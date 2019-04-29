Your Retirement 'Credit Score,' And Social Security's (Podcast)

Last week, the Alliance for Lifetime Income introduced a new online tool for assessing your retirement income readiness, akin to your credit score. Also last week, the Treasury Department issued its Social Security Trustees Reports, showing that just 16 years from now, Social Security’s funds will be insufficient to meet its obligations. The coincidence is relevant for anyone for whom Social Security will be an important part of their income in 2035 and beyond.
This brief podcast (5:30) suggests that survey takers, or anyone else assessing their retirement readiness by other means, might be overstating their future income by a not insignificant amount if they fail to discount the contribution of Social Security.