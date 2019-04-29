Helix Energy Awaits Steady Recovery In The Offshore Market To Boost Growth

An increase in utilization of the well intervention assets in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico is expected to add momentum to HLX’s growth.

Helix Energy Is Not Yet On Firm Footing

Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) offers well intervention services in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, North Sea, and West Africa offshore. The company also operates remotely operated vehicles (or ROV), trenchers and ROVDrills for the offshore energy drillers. Its recent contracts, new vessel deployment, and operating cost structure improvement are expected to see higher returns from the stock in the medium-to-long term. The Droshky asset acquisition and the Q5000 vessel contract with BP can stabilize the company’s top line in 2019. The addition of Q7000 in the well intervention vessel fleet will clear some room for the top line growth in Q4 2019. HLX’s operating margin can improve from a leaner cost structure in the ROV business and higher ROV-asset utilization. Higher well intervention asset utilization in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico will drive the company in 2019.

Much of the company’s growth prospect is tied to the offshore energy activity revival in 2019. However, the very fact that the energy price rebound is enticing the short-cycle North American onshore energy production can also be destabilizing for the offshore industry’s recovery because of its long-cycle nature.

What Are Its Primary Drivers?

HLX acquired subsea assets from Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) in the Droshky Prospect on Green Canyon in the Gulf of Mexico in January 2019. Helix will perform plug and abandonment operations for the assets comprising of four wells and related subsea infrastructure for which it will receive a fixed price on a per-well basis. HLX can benefit from this transaction by utilizing its Well Intervention vessels, which can also improve the vessels’ operating efficiencies.

In January, HLX extended the Helix Fast Response System (or HFRS) agreement., which applies to the company’s HP I, Q4000, and Q5000 vessels. Q400 is a well intervention vessel while HP I is a dynamically positioned floating production vessel. HLX later amended the strategic agreement, which incorporated reduced retainer fees. The reduced retainer fees affected HLX’s Q1 2019 revenues negatively compared to a year ago.

In the North Sea, well intervention vessels Seawell and Well Enhancer were warm stacked in Q1. Seawell commenced work in mid-February and Well Enhancer in early March. The company’s Well Intervention fleet is beginning to see higher demand for the production enhancement jobs, as many oil and gas companies are increasingly focusing on optimizing production of their existing subsea wells. Although the 2019 upstream capex budget is likely to fall short of the 2018 capex, we can expect a more substantial proportion of the investment into the enhancement of production from the existing wells. Helix estimates that ~70% of its work in FY2019 will be planned towards production enhancement work scopes. Until Q1, however, the Production Facilities were underperforming. The segment revenues declined by 4% compared to Q4 2018, while the segment operating income decreased by 31% during the same period.

Are The Industry Headwinds Gone?

In this context, it is worthwhile to discuss the factors that are affecting the upstream companies’ spending decision, which in turn, is influencing the energy servicing companies’ growth. The crude oil price has been volatile – it went up by 45% since the start of 2019, following the crash in Q4 2018. The volatility is causing uncertainty in the energy demand and supply situation. While the short-cycle producers of tight oil in the North American shales can respond by increasing production rapidly, the demand is unlikely to match the excess supply, and hence can weaken a sustained rise in prices. Such volatility can adversely affect the long-cycle production from offshore and deepwater. Increased competition for limited offshore energy projects has driven down rates since the 2014-16 crude oil price crash. Although FIDs (final investment decisions) in the offshore projects are estimated to increase significantly in 2018 compared to the previous year, the OFS companies’ margin will remain under pressure unless the pricing environment improves dramatically.

In this scenario, the optimum solution for the offshore energy companies is to augment the production of their existing subsea wells. As noticed in the previous cycles, well intervention and workover were among the first activities to recover after the downturn. In Q1 2019, HLX’s revenues from the Well Intervention segment increased by 6% compared to Q4 2018. Operating income in this segment improved sharply, by 98%, during the same period. The improvement was due to higher rates for the Well Intervention vessels in the Gulf of Mexico. However, utilization for these vessels remained lower in Q1 compared to FY2018 due primarily to the seasonal slowdown in the North Sea.

Robotics Segment Asset Utilization Is Improving

In January, the company recommenced its annual commitment to BP. In the Gulf of Mexico, the Q4000 and Q5000 were on contract. Both the vessels achieved a high utilization of 98% in Q1. It is expected that the vessel will work for BP until the end of the third quarter.

HLX’s Robotics segment revenues remained resilient in Q1 compared to a quarter ago. While the robotics asset utilization continued to remain low (39%) in Q1, the chartered robotics vessel utilization improved to 88% in Q1 from 76% in FY2018. Most of the company’s robotics vessels were contracted to perform trenching and ROV support job. Grand Canyon II has received a long-term ROV support contract with possible contracts extensions in the Asia Pacific region starting Q2.

New Vessel To Join The Fleet

HLX’s Q7000 – a new build semi-submersible well intervention vessel can drive growth once it becomes operational. The company expects the vessel to begin functioning in West Africa after the mobilization process, which can take up to six months. So, it can be expected to start operating in the market from Q4 2019. The company’s FY2019 EBITDA guidance assumes some contributions from Q7000. HLX incurred $403.8 million on this vessel until December 31, 2018.

