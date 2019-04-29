Pier 1 Imports: The Speculation Play Of The Year

Yes shares are speculative, but the possibility of a turn-around will generate mythical profits at the current valuation.

While a chapter 11 scenario is possible, the balance sheet is strong enough for a turnaround.

Pier 1 Imports' common stock has been hammered over the past several years, and today the company's stock is trading for scrap.

We all know the market goes to great extremes. In some cases it values companies with pie-in-the sky valuations, and in other instances, it values companies for scrap when they don't deserve it.

Being able to short an unjustified rich valued stock, or buying stock that trades for scrap unjustified is not east. Mostly, because of the headline noise. In the case of Pier 1 Imports (PIR), I think the valuation has been unjustifiably compressed mainly due to the bad headlines news.

While I will not rule out the possibility that PIR might go bankrupt in the future, to date this is not evident in the balance sheet.

Before we get any deeper, I want to investigate the balance sheet going back in time, so as to see what the balance sheet looked like when the company was doing better.

Data by YCharts

If you look at the above chart, you will notice current assets far exceed current liabilities. In fact, for the past several years current liabilities have been at around current levels. Yes, current assets have come down, but current liabilities have not gone up.

Data by YCharts

In fact if we look at the chart above, total liabilities are where they have been for several years now, even when the stock was many times higher than today.

Data by YCharts

Yes working capital has come down a little, but when revenue is less, there are less working capital requirements.

What I want to say with the above charts is that from a balance sheet perspective, Pier 1 has about the same balance sheet it has had for several years now. Meaning, I do not consider the above balance sheet distressed enough for the company to go chapter 11, as market participants have been pricing in.

However as we all know, there is a reason the market has punished the stock, and that reason is depicted below.

Data by YCharts

The problem with the company is lower margins and red ink. At some point revenue has to stabilize and the red ink has to stop.

And the question is: Does the company have enough time to complete a turnaround, or will the company end up in chapter 11?

Personally I think the balance sheet is strong enough to give the company time to come back. How much time is hard to say, but the sooner the company gets its act together the better. From the last conference call, it is clear to me they know what they have to do.

The company aims to implement "an action plan designed to drive benefits in fiscal 2020 of approximately $100-$110M by resetting its gross margin and cost structure." About 1/3 of the benefits are expected to be realized in gross margins, with the remaining from cost reductions.

As a result, the company believes it will recapture approximately $30-$40M of net income and $45-$55M of EBITDA in fiscal year 2020.

The company has identified approximately $70-$80M of SG&A savings for fiscal 2020, the majority of which is expected to be realized in the second half of the year. This SG&A savings opportunity for fiscal 2020 reflects an expected annual run-rate of approximately $95-$105M.

The Company is also considering closing up to 45 locations in fiscal 2020 as leases expire. It also expects to capture efficiencies in marketing and promotion, sourcing, the supply chain, and store optimization.

Please note that all the above are expected to mostly take place in fiscal 2020, meaning the current year. And to the extent that management is even partially successful, this might mean a huge boost to PIR shares.

Personally I take my hat off the management for acting so fast. Please note that there is new management in place and the above actions were announced only several days ago. So management has acted swiftly to identify long term problem and to offer a fast solution.

One can debate if management succeeds or not, but it is my opinion that from a balance sheet perspective, management has the leeway and time to attempt to restructure the company.

What a successful turnaround might mean for Pier 1 shares

Data by YCharts

Currently, PIR shares are trading for scrap. Obviously market participants have discounted the company will go chapter 11. However if management is even partially successful in turning the company around, I think the profits to be had for current shareholders are of mythical status.

Even a partial turn around might be enough for the current market cap to reach $600M. That's about a X10 bagger from current levels.

Also note that the plan of action just started. If management is successful (and I think it will be), we will know the end result after 2-3 quarters from now. However, by that time the price of the stock might already be 10X higher.

We will get color on how the restructuring is going next quarter. However, I am betting the market will give management the benefit of the doubt till then. Not only based on the efficiencies identified in the last quarterly presentation, but also because (according to me) the balance sheet is intact enough for management to implement a plan of action that will save the company.

Data by YCharts

And if I am right, the biggest percentage of the shares sold short will be covered during the current quarter. The company has about 82M shares outstanding, with the float being about 77M. This means about 30% of the float is currently sold short.

Yes, this is a large number, but I do not think short interest is large enough as in other chapter 11 cases. So I am guessing that even short sellers don't believe the company is going out of business.

Shares rose 29% on Friday on 7.8M volume. While this is about double the average volume over the past several months, it is not a large enough number for short shares to get covered easily. As such, I think a short-covering rally has begun that might last for a while.

My short-term target for PIR shares is about $2 based on short-covering and the benefit of the doubt I am betting the market will give management. But even at the $2 handle, please remember, that the market cap will still be at depressed chapter 11 levels.

Bottom line

Pier 1 Imports is a company that has had many problems, and its stock reflects these problems over the years. However as bad as things might look, I think the balance sheet is capable of giving enough time to management to implement a turn around.

And because the stock is trading at chapter 11 levels, if management is even partially successful, the profits to be had for those buying at current levels will be mythical.

I currently have a small position in PIR shares and I intend to increase my position over time as the stock continues to rise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PIR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.