao

Okay, two questions, right? For the first question the year-over-year change of the cost, right? Chen?

Alex Xie

Yeah.

Yujia Zhao

[Foreign Language]

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

For the first question, actually, now our employees in total is 2,000, and last year, we had 2,200. So the 10% decrease was mainly due to the natural turnover and also some turnover adjustments. And for our R&D team, we have been maintaining a team of 1,200 people. No major change on that. [Foreign Language]

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

First reason could be the shift from PC games to mobile Internet. Mobile games has come to an end.

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Another one is that we really paid a lot of effort to reduce those repetitive burdens of players and also reduce the announcement [ph] payment for the users.

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

So we shifted our focus from revenue side to maintaining the current user's engagement.

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

So our efforts just paid out. And going forward, as long as we can maintain the current existing players and their active players' - number of active players, we can maintain a quite stable revenue from TLBB PC.

Wei Qing

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Thank you. [Foreign Language] Thank you, management. Very helpful.

Next question comes from the line of Nelson Cheung from Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Nelson Cheung

Hi, management. Thank you for taking my questions. I actually have two questions regarding the industries landscape right now. First, we noticed that the GAAP from the last approval of Barnhouse [ph] has been widening since early April. So how management interprets this trend? And should we expect it as a near-term impact or it will actually become a longer term overhead just like what's happened last year?

And following on this question, we also note that the government offices has already uploaded the latest application forms for Barnhouse application. So should we expect there will be a material change in terms of sequence of approval, content requirements? And any other additional documentation in the approval process, in the future? Thank you.

Yujia Zhao

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Can I confirm your first question was - is it related to the number of license approval because you mentioned the total number decreased or something?

Nelson Cheung

My first question is actually about the timing of Barnhouse application. As we noticed that better regular approval after December 2018 last year and it seems like that starting from early April, there's no more approval until now. So how did management interpret this trend? And how should we foresee this trend as a near-term impact or may be a longer trend just like last year? Thank you.

Yujia Zhao

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

The answer is we believe it's a temporary thing. And we are submitting our materials for our games to apply for new license approval, so we don't think there will be any major impact to us or the industry. The second question was about the sequence, right, the government taking approval and also the type games - types of games, right?

Nelson Cheung

Yes. Yes. As we noticed that there's a new application form uploaded on the official website from the government. So just want to check whether there will be any material change in terms of any additional requirement required for your submission in the future?

Yujia Zhao

[Foreign Language]

Dewen Chen

[Foreign Language]

Yujia Zhao

Yes. As we are one of the leading gaming companies in the industry, we have well-done our self-regulated from our development stage. We don't want to touch any red line in terms of regulation. But in addition, this year, we don't have - we won't have too many games we launched. So we believe we will have - we can have enough license approval for all of our games to be launched this year.

Nelson Cheung

Okay. Thank you very much.

Yujia Zhao