Outlook

HLX’s well intervention vessels Siem 1 and Siem 2 are expected to perform consistently throughout 2019 in Brazil. Siem Helix 1 performs abandonment work and some subsea infrastructure replacement work. Siem Helix 2 executes production enhancements and well maintenance activity work. In the North Sea, well intervention activity is expected to remain steady. I have already discussed Q4000 and Q5000 vessels are likely to maintain robust utilization in 2019.

In Robotics, while the ROV utilization and trenching may not offer much revenue growth prospect, it can benefit from chartered vessel cost reduction, hedge reductions, and marginal improvements in the market. Similar outlook has been forecast for the Production Facilities segment. Overall, the company’s FY2019 EBITDA is expected to range between $165 million and $190 million, which at the guidance mid-point, represents a 10% increase compared to FY2018.

Improvement in trenching in the non-oilfield market, as well as demand for work-class ROVs, brighten HLX’s revenue generation prospect in the Robotics segment, while lower cost due to chartering of robotics vessels and hedge roll-offs is expected to improve margin in the segment.

Outlook By Geographic Break-Up

Let us now look into the geographies where HLX expects to find growth opportunities. The Gulf of Mexico is showing signs of increasing activity, while intervention work in the North Sea is likely to be strong in 2019. In Brazil, the offshore market looks promising. Other OFS companies also have a healthy outlook on Brazil. SBM Offshore (OTCPK:SBFFY), which services offshore energy production, can potentially win up many FPSO contracts in Brazil by 2021. While Petrobras (PBR) remains the leading producer in Brazil, other major integrated companies like BP (BP), Equinor, Total S.A. (TOT), Chevron (CVX), and Shell (RDS.A) are also expected to commit E&P investment in this region.

Backlog

As of March 31, 2019, HLX’s backlog was $1.1 billion, which remained unchanged compared to December 31, 2018. The BP Q5000 contract, the two Petrobras contracts, and the Helix Producer 1 contract accounted for the majority of the backlog. However, compared to FY2017, the current backlog is ~31% lower. Lower backlog typically indicates lower visibility into future revenues.

Cash Flows Deteriorated

In Q1 2019, HLX’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was a negative $34 million, which was in stark contrast to $41 million CFO in Q1 2018. The cash flows reduction reflects working capital deterioration due to higher accounts receivable and lower accounts payable. The working capital deterioration resulted from the timing of cash receipts from the customers during Q1 2019 and higher regulatory certification costs for the vessels and systems.

In Q1 2019, HLX’s capex of $11.7 million was 45% lower compared to a year ago. The company’s management expects capex to remain steady at ~$140 million in FY2019 compared to FY2018. A majority of the FY2019 capex would be spent on completing Q7000.

Debt Profile Is Steady In The Short-Term

In 2019, HLX has $48 million of contractual debt obligations. In the next one to three years, it has to repay $123 million of debt. There will be another $266 million up for payment in the next three to five years. A significant portion of the company’s debt has equity conversion features, but the trigger prices are considerably higher than the current share price. Its liquidity (cash plus revolving credit facility) is $367 million. Even though the company faces no repayment risk in the near-term, it needs to improve its working capital management avoid further strain on the balance sheet. I think it is unlikely that with similar revenue in FY2019 compared to the previous year, its cash flow from operations will continue to decline as it did in Q1.

HLX’s debt-to-equity ratio (0.27x) is lower than its peers’ average of 0.61x. Oceaneering International (OII) and McDermott International (MDR) have higher leverage (0.52x and 1.66x, respectively). Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) has not debt.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Helix Energy is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of ~9x. The forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 7.6x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, the company’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 8.6x. So, it is currently trading at a premium to its past eight-year average. EBITDA has been adjusted for non-recurring items like gain or loss on disposition of assets and realized losses from foreign currency exchange contracts.

HLX’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is lower than the peers’ average EV/EBITDA compression, which implies a less steep rise in the EBITDA in the next four quarters compared to the average EBITDA rise for its peers. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. The company’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (OII, DRQ, and MDR) average. Even after excluding MDR, which has an excessively high EV/EBITDA, the peers’ average still exceeds Helix’s EV/EBITDA multiple. I have used Thomson Reuters’ database to pull the estimates.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six sell-side analysts rated HLX a “buy” in April (includes strong buys), while none recommended a “hold” or a “sell”. The consensus target price is $10.6, which at the current price yields ~34% returns.

What’s The Take On HLX?

Much of Helix Energy’s growth prospect is tied to the offshore energy activity revival in 2019. However, the very fact that the energy price’s rebound is enticing the short-cycle North American onshore energy production can also be destabilizing for the long-run recovery of the offshore industry because of its long-cycle nature. Much of the company’s growth depends on active well intervention asset utilization in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico. The Droshky asset acquisition and the Q5000 vessel contract with BP are expected to stabilize the company’s top line in 2019. The addition of Q7000 in the well intervention vessel fleet will clear some room for the margin-level growth in Q4 2019. HLX’s operating margin can also improve from a leaner cost structure in the ROV business and higher ROV-asset utilization. I think it would take strong investment commitment from the upstream producers in the offshore market for HLX to spring back into action.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.